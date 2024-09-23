Over the last two weeks, I have expressed to friends my skepticism about Kamala Harris's seemingly spontaneous eloquence during her September 10th presidential debate with Donald Trump. Recent revelations have confirmed these suspicions and opened a Pandora's box of troubling implications for our nation.

Most recently, Harris returned to her word salad during an Oprah Winfrey interview last week.

This interview was so painful that, through Oprah’s body language and facial expressions, it is evident that she was as equally perplexed as the rest of us by Harris.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER’S TALE

The political puppetry is at the next level, and now, a whistleblower has come forward, confirming what we all know from the bottom of our disgusted hearts.

Remember when I wrote a Substack questioning the motives behind Kamala Harris's word salads? After four years of enduring the Harris Salad Buffet and witnessing her miraculously taking on Trump like a champion high school debater, few are swallowing this fable. It turns out our suspicions were well-founded. While the earring conspiracy theory was a bit of a red herring, the truth might be even more sinister.

It looks like Harris may have faked her way through the debate by being provided with the questions by her former sorority sister from Alpha Kappa Alpha and debate host, Linsey Davis.

Share

While Harris and Davis did not go to the same University simultaneously, the connection should make us more than uncomfortable. Sorority sisters stick together.

THE DEBATE THAT WASN’T (thank you, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, for this heads up!)

The ABC whistleblower claims that ABC News, owned by Disney, colluded with the Harris campaign to influence the presidential debate and sway the 2024 election. This whistleblower, who filed two complaints with the SEC, suggests a quid pro quo arrangement between Disney and the Harris campaign.

So, what’s the punishment for election interference these days?

The whistleblower filed two complaints with the SEC:

Submission Number: 17268-694-586-914 (September 20, 2024, 08:55:41 AM EDT)

Submission Number: 17268-178-298-389 (September 20, 2024, 10:16:25 AM EDT)

In their complaint, they state: "I have heard and observed conversations and have evidence in hand of ABC News, a wholly owned subsidiary of Disney Media Networks, which is a division of The Walt Disney Company, collusion between ABC News and the Kamala Harris campaign for the Presidency of the United States."

Interestingly, our whistleblower claims to be no Trump supporter, stating they've never voted for him. This lends credibility to their allegations and suggests a genuine concern for journalistic integrity.

MARXIST ECHOES IN MODERN POLITICS

But there's more to this story than mere debate prep and Harris’ continued word salad. Over the months, Harris’ repeated use of the phrase "unburdened by what has been" points to a deeper, more insidious ideology at play.

In a recent interview, Eric Weinstein shed light on the origins and implications of Harris's curious phrase. He traced it back to Karl Marx, explaining that "you have to wipe out what has been to arrive in the new." This concept has been the foundation of numerous totalitarian regimes, from Mao's Cultural Revolution to Pol Pot's Year Zero, all intent on purging the remnants of their economic and traditional elements from their respective societies.

Weinstein astutely points out that this ideology targets doctors, lawyers, teachers, professors (don’t forget the citizen journalists and social media owners) – anyone who might resist the new order. The goal is to create a blank slate, unburdened by the past.

Share

THE SOPHISTICATION OF SIMPLICITY

While many have criticized Harris for her apparent lack of sophistication, Weinstein suggests we may be underestimating her. As I had covered earlier, Harris is not stupid. She knew how to speak before an audience and hold her own before becoming VP. Weinstein argues that her seemingly simplistic "word salads" could be a calculated performance, much like George W. Bush's affected folksiness when saying “nukular” rather than nuclear.

Whether in debates or public appearances, this performance serves a dual purpose: it appeals to a specific demographic while concealing a more radical agenda.

STANDING LIKE A NAIL HOUSE

I know. You are wondering, What do nails have to do with this?

I’m not talking these:

I’m talking these:

During the interview, Weinstein introduced us to the concept of…

….. a "nail house" holdout—a lone structure standing defiantly in the path of progress, refusing to be demolished. This powerful metaphor perfectly encapsulates our current cultural moment.

As Harris and others push for a future "unburdened by what has been," we must stand firm like these nail houses. We must resist the erasure of our history, knowledge, families, values, heritage, constitution, and cultural foundations.

Share

THE IMPLICATIONS

The whistleblower's revelations about ABC News and Disney's alleged collusion with the Harris campaign are deeply troubling. But they're just the tip of the iceberg. The real danger lies in the ideology behind Harris's words – an ideology that seeks to unburden us of our past, our identity, and ultimately, our freedom.

The Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is ablaze, and it’s time for ABC and Disney to respond with the urgency of a New York fire engine. While they must address these allegations head-on and transparently, I’m not holding my breath.

Remember, as Weinstein points out, "nothing in politics happens by accident." Every word, every gesture, every policy proposal is calculated. It's up to us to decode these messages and stand firm against those who would "unburden" us of our hard-won freedoms and cultural heritage.

While Harris may want us to forget the past, we must stand like those nail houses—unmoved by the shiny facade of political theater and ready to call out the charade — unyielding, uncompromising, and unbowed.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….