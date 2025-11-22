Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Mario A Leblanc
16h

TRANSHUMANISM - The goal is to take us to transhumanism, to merge us to a super computer for control and more. The agenda behind transhumanism is to disconnect us from our souls and the source that is love. They are about to tell us that you are not a man, a woman but a robot connected to a super computer for a better ¨you.¨ The New You. :(

This is relate to the Cov Vaccines. Detoxication is very important. Detox from Parasites and Heavy Metals.

And then, they will tell us that robots don't procreate. We don't need you for that. We clone human being in our own factories. We all have to say no to this diabolical agenda.

I do not consent! We do not consent!

---

It is important that you state out loud or silently the statement : I do not consent. It has to do with vibration and Free Will. If you don't say anything, It can be consider as consent.

Keep faith. There are human beings walking on earth with a lot of inner power. They are helping behind the scene.

Christy Whitney
17h

Reinette, THANK YOU THANK YOU for tirelessly keeping us informed. I bow to you.🙌 I live in deep Mennonite and old school farmer PA country... I am quite sure there will be push back here amongst our community. Thank you again.

