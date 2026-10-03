Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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JoyousCarol's avatar
JoyousCarol
Oct 3

Love this! Thank you.❤️

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1 reply by Reinette Senum
linda smith's avatar
linda smith
Oct 3

love this...of course they would........blessings

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