Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Talulah West's avatar
Talulah West
2d

I just want to say, after seeing Trump and watching his antics, that I dont think Im going to vote ever again. I was the first in line at 18 and now at 72, I feel its useless. All of Government is corrupt. We have a few good politicians is all. They are the minority. Even our Congresswoman is failing us. No one cares to take a stand against the big Corporations. Afraid? Get bodyguards. But if they're in it for good reasons, they will fight for us. They are not.

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PATRIOT AIR ❤️🤍💙's avatar
PATRIOT AIR ❤️🤍💙
2d

I totally understand where you're coming from with this Reinette. And I agree wholeheartedly.

But calling our California senators, seems to be a waste of time. Leave a message that I'm sure just gets deleted. Or if we actually talk to an office person, as I have before on issues like AB2223, AB495 and others. All I get is "sure I'll pass the message on"

Speaking of AB2223, Newscum just signed the bill that will now allow "Infanticide" that's the most horrific thing that can be done to a new born baby. With absolutely no recourse from LE. I hear people say "but Newscum is termed out" yeah he is. But until then, how much more DAMAGE & DESTRUCTION can and will he do?

AND "IF THE SAVE AMERICA ACT" is not passed. I think we can kiss our great nation goodbye. Not to mention their refusal to end the Filibuster. Which we all know, gosh forbid, if Dems take control again. That will be their first course of action.

Hope you have a great weekend. And hope this beautiful weather sticks around for a while.

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