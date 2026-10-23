Three seemingly unrelated stories are unfolding, and each raises troubling questions about the growing concentration of power. Gates and Bourla face a Dutch courtroom over the COVID injections, warnings of an AI-driven cyber crisis threaten our financial security, and Flock surveillance cameras are being used to investigate a woman’s abortion. Different players, different circumstances, but one disturbing question connects them all: Who is really in control of our health, wealth, privacy, and freedom?

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go).

GATES AND BOURLA FACE A DUTCH COURTROOM: A civil lawsuit involving Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reached a substantive hearing on October 22. Plaintiffs allege deception and injuries related to COVID injections. No wrongdoing has been established, but the case raises an enormous question: Will the powerful ever face meaningful accountability for decisions made during the pandemic?

AI CYBER THREATS OR THE NEXT DIGITAL POWER GRAB? Anthropic’s deputy security chief warns that cyber threats could escalate dramatically over the next 18 months. With AI accelerating the discovery of software vulnerabilities, concerns are mounting over the security of our digital lives. But could a major cyber crisis become the perfect excuse to impose mandatory digital IDs, tighter banking controls, and even greater centralized authority?

FLOCK CAMERAS USED TO TRACK A WOMAN AFTER AN ABORTION: Texas deputies searched a surveillance network encompassing more than 83,000 cameras while investigating a woman who had taken abortion medication. Prosecutors ultimately determined she could not be charged under Texas law. Meanwhile, Attorney General Ken Paxton is separately pursuing out-of-state abortion providers. The troubling question goes well beyond abortion: What happens when police can search nationwide records of our movements, even when no prosecutable offense has occurred?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Three different stories, but one common concern: the growing concentration of power over our health, wealth, movements, and personal freedoms. Are these isolated developments, or warning signs of a society being conditioned to accept ever-greater control in exchange for promises of safety and security?

Because the greatest threat to freedom may not be the crisis itself, but what we’re persuaded to surrender in response.

Three stories are making headlines, and while they appear to have little in common, I believe they’re connected by something far more disturbing than most people realize. Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla are facing a civil lawsuit in Europe over the COVID injections. We’re being warned that AI-driven cyberattacks could threaten our bank accounts, identities, and digital lives. And here in America, Flock cameras were used to track a woman who took an abortion pill. Different stories, different players, but the same uncomfortable question: Are we witnessing isolated abuses of power, or are we being conditioned to surrender control over our health, wealth, privacy, and freedom, one manufactured or exploited crisis at a time?

And I have a few things to say about all of them.

BILL GATES, ALBERT BOURLA, AND THE DUTCH COURTROOM THAT DESERVES THE WORLD’S ATTENTION

Yesterday, October 22, something significant happened in a courtroom in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. A civil proceeding involving Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Dutch government, and other defendants reached a substantive hearing concerning allegations arising from the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

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Some of the most powerful names associated with the pandemic response are defendants in a lawsuit brought by individuals who say they suffered injuries after receiving COVID injections and allege that they were misled about the products’ safety, effectiveness, and the circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

This is not a criminal prosecution, and no judgment establishing those allegations has been handed down. The defendants have the right to contest the claims, and the plaintiffs must meet the legal burden of proof. But the existence of these proceedings is itself worthy of serious global attention, particularly considering the tremendous public influence of the individuals and institutions involved.

Because for years, the public was told to trust the experts, trust the manufacturers, trust the institutions, and trust a political apparatus that frequently treated questions about pandemic policies as attacks on public health itself. People who challenged government mandates, demanded more transparency, or questioned the assumptions behind sweeping emergency measures were often dismissed rather than engaged.

I remember that period quite well. It was hell.

And now, in the Netherlands, plaintiffs are attempting to bring allegations about deception and injury into a courtroom where legal arguments and evidence can be examined, challenged, and evaluated. Whether they will ultimately prevail remains to be seen, but that is precisely what courts are for.

What interests me is not merely the possibility of a judgment against particular defendants. It is the broader question of accountability. If governments and powerful private actors influence medical decisions affecting millions of people, what avenues remain for citizens who believe they were harmed? How readily can those citizens obtain internal records, examine the evidence underlying official claims, and challenge decisions made during an emergency?

And perhaps most importantly, what would genuine accountability look like if serious wrongdoing were ever established?

This case does not answer those questions yet. But it certainly gives us good reason to keep asking them.

Because an emergency should never become a permanent exemption from accountability.

AI IS COMING FOR OUR ACCOUNTS? OR ARE WE BEING CONDITIONED FOR SOMETHING ELSE?

My partner, Susan, sent me these alarming warnings through Jessica Reed Kraus’s House In Habit Instagram account (@houseinhabit), where she shared screenshots of posts describing a rapidly escalating AI cybersecurity threat. The claims certainly caught my attention, but what interested me even more was the narrative beginning to take shape around them, and where that narrative might ultimately lead.

Jason Clinton, Anthropic’s deputy chief information security officer, issued a warning on October 22 that cybersecurity problems could grow considerably worse before they improve. He urged security leaders to seek additional resources, particularly for basic protections, and suggested that the next eighteen months could be especially difficult.

HOUSE IN HABIT INSTAGRAM

This followed the discovery of two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a widely used programming language that powers a substantial portion of the internet. The weaknesses prompted urgent security patches, disruption to some websites, and warnings about hackers attempting to exploit vulnerable systems. Reuters has reported that AI is accelerating the discovery of software weaknesses, compressing work that once required weeks or months into hours in some cases.

In other words, there is a legitimate cybersecurity story here.

But then came the social media interpretation, with posts warning Americans to stay off websites, avoid applications, and prepare for criminals to take control of bank accounts, investments, identities, and virtually every corner of their digital lives.

And that’s where I began asking questions.

For years, we’ve been told that artificial intelligence will revolutionize our lives, increase efficiency, make government smarter, make business more productive, and solve problems we didn’t even know we had. We are being encouraged to integrate it into everything, from banking and communications to medical records and the management of our homes.

Now, suddenly, we’re being warned that the same technological revolution could usher in an unprecedented period of cyber vulnerability.

How convenient.

Before anyone misunderstands me, I am not suggesting these software vulnerabilities are imaginary. The security patches are real, the exploitation risks are real, and organizations absolutely should protect their systems. What I question is how the resulting fear might be used and what solutions we will be told are necessary once people feel that their digital lives are no longer secure.

Because I have been warning for years about the dangers of concentrating our financial and personal lives inside enormous interconnected systems, increasingly controlled by institutions over which ordinary citizens have almost no meaningful authority.

And I have an uncomfortable suspicion about where all of this could eventually lead.

What if the next great cyber crisis becomes the justification for the next great expansion of digital control?

Imagine waking up to discover your bank has temporarily suspended withdrawals because of a security emergency. Or that financial institutions have introduced new requirements to verify your identity before you can access money you’ve worked for your entire life to earn. Or that a national digital identity system, once marketed as an optional convenience, is suddenly being presented as the only practical way to protect your accounts against AI-driven fraud.

Would the public resist? Or would frightened citizens welcome the very infrastructure that makes their financial lives more dependent upon centralized identification and permission?

These questions are entirely legitimate, especially when governments and financial institutions are already exploring digital identity systems, biometric verification, and more sophisticated methods of monitoring transactions.

And consider another uncomfortable possibility: if a catastrophic cyberattack did occur, how would ordinary people distinguish a genuine outside attack from criminal negligence, institutional misconduct, or deliberate exploitation by someone with authorized access?

How would we know who was responsible?

Who would investigate? Who would control the evidence? And if billions instantly disappeared from financial accounts, how long would it take before people were told that the only way to prevent the next disaster was to surrender yet another layer of privacy and autonomy?

I’m not buying the idea that more centralized control automatically means more security. In fact, the concentration of so much information, money, and authority inside relatively few systems is precisely what makes a major failure so dangerous.

This is one reason why I won’t touch an AI agent with a digital ten-foot pole.

And while the cybersecurity industry debates how quickly AI can identify vulnerabilities, I think the rest of us need to be asking a much larger question.

When the systems we depend upon become the systems we fear, who gets to decide what freedom looks like afterward?

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TRACKING A WOMAN AFTER AN ABORTION: WHEN FLOCK CAMERAS BECOME AN INSTRUMENT OF STATE SURVEILLANCE

In May 2025, deputies in Johnson County, Texas, launched a search for a woman who had taken abortion medication. But instead of simply conducting a conventional welfare check, as authorities would later characterize the situation, investigators accessed Flock Safety’s nationwide license plate surveillance network, a system connecting tens of thousands of cameras across the country.

The reason entered into the database? “Had an abortion, search for female.”

Think about that for a moment. Police in one Texas county could search license plate records collected by cameras belonging to other communities, including those in states where abortion remains legal. More than 83,000 cameras were potentially within reach of the search, allowing investigators to look for the woman’s vehicle across an extraordinary geographical area.

Initially, the Johnson County sheriff and Flock Safety insisted that the search was about the woman’s safety, not criminal enforcement. But when the Electronic Frontier Foundation obtained investigative records, an entirely different picture emerged. Deputies had opened what they called a death investigation involving a nonviable fetus, collected evidence concerning the woman’s abortion, examined information on her phone, and consulted prosecutors about whether she could face criminal charges.

And here’s where it becomes particularly revealing.

Prosecutors advised that Texas law did not permit criminal charges against the woman for self-managing her abortion. No charges were filed, and the investigation was eventually closed. In other words, authorities had used a sprawling surveillance network to search for a woman in connection with conduct for which state law did not authorize prosecuting her.

But the larger battle over abortion medication was hardly over.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been pursuing medical providers outside Texas who prescribe or supply abortion medication to residents of his state. In December 2024, he sued a New York physician, Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter, and although a New York court later dismissed the Texas enforcement effort there, Paxton continued pursuing other providers.

By January 2026, his office had sued Delaware nurse practitioner Debra Lynch, who operates Her Safe Harbor. Then, in February, Paxton filed suit against California physician Dr. Remy Coeytaux, physician Rebecca Gomperts, and the international nonprofit Aid Access, alleging they were illegally providing abortion medication to Texans.

The lawsuits are separate from the Johnson County woman’s investigation, and there is no documented evidence that Flock camera records were used to pursue those doctors or organizations. But together, these cases reveal something Americans should be paying very close attention to: the growing ability of a state to investigate people’s private decisions while attempting to extend its legal reach far beyond its own borders.

Consider what is happening. California, New York, and other states have enacted shield laws intended to protect providers offering reproductive healthcare legally within their jurisdictions. Texas, meanwhile, is attempting to enforce its abortion restrictions against providers operating from those very states. This is creating an extraordinary legal confrontation over whose laws apply, where state authority begins and ends, and whether Americans can obtain services that are lawful in one state but prohibited in another.

Now introduce a nationwide network of cameras capable of recording the movements of millions of vehicles, storing those records, and making them searchable by law enforcement agencies that may be located thousands of miles away.

Do you see where this could lead?

And before this turns into another exhausting debate about whether someone is pro-life or pro-choice, I want readers to consider a much larger question.

If the government can use these tools to investigate a woman’s reproductive decisions, what prevents their use against political dissidents, religious groups, journalists, protesters, or anyone else who eventually finds themselves on the wrong side of an increasingly aggressive government?

Remember, these cameras aren’t being sold to communities as instruments for monitoring political beliefs or personal medical decisions. They’re being sold as crime-fighting tools, with promises of safer neighborhoods, recovered stolen vehicles, and greater protection for families.

Yet here we have documented evidence of a search connected to an abortion investigation, despite public assurances that the matter was simply about the woman’s safety.

And this brings us to the question every city council in America should be answering before approving another Flock camera: Who has access to the information? Which agencies can search it? What restrictions prevent the data from being used for purposes the community never authorized? And what happens when those restrictions are violated?

Because once these surveillance networks are operating, the public may have very little idea how their information is being used, who is searching for them, or what happens to the records afterward.

This is no longer simply about catching criminals. It’s about building an infrastructure capable of reconstructing the movements of ordinary Americans, including people who have committed no prosecutable offense. And if we continue treating each new surveillance expansion as an isolated public safety measure, we may eventually wake up to discover that the freedom to move about our own country without being tracked has become a relic of the past.

THREE STORIES. ONE QUESTION. HOW MUCH MORE POWER ARE WE PREPARED TO SURRENDER?

What strikes me about these three stories is how easily each can be treated as a separate issue, deserving its own brief appearance in the news cycle before disappearing beneath tomorrow’s headlines.

The Dutch courtroom becomes another argument about COVID. The cybersecurity warning becomes another excuse to buy security software and change passwords. The Flock revelations become another embarrassing scandal for a police department.

And then we move along.

But what if we stopped looking at every development in isolation and began examining the direction in which our institutions are moving?

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We are building a society in which our health decisions, financial transactions, communications, movements, and identities are increasingly recorded, analyzed, and managed through interconnected systems. Some of those systems provide genuine benefits. Some help solve serious crimes, prevent fraud, and deliver services that people depend upon.

But every one of them also creates opportunities for misuse, and every new capability deserves scrutiny commensurate with the power it grants.

I don’t need to prove that Bill Gates, an AI security executive, and a police officer in North Carolina are working together to recognize a common danger in the systems surrounding them. In fact, there is no evidence that these events represent a coordinated operation.

The danger is much simpler.

Power tends to accumulate. Institutions have a tendency to defend themselves. And frightened populations have a tendency to accept measures they might otherwise reject.

Which brings me back to something I have been encouraging readers to do for years: decentralize your lives wherever possible. Maintain practical alternatives to the technologies you rely upon, pay attention to what your city council is approving, demand transparency, and never confuse convenience with freedom.

Because when every essential part of your life requires permission from a system you neither own nor control, what happens on the day that system decides you’re the problem?

And more importantly, what are we going to do about it while we still have the opportunity to choose?

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