It’s Friday.

Whatever this week handed you, you carried it. In a few hours, we get to set it down together.

Clear the Air with Reinette is TONIGHT at 6 PM Pacific.

If you’ve been with us before, you already know what these evenings feel like. If tonight is your first, here’s all you need to know: you don’t have to prepare anything. You don’t need a clever question or a polished thought. Come tired. Come curious. Jump in, or simply listen.

Either way, you belong.

There’s a lot happening right now. The news doesn’t stop. But tonight isn’t a briefing, and it isn’t a lecture. It’s a table, and there’s a chair at it with your name on it.

This remains the only thing I keep behind the paywall, and I keep it there for one reason. To say thank you to the people who keep the Foghorn sounding.

If you’re not yet a paid subscriber and you want in tonight, upgrade, refresh your browser, and the link will appear below. That simple!

Pour yourself a cup of something good. I’ll see your faces at six.

With love,



Reinette