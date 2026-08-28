Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Aug 28

All fine and dandy. I expect the FCC to come up with some bogus report stating that a cell towers is actually the fountain of youth. What will be the consequences if they fail to answer by the 25th? I bet nothing significant.

If we are legally forbidden to challenge the safety of cell towers, that automatically means they are hiding something detrimental to life. Otherwise, like big pharma, they would need no such protections if these things were safe.

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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
Aug 28

Thank you, great news. But does the court have the ability to enforce this? Does the FCC go to jail or pay a fine for continued non- compliance?

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