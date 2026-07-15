Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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LW's avatar
LW
10h

Thank you Reinette for your tireless vigilance.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
9h

From:

Flock, Axon, Israel, and American Freedom

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/flock-axon-israel-and-american-freedom?publication_id=706779&post_id=207037910&r=456yya&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

"Section 219 in the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) establishes the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” which will deeply integrate Israeli technologies, including AI, cyber, and autonomous systems, into U.S. defense procurement. Because Axon is an American company operating an R&D lab in Tel Aviv, the passing of this bill would make it easier for Axon to pursue federal U.S. military contracts using technology built by its Israeli engineers.

By permanently embedding Israeli-designed software, quantum computing frameworks, and AI systems into the bedrock of the U.S. military, the U.S. becomes structurally dependent on a foreign power for its own defense. The “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative” in the 2027 NDAA is designed to “lock in” these technological partnerships. If a future U.S. President or Congress wanted to halt military aid to Israel due to human rights abuses or policy disagreements, doing so would become incredibly difficult because the U.S. military’s own systems would be codependent on Israeli code and components."

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