Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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ts1213's avatar
ts1213
4d

"Will the powerful ever face meaningful accountability for decisions made during the pandemic?"

Not one iota because those who are capable of bringing them to justice are, most certainly, complicit in some way or another.

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
4d

THE ALLISON INQUIRY

Regarding the Covid Injections, here are the four days of The Allison Inquiry in Ottawa, Canada.

I have watched the four days live. It is heartbreaking but those people want to be heard.

It is a really good step in the right direction. Senator Johnson was there.

¨On September 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2026, the Allison Inquiry will be listening to the testimony of Canadians injured by a Covid-19 vaccine. The Inquiry will be broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The Allison Inquiry represents the first time that Canadian lawmakers will be listening to Canadians about their experiences with the Covid-19 vaccines.

The Allison Inquiry will be chaired by Member of Parliament Dean Allison and is non-partisan. Members of Parliament and Senators from all parties are eligible to sit as panel members. The Inquiry is being held with the cooperation of the Covid Testimony Association, a not-for-profit set up to assist in running the Inquiry...¨

https://covidtestimony.com/

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