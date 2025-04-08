Tonight is the night! I’m hosting a special Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar, where I’ll present the PowerPoint I shared last week at the Menlo Forum. This presentation dives deep into how my perspective on geoengineering has evolved and, more importantly, what actionable steps we can take to address it.

TESTING THE WATERS, I MEAN SKIES

Last week, I spoke to a familiar Silicon Valley and Bay Area audience called the Menlo Forum. Many ardent geoengineering observers were deeply concerned about clandestine spraying programs in our skies. By the end of my talk, I had opened the room full of skeptics and turned many into informed believers, equipped with a clearer understanding of what’s really happening above us. This was particularly meaningful as it marked my third presentation to this group, many of whom are friends, showcasing how my insights have developed over the last couple of years.

It’s clear we are on the cusp of significant progress in the fight against geoengineering. Many are kicking butt and taking names while the Save Our Skies team is nearly ready to submit our Petition for Rule Making to the EPA, CalEPA, and FAA. Once finalized, I’ll personally deliver these documents to the EPA offices—a historic moment I’ll be sharing right here on Substack.

Join the Journey to the Edge of Geoengineering and Back, TONIGHT

Tonight, we're pushing the boundaries of understanding geoengineering with two experts who will guide us through the complexities and controversies surrounding this topic.

Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com (and ClimateViewer TG chat) will share his insights on the latest geoengineering and weather modification developments, and meteorologist Jeff "Ray" will join us in the comments section to answer your most pressing questions about persistent contrails.

Together, we'll explore the cutting-edge research—real-time monitoring tools, and more—that citizen researchers and brainiacs have brought to the surface, changing the way we approach geoengineering. From debunking myths to uncovering truths, this is your chance to dive deep into the world of geoengineering and emerge with a clearer understanding of what's happening above us.

Don't miss this opportunity to engage with experts and get your questions answered live!

So, join me tonight at 6 PM Pacific for this pivotal presentation. Please bring your questions; we’ll have time to clarify as we move forward.

Zoom Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8th

Time: 6 PM Pacific

Please NOTE, link may have been broken when posted. Click below.

Meeting ID: 819 3267 1725

Passcode: 555272

See you all then!

Join us tonight! You are going to be surprised by what you will learn!

