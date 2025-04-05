It’s TODAY! The 2nd International Panel on Environmental Modification – Separating Facts from Fiction starts tonight at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST.

We will tackle many misconceptions about geoengineering, how it all started, how it went sideways, and we will bring all of it back to factual information that will soon steer us towards clean and healthy skies!

We’re very excited and would be thrilled if you could join us live!

Our panel of experts will present independent research findings and provide fascinating insights.

Expect in-depth analyses, science-based discussions, and fresh perspectives on this intriguing – and potentially concerning – phenomenon.

USA🇺🇸

Reinette Senum, President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies

Jim Lee, Researcher & Consultant climateviewer.com

Jay Reynolds, Chief Engineer & Researcher

Switzerland🇨🇭

Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. - Anwendungschemiker

Christian Oesch - Präsident, Swiss association WIR

💡 If you are registered and you experience technical issues accessing the Zoom webinar, the livestream (EN) on HOCH2 and 9MQ (IT) will be available as a backup option.

All links and further information can be found here:

🔗 www.vereinwir.ch/2nd-international-panel-on-environmental-modification-separating-facts-from-fiction/

🎥👉 To join the webinar directly, follow the livestream starting at 11am PST / 2PM EST

HOCH2 TV Livestream:

We look forward to having you with us!

