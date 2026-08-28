For thirty years, your community has been legally forbidden to ask whether a cell tower is safe. Not because anyone proved it was. Because the FCC said so in 1996 and never spoke of it again. On Tuesday, a federal court gave the agency thirty days to finally explain itself. Here is how we got here, and what you do with it.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

On August 26, the D.C. Circuit ordered the FCC to respond to Children’s Health Defense within 30 days. Response due September 25.

The order came on the court’s own motion. Nobody had to ask.

The underlying ruling is five years old. The FCC has ignored it since August 2021.

At issue: the FCC’s radiofrequency exposure guidelines, written in 1996, have never been updated.

Your living room is now saturated with RF to the point that a router can detect a human body. The FCC wrote its exposure rules before the cordless phone went digital.

Section 704 of the 1996 Telecom Act bars your county from considering RF health effects, but only if a tower complies with FCC rules.

Those rules are the 1996 guidelines. A federal court already found the agency never justified them.

This is not a win yet. It is the court asking the FCC a question it has refused to answer for five years.

Meanwhile, the FCC just quadrupled device power limits and moved to end environmental reviews for cell towers.

Your planning commission is writing an ordinance right now under rules that may not survive.

Back in April, I sat in on a meeting with our county planning staff, my cohort Johanna Finney, and telecom attorney Scott McCollough, who joined us by Zoom.

We were there to talk about a county telecom ordinance. Our draft was 45 pages. The county’s draft was 14 and read like a gift basket for the industry.

At some point, the conversation turned to whether a county can ask a carrier anything at all about radiofrequency emissions. And Scott, who has been doing this longer than most people in the room have been paying attention, pulled up the statute and read it out loud.

Here is the language, from 47 U.S.C. § 332(c)(7)(B)(iv):

No State or local government or instrumentality thereof may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations concerning such emissions.

Read that last highlighted clause one again, please, because it means everything: To the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations.

Scott’s point was simple. The preemption is not absolute. It is conditional. It hangs entirely on the FCC’s regulations being real, being current, and being defensible.

It is not defensible, and has not been for 30 years.

HOW WE GOT HERE

Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 did two things, and most folks don’t know about the second one.

Section 704(a) is the part everyone knows. It’s the clause above. Your city council, your county supervisors, your school board: none of them may consider RF health effects when siting a tower, so long as the tower meets the Commission’s rules.

Section 704(b) is the part that matters now.

Congress ordered the FCC to complete its pending proceeding and issue rules on the environmental effects of radiofrequency emissions within 180 days. The agency did exactly that in August of 1996.

And then it stopped.

Those 1996 guidelines have never been updated. Not once. Not through 2G, 3G, 4G, or 5G. Not through the smartphone. Not through the small cell on the pole outside your kid’s bedroom window. Not through the complete saturation of RFs in your living space that now has your modem doing something the FCC never once contemplated.

If you read my piece last week, you already know where this goes:

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On August 18, Comcast rolled out Xfinity Shield to millions of customers. The free centerpiece is called WiFi Motion. No camera. No microphone. Your router is simply talking to everything connected to it, and Comcast says the typical customer has around thirty-six devices on the network. Printer. TV. Thermostat. Game console… the works.

Those signals fill your house like water fills a lake. A body walks through the room, and the water moves, creates a disturbance. The router feels it.

Now think about the physics for a second, because most folks aren’t connecting the dots, and it goes straight to the legal fight.

Comcast is not adding a transmitter to your home. It doesn’t have to. The radio frequency environment inside an average American living room is already so dense, so continuous, and so saturating that anyone can read it like sonar. It can resolve a human body moving through space.

That is not a marketing claim. That is not a conspiracy theory or a rumor. That is a product the telecom industry began shipping to households across the US back in 2013.

However, that hardware has now gone live.

And the federal agency responsible for telling you whether that environment is safe wrote its rules when the average household had a cordless phone and a dial-up modem in the hall closet.

The FCC’s guidelines measure a dose from a device. They were never built to describe a room or what people were doing in them 24/7.

Nobody at that agency has looked at the question since Clinton’s first term.

That is what “never updated” actually means.

THE PART THE FCC CONTINUES TO IGNORE

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and the Environmental Health Trust (EHT) sued. They filed roughly 11,000 pages of evidence of harm that they alleged the agency had simply ignored.

They won.

On August 13, 2021, the D.C. Circuit ruled the FCC’s decision arbitrary and capricious. The court found the agency had failed to address the non-cancer evidence, and had not even acknowledged the comments about environmental impacts, let alone answered them. It sent the case back and ordered the FCC to provide a reasoned explanation for its determination that the guidelines adequately protect against harm.

That was five years ago.

Since then? Nothing. No explanation. No new rulemaking. No date certain. The FCC simply declined to answer, and kept building out at a frightening rate.

MAY 18, AND THEN AUGUST 26

On May 18 of this year, CHD returned to the same court and sought a writ of mandamus. That is the legal equivalent of turning to the judge and saying, “Make them do it.” The petition asked the court to order compliance within 90 days, require a 45-day status update, and bar the FCC from moving forward with wireless deployment initiatives until it complies.

That third ask is the one to watch.

On August 26, the court answered. Not on the merits, not yet. But it answered.

The order is one page. In re: Children’s Health Defense, et al., No. 26-1121. Judges Pillard, Katsas, and Garcia. Per curiam. The FCC must file a response to the mandamus petition, not to exceed 7,800 words, within 30 days. CHD may reply within 14 days of that.

The response is due September 25th.

And this is most interesting: The court did this on its own motion. Nobody filed a motion asking for it. Three federal judges looked at a five-year-old order the FCC has been ignoring and decided, unprompted, that the agency ought to explain itself in writing.

F-I-N-A-L-L-Y

Scott McCollough is the chief litigator on this case. He was the lead attorney on the 2021 win. And he was careful about what this means, which is exactly why I trust him. His read: the significance is that the court could have ignored the petition and chose not to, which signals it is interested, and that this is a necessary first step toward granting the writ.

So no, this is not the finish line. Do not let anyone tell you the FCC just lost.

But a federal appeals court just handed the FCC a deadline to explain thirty years of silence. And the FCC has to put it in writing, on the record, under its own name.

MEANWHILE

While the agency has been unable to explain whether its 1996 limits protect anyone, it has been remarkably busy.

Last month, the FCC adopted a fourfold increase in power limits for wireless devices , with no public health analysis of what that would do to exposure. It has moved to end environmental safety reviews for cell tower projects. In the single week before this order came down, it refused to consider environmental impact in two separate permitting decisions.

Now, if you have been following me, I alerted you in the fall of 2025 that the FCC proposed a rule to strip local control outright. A quiet coup against community self-determination.

Cannot explain the old limits. Quadrupling the new ones and skipping the review and not giving a damn about the risks.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOUR TOWN

Your planning commission is probably working on something right now. Mine just did. We handed them a 45-page ordinance and one of the best telecom attorneys in the country. They handed our community’s safety to the industry instead.

And every one of those similar conversations happens under a rule that says: you may not ask the health question, because the FCC has already answered it.

Except that the FCC has not answered it. A federal court told the agency in 2021 that its answer was not good enough. The agency has refused to try again for five years. And it is now under court order to say why by September 25.

That is the whopping fact you bring to your next public meeting.

Not a theory. Not a study. A docket number. And no responsible agency holding any meaningful standard.

WHAT TO DO WITH THIS

Print the order. It is one page. Hand it to your supervisors, your city attorney, your planning director.

Ask your county attorney one question: on what authority are we treating the FCC’s 1996 guidelines as settled, when a federal appeals court found the agency never justified them and has now given it thirty days to explain?

Then watch September 25. I will be. It will impact all life throughout America.

And if you want the tools to do this properly, the 704NoMore team has put them together for exactly this moment. Take them. Print them. Bring them.

Thirty years of silence.

Thirty days to break it.

Let’s see what they say.

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