They Told Us Nobody Was Listening. Then 2026 Happened.

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SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Yes, contacting elected officials matters. Research found constituent contact increased legislators’ support for pending legislation by about 12 percentage points , while congressional staff overwhelmingly report that personal visits, letters, emails, and town halls can influence undecided members.

Public comments can change federal rules. A GAO survey of 52 regulatory offices found that almost all had made substantive changes to final rules because of public comments.

The American Broadband Deployment Act stalled after local governments mobilized. Cities, counties, and national organizations urged officials to call Congress. Days later, the bill was pulled when it became clear there were not enough votes to pass it.

The FCC has met its own wall of resistance. Thousands of comments, municipalities, and coalitions pushed back against sweeping wireless preemption proposals. Nearly a year later, the proceeding still has not quietly sailed into a final rule.

Data-center resistance is producing real-world results. Major projects have been rejected in Virginia, while New York imposed a hyperscale moratorium, and California and Texas have moved to rein in impacts on electricity, water, land, and ratepayers.

There is another level of activism: learn the system and use it. Our American Clean Air Coalition spent more than two years building the science, legal argument, data, and 173 citations behind a formal EPA Petition for Rulemaking addressing aviation emissions.

Now, aviation emissions are being spoken about at the highest levels of government. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly said the department is examining “emissions from aircraft” and their potential health impacts. That does not mean the battle is won, but it does mean the issue has moved.

The bigger lesson: We may not control government, but that does not mean we cannot influence it. Calls matter. Letters matter. Public comments matter. Hearings matter. Research matters. Petitions matter. Persistence matters.

Maybe this isn’t the year the people finally got their power. Maybe this is the year we remember we had it.

If I had a dollar for every time someone told me, “Calling your senator does nothing,” I could probably afford my own lobbyist by now.

I understand where this resignation comes from. We have watched billion-dollar corporations hire armies of lobbyists, watched legislation sail through Congress that most Americans had never heard of, and watched federal agencies produce hundreds of pages of proposed rules that appear to have been written in another language, on another planet, for somebody other than us.

Eventually, people throw up their hands.

Why call? Why write? Why show up? Nobody is listening anyway.

Except there is one problem with this belief: the evidence doesn’t support it.

PEOPLE HAVE MORE POWER THAN THEY THINK

Years ago, researchers decided to actually test whether calling legislators made any difference. They randomly assigned Michigan state lawmakers to either receive constituent contacts regarding pending legislation or not receive them.

The result? Legislators targeted by constituent contacts became about 12 percentage points more likely to support the legislation in question.

Congressional staff have said much the same thing. In a Congressional Management Foundation survey, 97 percent of staff said an in-person constituent visit to a Washington office had some or a lot of influence on an undecided member of Congress. District-office visits came in at 94 percent, letters at 90 percent, emails at 88 percent, and questions asked at town halls at 87 percent.

97% said constituent visits to the Washington office had some or a lot of influence on an undecided member.

94% said the same for district/state office visits.

90% said postal mail could influence an undecided member.

88% said email could.

87% cited town hall questions.

80% cited letters to the editor.

And for those of us who spend our days slogging through federal dockets, here is another one: the Government Accountability Office surveyed 52 regulatory offices across ten federal agencies. Almost all said public comments had resulted in at least some substantive changes to final rules.

I kid you not.

Public comments changed the final federal rules.

THEN CAME THE BROADBAND BILL

This past April, the American Broadband Deployment Act, H.R. 2289, looked like it was moving toward a vote in the House. Among other things, the nearly 100-page package would have imposed new federal requirements affecting local control over wireless and broadband permitting, rights-of-way and infrastructure siting.

Cities and counties went nuts.

The National League of Cities, National Association of Counties, U.S. Conference of Mayors, and National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors mobilized. On April 16, NATOA put out an action alert telling local officials, in no uncertain terms, to call their members of Congress. The alert even noted that a handful of House majority members saying they were not prepared to support the legislation could make the difference.

Four days later, the bill was supposed to move.

It didn’t.

The House Rules Committee pulled it. The League of Minnesota Cities later reported that after significant advocacy from local governments and national partners, the bill was removed when it became clear there were not enough votes to pass it. As of today, September 22, its last listed congressional action remains April 15.

That doesn’t mean the legislation can never return. It does mean something stopped it.

And this time, we have a pretty darn good paper trail showing what happened.

THEN THERE’S THE FCC

In September 2025, the Federal Communications Commission opened another major proceeding, WT Docket 25-276, examining whether to further streamline wireless infrastructure deployment and expand federal preemption over certain state and local requirements.



I went ballistic on that with this Substack post:

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And here:

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The response was massive. Thousands of comments were filed, municipalities and local-government organizations weighed in, and coalitions formed around the country challenging the proposed loss of local authority. Nearly a year later, the rule still has not been finalized; the federal regulatory agenda continues to list the proceeding in the proposed-rule stage.

Can we prove public opposition alone caused the delay? No. Federal rulemaking is complicated, and other factors are always in play.

But we can say this: people showed up, local governments pushed back, and the sweeping proposal did not simply glide quietly into law.

AND THEN THE DATA CENTERS HIT A WALL

Perhaps nowhere is this public awakening more visible than with data centers.

In Pittsylvania County, Virginia, residents spent months fighting a proposal involving a massive data-center campus and a 3,500-megawatt gas-fired power plant. Hundreds packed meetings. Residents testified for hours. In April 2025, the Board of Supervisors rejected the rezoning 6-1.

In Hanover County, Virginia, another proposed 430-acre, 900-megawatt data-center campus went before local officials this spring. After months of opposition, supervisors rejected it by one vote.

Now look at what has happened at the state level. New York imposed a one-year moratorium on new hyperscale data centers in July. Yesterday, California enacted seven new data-center laws addressing electricity, water, land use and costs to ratepayers. On that very same day, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered a halt to new state-issued data-center permits while the state audits their effects on its power grid and resources.

California. New York. Texas.

Whatever your politics, something is happening here.

AND THEN WE PUT IT ON THE FEDERAL RECORD

Which brings me to something that happened last week.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was speaking at the Children’s Health Defense conference in Washington, D.C., when he said something that immediately caught my attention:

“We’re also looking at chemtrails and the impact of emissions from aircraft and those potential impacts on health.”

What jumped out at you? Most people heard the word chemtrails.

I heard “emissions from aircraft.”

There was a reason he said that.

For more than two years, the American Clean Air Coalition has been doing something very different from simply calling an elected official and demanding that somebody “do something.” We dug into the science. We dug into federal aviation policy. We dug into the Clean Air Act. We collected data. We worked with researchers, legal advocates, and public-health organizations. We assembled 173 citations. And then we did something government agencies cannot so easily toss into the circular file.

We filed a formal Petition for Rulemaking with the EPA.

You can sign the citizen petition in support of our efforts, here: https://www.americancleanaircoalition.org/petition

That is an entirely different animal.

We did not merely tell the EPA we were angry about what was happening in our skies. We identified what we believe is a regulatory gap, documented it, cited the agency’s own authority under the Clean Air Act, laid out the science, and formally asked the agency to act.

In other words, we put it on the federal record.

Then we continue our efforts through quietly advocating person to person, educating the public about what is really happening in our skies… and we are seeing a difference in the comments; the masses are starting to truly educate themselves through videos like these from one of our American Clean Air Coalition (ACAC) team members, Michael Hogan, and educated representatives at the federal level.

This is where activism really changes.

Calling your senator matters. Writing letters matters. Showing up at a hearing matters. Public comments matter. I just spent half this article showing you that they do.

But there is another level.

It is learning the system well enough to use the system.

It is finding the statute. Finding the regulatory hole. Building the evidence. Collecting the data. Filing the petition. Creating the administrative record. Giving an agency something it is legally required to deal with, and making damn sure there is a paper trail if it doesn’t.

That is the difference between being entirely reactive and becoming proactive.

So when I heard the Secretary of Health and Human Services publicly say last week that they were looking at “emissions from aircraft” and their potential impacts on health, I knew exactly why those words mattered.

I am not suggesting that our coalition single-handedly created federal interest in aviation emissions. That would be ridiculous. Scientists, researchers, and agencies have studied various aspects of aircraft emissions for decades.

But I can tell you this: our work has been put directly in front of the federal government, and the very issue we have been relentlessly pushing is now being spoken aloud by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

That is movement.

It does not mean we have won. It does not mean the EPA has suddenly done everything we demanded. Far from it.

It means the needle moved.

And sometimes that is how change actually begins. Not with a giant announcement from Washington. Not with somebody riding in on a white horse to save us.

Sometimes it begins because ordinary people become sufficiently informed, sufficiently organized, and sufficiently persistent that the government can no longer pretend the question was never asked.

You hold their feet to the fire with their own laws.

That, my friends, is another form of showing up.

MAYBE WE FORGOT

None of this means the government suddenly became wonderfully responsive, corporate lobbying disappeared, or that every phone call magically changes a vote. Sometimes thousands of people speak up and lose anyway.

But somewhere along the way, Americans became convinced that because we cannot control government, we therefore cannot influence it.

Those are two very different things.

A senator receiving three angry calls is one thing. A senator receiving hundreds of calls, while county supervisors pass resolutions, city councils send letters, newspapers begin covering the issue, constituents pack public meetings, and fellow legislators start worrying about what is happening back home, is something entirely different.

At some point, those individual voices become a political fact.

Perhaps 2026 will ultimately be remembered for AI, wars, elections, or whatever historical headline wins the day. But quietly, underneath all of that, another story has been unfolding across America.

People have been showing up.

Bills have stalled. Projects have been rejected. Moratoriums have been imposed. Regulations are being challenged and rewritten. Local control, long treated as little more than an inconvenience to be steamrolled, is suddenly finding defenders.

Maybe this isn’t the year the people finally got their power.

Maybe this is the year we remember we had it.

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