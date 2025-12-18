Three Nights to Remember: Clear the Air & Journey North
I’m opening the doors to everyone this Monday at 6 PM for my "Clear The Air With Reinette." Then, in January, join me for a virtual storytelling odyssey through Alaska and beyond.
Friends, it’s time to clear the air — literally and figuratively.
I’m thrilled to announce a special “Christmas Clear the Air with Reinette” online conversation happening Tuesday, December 23rd at 6 PM Pacific -- and this one’s for EVERYONE!!
Whether you are a paid or free subscriber, this is a special invitation to join in on our online community conversation!
As a heartfelt thank you to my incredible community, I’m flinging the digital doors wide open so all subscribers (free and paid alike) can experience what our Clear the Air conversations are all about-- thoughtful, fearless dialogue with a dash of humor and plenty of heart.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89817239970?pwd=l5Yu3a0DUUCB4FKo5Dxs1f3zZPgt7O.1
Meeting ID: 898 1723 9970
Passcode: 347606
Bring your questions, your curiosity, and maybe a hot mug of something good. Let’s come together before the year winds down and talk about the stories that matter most.
Coming in January: A Virtual Journey Across Alaska and Beyond
Looking for a unique Christmas present?
Join me on this one-of-a-kind online adventure…
Alaska Revisited is a VIRTUAL, multi-media storytelling experience that blends rare expedition footage, historic photographs, performance, and a post-show Q&A into an evening meant for all ages.
For over a quarter of a century, I’ve performed this as a one-woman show for audiences young and old, sharing the adventure, heart, and mystery of this journey. It is a tale of grit, intuition, synchronicity, and discovery-- one that begins on the ice but reveals its deepest secrets years after the trail is behind me.
Tuesday, January 6th at 6:00 PM Pacific:
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
&
Sunday, January 11th at 5:00 PM Pacific:
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
Grab your friends, family, and a bowl of popcorn for this one-of-a-kind virtual experience!
The online, pre-recorded performance lasts approximately 2 hours. The live Q&A that follows will continue as long as there are questions (Q&A is my favorite part).
“This is an unparalleled tale of self-discovery 120 years in the making, spanning the last frontier, transcending generations, and revealing an epic twist of fate and the legacy it left behind.”
Whether you’re joining solo, watching with a partner, gathering friends around the TV, or bringing the whole family, there’s a ticket tier for everyone. And for those who feel called to be part of this but are facing financial hardship, a pay-what-you-can option ensures no one is left out-- because stories are meant to be shared, not gated.
Reserve your virtual seat now and join me for a one-on-one journey you won’t forget.
I look forward to seeing you!
