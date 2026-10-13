Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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NonnaDeb's avatar
NonnaDeb
Oct 13Edited

I find this interesting considering a local northeast supermarket had recently remodeled their stores in my area of upstate NY and shortly thereafter many of their freezer sections "malfunctioned". This same supermarket chain had been hacked in the last few years. Also, solar farms are being forced upon many areas of NYS. Coincidence? You decide.

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Fractal Art's avatar
Fractal Art
Oct 13

Michael Yon has been talking about the depopulation plan for a while. The evidence currently is basically obviously pointing to that conclusion.

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