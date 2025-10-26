As promised, I want to share the results of our Save Our Skies poll I posted on October 15th! Like many people across the nation, I, too, had been enjoying beautifully blue skies, as reflected in my poll results.

During the poll, I regularly checked the https://map.contrails.org. This online interactive tool tracks real-time contrail impacts using global flight data, showing where and when contrails are forming, how they persist, and how they influence cloud coverage and atmospheric warming.

I wanted to compare what people were reporting with what was being tracked online. Clearly, the skies looked bluer last week, and my poll reflected this….

As you can see, “Fewer” streaks was the most common answer. I had to agree, my skies looked lovely as well.

During this time, I followed up with our meteorologist, Jeff Ray, and asked him to analyze weather patterns across the country. Not an easy task, considering how dynamic and varied they are. But I wanted to know: were the clear skies we were seeing truly due to the government shutdown, or simply the result of shifting weather patterns?

Here’s what Jeff had to say about the relatively clear skies (until this past week) across the U.S.:

It is the end of summer before the storms really get frequent. The summer heat has dropped off, and the deep diving cold has not started. Like here [Northern California], I don’t even turn on the heater or AC during this time of year. Moderate. Weak ‘weather’ between seasons. It is not unusual to have mild weather and no cold fronts which would give us a lot of contrails. No cirrus, no contrails that persist.

However, the overall weather pattern across the U.S. has shifted. So, I now have a follow-up poll for you, especially for those of you who participated in the October 15th poll or have been paying close attention to the sky since the government shutdown began on October 1st.

How has your sky looked over the past week, roughly from October 19th to the present?

While we didn’t have the cold fronts needed to create the atmospheric conditions for persistent contrails -- the very ones Americans are increasingly outraged by -- the weather shifted last week, and cold fronts have moved in, as I can clearly see reflected in the recent data on https://map.contrails.org:

The above video captures the uptick in streaks across the sky from October 23rd to 25th. The blue streaks are cooling the atmosphere, while the red streaks are trapping heat:

Interestingly, other polls I followed, such as Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s Telegram poll, showed that the majority of respondents said the sky remained streaky at the beginning of October.

It was indeed a mixed bag of observations throughout social media.

Even Naomi Wolf is waking up to the possibility that maybe, just maaaaybe, the streaks are due to aviation emissions:

As Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com and his latest chemtrailfacts.com shared with me, people are starting to get it:

And, as Jim commented in his post, the gentleman above doesn’t have it 100% correct, but he’s certainly catching on and spreading the word.

So, what are you noticing? Please take the poll and share further details in the comments below.

Also, please mark your calendar for November 11th at 6 PM Pacific for another Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar. We’ll discuss our recent observations, dive into the meteorology, and answer any clarifying questions you may have.

LINK HERE: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88173907696?pwd=FijwPZu43Cs0tgGQu7169GVIEZMnfV.1

Meeting ID: 881 7390 7696

Passcode: 267974

Until next time, keep looking up!

