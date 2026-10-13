From cyberattacks destroying supermarket inventories to disappearing farms, solar installations on agricultural land, and governments paying farmers to quit, something is happening to the systems that feed us. And the numbers should concern every one of us.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go).

Hackers can now destroy our food remotely. In France, cyberattackers reportedly manipulated supermarket refrigeration systems, sending temperatures soaring to 122°F overnight, spoiling food, and causing millions in damage. Could America’s food supply be next?

Our farms are disappearing. America lost 141,733 farms and 20.1 million acres of farmland between 2017 and 2022, while Europe lost 5.3 MILLION farms , a staggering 37%, between 2005 and 2020. Who controls that land now?

We’re trading farmland for solar panels. The USDA found that 71% of rural utility-scale solar projects studied were built on former cropland or pasture. Why aren’t we covering parking lots and rooftops instead?

Governments are paying farmers to quit. The Netherlands allocated €4.2 BILLION to livestock farm-closure programs, while American farm bankruptcies jumped 46% in 2025. Who will be left to grow our food?

Our food supply is dangerously centralized. Just FOUR companies account for 85% of American steer and heifer purchases, while fires, closures, and cyberattacks expose vulnerabilities throughout food processing and distribution.

The bigger picture? Fewer independent farmers, shrinking agricultural land, increasing corporate control, and digitally vulnerable food systems. Are we sacrificing our ability to feed ourselves for centralized control and technological convenience?

We used to worry about droughts, floods, and crop failures destroying our food. Now we have to worry about someone with a keyboard destroying what’s already in our freezers. What could possibly go wrong?

Imagine walking into your local grocery store tomorrow morning and discovering that overnight, someone thousands of miles away had remotely turned up the temperatures of the store’s refrigerators and freezers, destroying everything inside, and making your local grocery store smell like a decaying tropical forest. The milk, eggs, meats, frozen vegetables, cheeses, and who knows what else, all headed for the dumpster, not because of a power outage, an earthquake, or even a broken refrigeration unit, but because someone, somewhere, with a computer and an internet connection, decided to destroy the food.

Well, folks, welcome to the latest chapter in our brave new digital world, because this is precisely what happened in France on October 12, 2026, when hackers seized control of refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets, sending temperatures soaring to as high as 122°F (50°C), ruining food and reportedly triggering fires. Major chains, including Carrefour, Intermarché, Monoprix, and Coopérative U, were affected, with damages reportedly reaching tens of millions of euros, while French authorities scrambled to investigate who was responsible. As of this writing, nobody has publicly claimed responsibility, and investigators are examining vulnerabilities in outdated software used to control commercial refrigeration equipment.

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Think about that for a moment. We have now reached the point where someone can sit behind a computer, remotely manipulate the systems protecting our food, and turn hundreds of supermarkets into enormous garbage bins without ever setting foot inside one. And according to Reuters, similar refrigeration vulnerabilities have been identified elsewhere, raising a rather uncomfortable question: how many of these systems are operating in American supermarkets, military facilities, food warehouses, and distribution centers?

But as horrifying as this latest cyberattack is, I believe it needs to be examined in the context of something much larger, something that has been unfolding for years while most Americans have been preoccupied with the latest political outrage, celebrity scandal, or manufactured distraction.

We are losing our farms, consolidating our food processors, converting agricultural land to other uses, and increasingly placing the systems that keep food moving into the hands of fewer companies and interconnected technologies. Whether these developments share any coordinated objective remains unproven, but the cumulative vulnerabilities are real, and the consequences of ignoring them could be catastrophic.

THE DISAPPEARING FARMER

Let’s begin with some American statistics. According to the USDA’s own agricultural census, the United States lost 141,733 farms between 2017 and 2022, a decline of nearly 7% in just five years, while the amount of land in farms shrank by 20.1 million acres. During that same period, the average farm increased in size, meaning that as smaller operations disappeared, the remaining farms became larger.

And if you think this is simply an American problem, take a look across the Atlantic, where the European Union counted 5.3 MILLION fewer farms in 2020 than in 2005, representing an astonishing 37% decline in the number of agricultural operations.

Now, to be clear, the disappearance of a farm does not necessarily mean its land has stopped producing food. Some farms are absorbed into larger operations, others are sold or developed, but that distinction raises another important question: what happens to a nation’s food security when the number of independent people responsible for growing its food continues to shrink while more of that production becomes concentrated in fewer hands?

We are not simply losing farms. We are losing farmers, local knowledge, independent businesses, and the diversity that has historically helped our food systems survive disasters…. and a decentralized system that can’t be hacked and destroyed overnight.

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TRADING FOOD FOR SOLAR PANELS

And then there is the growing battle over agricultural land, where farmers struggling to make a living are increasingly being offered lucrative leases to cover their fields with solar panels rather than crops.

According to a 2024 USDA study, 71% of rural utility-scale solar projects installed between 2012 and 2020 were located on land previously classified as cropland or pasture, including 43% on cropland alone. In the Midwest, an astonishing 70% of those solar installations were built on former cropland.

I have always wondered why we aren’t covering parking lots with solar panels instead of taking over fields and farms. After all, there are plenty of places to install solar panels, including rooftops, parking lots, degraded land, and in some cases, even alongside agricultural production. So why the push to cover productive farmland with them? What concerns me is the growing competition between energy development and the agricultural land that feeds us, particularly when financial incentives make producing electricity more attractive than producing food.

More than 70 percent of large-scale, commercial solar development in rural areas occurred on agricultural land, either cropland or pasture-range land. Of the 3,177 solar projects installed between 2012 and 2020, the largest share was on cropland (43 percent). Another 28 percent of solar projects were installed on pasture-range land. Among regions studied, the Midwest had the highest share of solar installations on cropland at 70 percent, followed by the Atlantic at 43 percent and South at 37 percent. In the West and Plains, installations occurred mostly on pasture-range at 60 and 65 percent, respectively. The Atlantic region had the highest share of solar sites on forest land at 23 percent, while the Atlantic and South both had the highest share of solar installations on developed land at 6 percent. Sites in the South were the most diverse of all regions, with 37 percent categorized cropland, 17 percent as forest, 19 percent as pasture-range, and 21 percent categorized as other. Read about the expansion of solar and wind in rural areas of the contiguous United States in the USDA, Economic Research Service report Utility-Scale Solar and Wind Development in Rural Areas: Land Cover Change (2009–20), released in May 2024.

I have to ask, in a country already losing millions of acres of farmland, why would we not make the protection of our most productive soils a national priority? Once agricultural land is paved over, developed, or tied up in decades-long energy projects, returning it to food production may be difficult, expensive, or impossible without substantial restoration.

PAYING FARMERS TO STOP FARMING

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, government policy has taken another extraordinary turn. Between 2019 and 2025, the Dutch government made €4.2 BILLION available for programs encouraging livestock farmers to close their operations, all in an effort to reduce nitrogen pollution.

According to a June 2026 report from the Netherlands Court of Audit, 1,329 livestock farmers had participated in the five closure programs examined, while nitrogen emissions from livestock housing declined 18% during that period, approximately half of that reduction attributed to the farm-closure programs.

Now, excessive nitrogen pollution is a legitimate environmental concern, particularly for waterways and sensitive habitats, but we should also be asking what happens when environmental compliance becomes so costly, restrictive, or uncertain that an existing farmer concludes the only practical option is to quit. What happens to the animals, the family farm, the local economy, and ultimately the next generation of farmers?

It has become more than evident that public money is being used to permanently “retire” agricultural operations as part of “national environmental policy,” amplifying our global food loss.

WHEN THE PROCESSING PLANTS GO DOWN

Back in the United States, we have another vulnerability that rarely receives the attention it deserves: the extraordinary concentration of meat processing.

According to the USDA, just FOUR companies account for approximately 85% of steer and heifer purchases and 67% of hog purchases by American meatpackers. Think about what that means for the rancher raising cattle, the farmer raising hogs, or the communities dependent upon a single large processing facility.

When a major meatpacking plant burns, suffers a cyberattack, closes, or experiences a prolonged shutdown, its consequences can reach far beyond the plant itself, leaving livestock producers scrambling to find alternative buyers while retailers and consumers absorb the disruption.

We saw how serious this could become in 2021 when JBS, one of the world’s largest meat processors, suffered a ransomware attack that disrupted operations in the United States and elsewhere. JBS ultimately paid $11 million in ransom, demonstrating that food infrastructure was already a target years before hackers began remotely overheating France’s supermarket freezers.

There have also been numerous fires at industrial facilities, including food-processing plants and agricultural storage sites. The growing concerns surrounding fires, cyberattacks, suspected sabotage, and laws restricting food and meat production raise a troubling question: No doubt, we are witnessing a centralized, global assault on the very systems that feed the world.

THE SLOW SQUEEZE

And if all of this were not enough, American farmers are dealing with rising debt, declining margins, volatile markets, and financial pressures that make it increasingly difficult to remain independent. Farm Bureau figures show that Chapter 12 farm bankruptcy filings increased from 216 in 2024 to 315 in 2025, a jump of approximately 46% in a single year.





Farm bankruptcies are only part of the story, of course, because many families sell their operations, consolidate, retire, or simply walk away long before they ever file for bankruptcy protection. But each time another independent farm disappears, we should be asking who acquires that land, who controls its future use, and whether the next generation will ever have the opportunity to farm it again.

Add to this the loss and waste of food already built into the global system. The United Nations estimates that roughly 13% of food is lost between harvest and retail, while approximately 19% of food available to consumers is wasted at retail, restaurants, and households. These percentages measure different stages and cannot simply be added together, but they reveal a staggering amount of food already disappearing before it ever nourishes anyone.

So here we are, in 2026, living in a world with extraordinary technological capabilities, enormous agricultural productivity, and more scientific knowledge than any civilization in history, yet we are also creating food systems increasingly dependent upon complicated supply chains, centralized processors, fragile digital networks, and farmers who are finding it harder and harder to remain in business.

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When I consider all of this, I am reminded once again that Americans need to move toward a decentralized world rather than an increasingly centralized one if we are to survive what is coming our way.

THE QUESTION WE SHOULD ALL BE ASKING

I am no longer willing to dismiss the larger picture simply because each incident comes wrapped in its own convenient explanation. When farms are disappearing by the thousands, productive agricultural land is being converted to industrial uses, governments are paying farmers to shut down their operations, meat-processing facilities are increasingly concentrated in fewer hands, and now hackers can remotely destroy refrigerated food, I see a food system under attack from multiple directions. Whether through deliberate sabotage, misguided policies, corporate consolidation, or technological vulnerabilities, the end result is disturbingly similar: fewer independent farmers, less local control, and an increasingly fragile food supply. At what point do we stop looking at these developments as isolated incidents and begin confronting what they are collectively doing to our ability to feed ourselves?

The issue is not simply how much food we produce. It is who controls the land, who owns the processing facilities, who manages the distribution systems, and increasingly, who has digital access to the equipment keeping our food safe.

When 5.3 million European farms disappear, when more than 140,000 American farms vanish between agricultural censuses, when some of our best cropland is competing with industrial energy development, and when an anonymous hacker can remotely turn a supermarket’s refrigeration system into a food-destroying machine, I think we have every reason to start asking some very serious questions.

Food security does not begin in the supermarket. It begins with soil, water, seeds, livestock, independent farmers, local processing facilities, and communities capable of feeding themselves when the larger system fails.

And perhaps the most important question of all is this: What good is a technologically advanced civilization if it becomes so dependent upon centralized systems that we can no longer reliably protect the food we have already produced?

Because if a computer hacker can now destroy our food with the stroke of a keyboard, while the farms that grow it continue to disappear, perhaps it is time we stopped taking our next meal for granted.

Folks, decentralize your lives. Get to know your local farmers and ranchers. Get off the “smart grid,” where hackers can reach you, while you still have the opportunity to do so.

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