The Wireless Slow Walk to Extinction

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

FCC’s Docket 25‑276 fast‑tracks antennas and sidelines local councils, turning them into decorative rubber stamps -- I know you have heard that from me ad nauseam.

Holiday‑timed FCC public comment window + denial of a simple 15‑day extension signals a “rocket docket” strategy: build first, litigate later.

White House frames AI as a “space race,” selling a false choice: Silicon Fortress or Chinese digital cage.

Executive Order 14365 arms the DOJ with an AI litigation task force to punish states that try to regulate AI, health, or infrastructure harms.

2025 NEPA “modernization” lets projects dodge environmental review if federal funding is under 50%, gutting real oversight.

AI data centers and dense wireless grids rebranded as having “no significant environmental effect” to bypass NEPA and CEQA = unregulated build-out everywhere.

EMF saturation threatens pollinators, birds, trees, soil microbiomes—an extinction‑level event that starts with insects and ends with us.

GENIUS Act of 2025 hands digital and financial identity to Silicon Valley, using contracts to sidestep Fourth Amendment protections.

Centralized, corporate‑run digital ID enables a kill switch on daily life: travel, housing, banking, work, all revocable in a click.

Telecoms took decades of fees for fiber‑to‑the‑premises, laid only street fiber, and are now bolting on cheap, hackable 5G/6G instead.

There is a third path: wired‑first infrastructure, analog backups, and privacy‑preserving systems that don’t turn the nation into a test bed.

Practical solutions and talking points for citizens and officials are unpacked in my video briefing above -- this is a how‑to manual, not a eulogy.

COME TAKE THE SLOW-WALK TO EXTINCTION WITH ME…..

Somewhere between the FCC’s holiday docket dump and Trump’s AI‑era executive orders, someone in Washington seems to have decided that your city council is now an optional feature of local determination.

No press conference, no solemn speech -- just a blizzard of rules and “modernizations” that, taken together, do what no foreign adversary has managed to do in 250 years: sideline the local.

As most of my subscribers know, just as we were ramping up for the holidays back in mid‑November, the FCC quietly rolled out Docket 25‑276 -- the crown jewel of the Build America agenda. It sounds patriotic enough until you realize it is less about bridges and more about antennas, written so that cell towers and small cells can be shoved into neighborhoods at warp speed, with local governments reduced to decorative rubber stamps.

Cities and counties across the country -- represented by leagues of cities, mayors, law firms, commissions -- looked at the fine print and essentially said: “Have you lost your mind? You’re dismantling local government.”

The FCC’s answer, in bureaucrat-speak, was: We see nothing, we hear nothing, we’re on a fast track -- get out of the way.

The White House has helpfully provided a narrative wrapper for this power grab: we are told that AI is the new space race, and the only way to “win” is to build a Silicon Fortress before China slams us into a digital cage of its own. In this story, you and your town are presented with all the subtlety of a used‑car pitch: you can be locked up by Beijing or locked up by Silicon Valley, but locked up you shall be.

On offer is a life managed through your smartphone, digital ID, digital currency, and an invisible lattice of antennas humming above your head, all tied into a system with a kill switch for the non‑compliant.

THE BINARY ILLUSION

What you are not told is that there is a third option -- a sovereign, wired‑first, analog‑backed, privacy‑respecting infrastructure that doesn’t turn the entire country into a test bed for social credit and EMF saturation.

If the narrative is manipulative, the tactics are downright impudent. The FCC timed the public comment period for its mega‑docket over the holidays, when most people are paying more attention to grandchildren than federal registers.

When major cities like Boston, Dallas, and Palo Alto recently asked for a modest 15‑day extension just to read and digest the implications of high‑density wireless build‑out, the FCC said no. Not “not yet,” not “we’ll consider it” --just a hard, cold no, accompanied by the declaration that this is a fast track and the government “can’t waste time.”

They are breaking a cascade of laws and constitutional rights.

And they know it

But they have a plan.

“TRUST THE PLAN”

The plan is something I’m sure the lawyers consider a fait accompli: build towers and train AI models so fast that by the time a court finally rules that yes, actually, that tower was illegal, the thing is already powered up, the digital IDs are already integrated, and the cage is already locked.

To make sure states don’t get any bright ideas about protecting their residents, the administration has rolled out a litigation hit squad as well. Executive Order 14365 created a DOJ AI litigation task force -- a kind of preemption SWAT team -- whose job is to sue states like California and Florida if they dare pass their own AI or health regulations that interfere with the great digital march.

The threat is simple: resist, and we’ll drag you into court and hold your broadband funding hostage while the antennas go up anyway. It’s a one‑two punch: move the infrastructure on a rocket docket while slow‑walking the inevitable lawsuits that point out the obvious. You know, those pesky Fourth Amendment problems, NEPA violations, CEQA violations, and a confetti storm of statutory conflicts. By the time the law catches up, the damage is baked in like your grandma's favorite recipe.

Of course, none of this would be possible if environmental rules hadn’t been quietly sawn off at the knees. In 2025, NEPA--the National Environmental Policy Act, long the world’s gold standard -- was “modernized” in a way that would make a lobbyist blush.

Under the new regime, if less than 50 percent of a project’s funding is federal, the environmental review can be skipped completely, as if ecology cares one whit who signed the checks.

At the same time, enormous AI data centers and dense wireless grids are being rebranded as projects with no “significant environmental effect,” allowing them to bypass not only NEPA but also state standards like California’s CEQA -- no robust hearings, no real scrutiny, just ground broken and concrete poured.

Per the White House’s leadership, you can now drop a water‑guzzling, power‑hungry, EMF‑spewing complex into a community without once having to formally ask: what does this do to the land, the water, the people?

What could possibly go wrong?

Well. According to thousands of pages of studies, a darn lot.

Those studies show what many of us can see with our own eyes: pollinators declining, birds losing their migratory bearings, conifer pines quietly dying near towers because their needles act like tiny RF antennas. Soil microbiomes are disrupted, crops are affected, and the smaller the organism, the faster it takes the hit.

People who have spent years in the electromagnetic radiation (EMR) field will tell you plainly: if this nationwide wireless mesh is built out as planned, we’re not just flirting with harm; we’re courting an extinction‑level event that starts with insects and ends with us.

And yet, in a twist that would be funny if it weren’t lethal, all of this is being sold as necessary for “national security.”

We’re told we must radiate every school, canyon, park, and cul‑de‑sac so that our AI can be smarter than China’s, even as EMFs erode the very thing you need in a crisis: cognitive clarity.

Kids already struggle to remember, focus, or study in a hyper‑digital fog, and into that fog the government wants to pour more frequencies, more signals, more towers -- then call it “resilience.” A nation with the fastest AI but a neurologically degraded population is not a strong nation; it’s a self‑inflicted wound, dressed up in patriotic branding.

THE FOURTH AMENDMENT TWO-STEP

Because the Constitution still technically exists (wink, wink), the federal government cannot simply flip a switch and force every American into a centralized digital ID with a kill switch -- at least not on its own. So it did something more elegant: it outsourced the job.

As I’ve covered in my recent Substack piece, The Silicon Fortress vs. The Digital Cage, The GENIUS Act of 2025 quietly handed the keys of digital and financial identity to private Silicon Valley firms, on the theory that being locked in a cage built by “our” technocrats is better than being locked in one built by Beijing. Once your identity and data are in private hands, the Fourth Amendment politely steps aside, and the third‑party doctrine takes the wheel.

That’s correct. Wrapped in the language of “terms of service,” you sign away rights the government could never legally strip from you directly, and corporations become the willing middlemen for surveillance and control.

That’s where the kill switch becomes more than a metaphor. In a centralized, corporate‑run digital ID system, your ability to participate in modern life --ride a bus, rent an apartment, get a loan, access your own money -- can be revoked without a trial, a charge, or even a coherent explanation.

Just ask anyone in China.

One wrong post, one inconvenient run for office, one refusal to sit down and shut up, and you can be turned into a digital refugee with a single keystroke.

China has already shown how this works: tens of millions of people are effectively locked out of basic life functions because their social score dropped. If a culture trained for generations in hive‑mind obedience is buckling under that system, imagine what happens when a country like the United States, whose founding story is rebellion, gets plugged into the same architecture.

Here’s the punchline, or more apropos, a punch in the gut: none of this is actually necessary to protect us.

For decades, every phone bill you’ve paid has included fees meant to fund fiber‑to‑the‑premises -- hard‑wired, high‑speed connections running all the way to homes and small businesses. Fiber moves data as pulses of light through glass, not as radiofrequency radiation sprayed into the air; it’s faster, more secure, more energy‑efficient, and “dark” to the environment. Rather than finishing that job, telecom companies ran fiber down main streets, pocketed the difference for shareholders, and are now bolting cheap, hackable 5G and 6G antennas onto poles with the zeal of a fast‑food franchise rollout. We paid for a safe, wired system and got a wireless cage instead. No joke.

THE ROAD LESS TAKEN NOT OFFERED

But there are solutions. The citizenry simply needs to know this and the language to use.

Those solutions are also not hypothetical; they exist right now, and they are laid out in detail above the fold in the video I really encourage that you watch.

They include ways to harden our infrastructure without turning every American into a walking QR code, ways to defend against China without importing its social‑credit operating system, and ways to restore local authority before it’s completely written out of the script. If you want to know how we get from “extinction‑level event” back to a sane, survivable future -- where fiber, analog resilience, and real privacy beat out metadata addiction and kill switches -- that roadmap is in the video briefing, above, step by step.​

Because in the end, this isn’t a fight over bars on your phone; it’s a fight over whether those bars become the steel of your cage.

A nation that trades away its pollinators, its soil microbiome, its local councils, and its Fourth Amendment for the promise of faster AI is not modernizing -- it is committing a slow, well‑funded form of assisted suicide.

The people pushing this agenda have bet that you will be too distracted, too busy, or too tired to notice the bars sliding into place until the door slams shut.

The only question left is whether enough of us will wake up, while we still have a say, and decide that self‑government, living ecosystems, and human sovereignty are not “legacy systems” to be deprecated, but the non‑negotiable core code of any future worth surviving.



