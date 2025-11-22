The rapid, aggressive deployment of 5G and wireless infrastructure is not accidental, optional, or local. It is the coordinated execution of a nationwide plan that is being pushed through at breakneck speed, with ordinary people and local governments deliberately kept in the dark.

The rapid nationwide rollout of 5G and wireless infrastructure is not a local upgrade -- it is a coordinated federal, telecom, and military-industrial operation being pushed through without public consent.

For decades, Californians have been paying the CASF surcharge on their phone bills to fund wired broadband, only to have telecom companies pocket the money, let copper decay, and now force wireless antennas into neighborhoods under the false claim of copper line “retirement” -- often without meeting CPUC’s legally required notice, transition, and safety standards.

Congress is simultaneously pushing 28 federal preemption bills designed to erase local authority, while the FCC advances rule changes that override zoning, accelerate small-cell deployment, and eliminate meaningful community input.

This is not isolated misbehavior -- it is a coordinated, multi-prong federal assault on public rights, local governance, environmental health, and the integrity of America’s wired infrastructure.

Despite a federal court ruling in 2021 requiring the FCC to address scientific evidence of harm, the agency has done nothing -- even as people nationwide report migraines, insomnia, tinnitus, neurological issues, heart irregularities, wildlife decline, and environmental damage.

Telecoms and the FCC count on public ignorance to bypass the law. When communities document harm through affidavits, complaints, and meter readings, they create a legal record that regulators and telecom companies cannot ignore.

This is why a national public awareness push is essential -- because the only thing stronger than telecom money is an informed and mobilized public refusing to surrender its rights. Our Call to Action will soon ask the public to submit affidavits documenting RF-related health effects, bolstering national litigation efforts and building an administrative record the FCC cannot ignore.

The Hill To Die On Telegram Channel is NOW LIVE as the operations hub for meter readings, tutorials, breaking news, and coordinated community action, working alongside this Substack and two national organizations building the evidentiary foundation.

This is the most important domestic fight of our time: the battle to stop the digital cage before it fully locks into place, antenna by antenna, rule by rule, neighborhood by neighborhood.

Check back for action items, templates, and updates — because this is the proverbial HILL TO DIE ON.

I have been given the wonderful opportunity to join Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., and the team at CHD TV’s Financial Rebellion, I’ll be giving monthly updates on exactly what is happening, why it’s happening, and--most importantly -- what we can do about it. Because the truth is simple: we are not powerless; we are simply kept in the dark. It’s time to change that.

In my recent appearance on “Financial Rebellion,” above, followed by a deeper dive on “Collapse Life,” below, we pulled back the curtain on the telecom playbook -- a playbook identical from coast to coast.

THE TELECOM BAIT & SWITCH

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Comcast, and Crown Castle are quietly are not only attempting to force Americans into 5G wireless antennas on every pole, they replacing hard-wired copper networks with wireless substitutes -- in the name of technological advancement.

Essentially, ever time we have been paying our phone/cellular bill, we have been paying for our digital cage.

Why?

For decades, ratepayers funded reliable, hard-wired broadband through fees buried in monthly bills called the California Advanced Services Fund (CASF) Surcharge. That money was supposed to maintain copper lines and deliver fiber to every home and business. Instead, telecom companies pocketed the funds, let the copper decay, and now claim it must be “retired” and replaced with wireless.

This is where our CASF funds have gone, roughly:



$318M spent.

$122M promised, but not paid.

$289M still uncommitted.

Copper, though, remains the most resilient infrastructure we have and essentially unhackable unlike wireless. It functions during power outages, cyberattacks, and storms. Fiber is the future. Wireless is not. Yet in countless neighborhoods, wireless antennas are being installed right in front of homes and businesses -- without public awareness or local consent.

THE MULTI-PRONG ASSAULT

Meanwhile, Congress is pushing a slate of twenty-eight bills, as I covered earlier, that would federalize wireless siting and wipe out local authority altogether. The FCC is advancing rule changes that fast-track small cell approvals, override local zoning, and allow mass deployment with minimal notice.

And while all this happens, AT&T is aggressively tearing out copper lines in my very own county, and more than likely without completing the regulatory steps required by the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC). They are required by law to prove that any replacement is equivalent or superior in reliability and safety, provide public notice, and structure a transition plan.

With only this notice, local residents are being informed that their copper landline connection will be removed and replaced with a 5G antenna.

The telecoms routinely skip these steps because most people don’t know these processes exist. During the interview, and in subsequent work, I emphasized that telecoms count on public ignorance. They rely on communities not understanding how to force accountability.

This widespread corporate behavior isn’t scattershot or improvised --it’s coordinated, and coming at us from all sides. The telecom industry and the military-industrial complex (MIC) are pushing the same agenda. Wireless systems form the backbone of dual-use communications, data extraction, and surveillance networks -- making these deployments a national priority irrespective of local concerns.

This is why attempts by local residents or governments to slow or question the rollout are treated as delays to be bypassed, rather than legitimate civic processes.

What’s even more troubling is that, while telecoms are accelerating deployment, the FCC has failed to update RF exposure guidelines since 1996. People across the country are reporting consistent patterns: sleep disturbances, migraines, tinnitus, heart palpitations, neurological symptoms, mental fog, anxiety spikes, skin issues, and more. Many report environmental damage as well--trees dying, bees disappearing, wildlife behaving erratically.

These patterns match scientific literature documenting biological harm at non-thermal exposure levels. The FCC, even after a 2021 DC Circuit ruling demanding it address the science, hasn’t complied. Not a single required action has been taken. Deployment continues anyway.

Ultimately, this is where our Call to Action is headed. We will be asking you to help us build and support the legal case already underway by national organizations against the FCC by sharing your stories and the RF-related health effects you’ve experienced.

Two days ago I launched a Telegram channel, The Hill To Die On , as a repository for WiFi meter-reading videos, tutorials on how to read the meters, news, and Calls to Action. This will work in tandem with my Substack, The Hill To Die On , and will complement the efforts of two national organizations I’m in communication with as we build a ground-level movement documenting the harm that’s already occurring.

If you haven’t joined Telegram already, I suggest you do considering censorship is more rampant than ever and social media platforms like Instagram will be requiring proof of ID for “age requirement,” you know, to protect the children.

TELEGRAM LINK FOR THE HILL TO DIE ON WORKING GROUP: https://t.me/+zWf_HbW9g55lMGEx

I also reached out to the California League of Cities (a statewide association representing and advocating for all California municipalities), an organization I worked closely with during my time as a Nevada City council member and mayor, to inquire about their position and whether they have submitted any communication to the FCC opposing this abominable move by the FCC, Congress, and the telecoms.



The FCC hates it when there is a backlash from the cities and states. These are the National and California chapters’ letters to the FCC:

What we’re witnessing is not a series of local incidents, but a national transformation happening without consent. Copper lines are being removed. Fiber is withheld or delayed. Wireless is forced through. Local authority is being dismantled. Federal rules are being rewritten to eliminate public input. Telecom companies are becoming the primary gatekeepers of infrastructure and communication. And the entire transition is being financed by the very people being harmed -- ratepayers who believed they were funding the wired systems that are now being removed.

During the interviews, we didn’t just expose the problem --we shared the launching of the game plan. Public affidavits documenting harm are essential because they create an evidentiary record the FCC and telecoms cannot ignore. Organizational filings, made under the auspices of my organization GenSeven in support of two national organizations pursuing legal action against the FCC, will help expand and strengthen the administrative record through coordinated grassroots participation.

BUILDING THE GRASS ROOTS RESISTANCE

Citizens need templates to push back against unlawful deployment, and detailed guides showing how to file formal complaints, demand regulatory compliance, and force public accountability. This is how isolated pockets of resistance turn into a unified, national movement.

The bottom line is that we are in the middle of a nationwide systems shift, and the only way to counter it is through coordinated public action.

As I step into this new role with “Financial Rebellion,” I’ll be giving monthly updates on new deployments, legal developments, congressional moves, grassroots strategies, and actionable tools that empower communities. This isn’t just reporting--it’s strategic mobilization. Because while the wireless agenda is advancing rapidly, the public still has tremendous power. We just need to understand the battlefield, know our rights, and act together.

We can turn this around. And we will—one informed community at a time.



