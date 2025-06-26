TONIGHT: Join Me for a Historic Podcast

Jim Lee, Reinette Senum & David "Avocado" Wolfe Uncovering deeper truths around Geo-engineering" LIVE This Thursday June 26, 2025, at 6pm pacific/9pm eastern the Libertis Horizon Podcast brings together three of the most fearless voices challenging mainstream narratives and exposing hidden truths about what’s really happening in our skies. Enroll for this LIVE event: libertishorizon.com

Clear your calendar and get ready for an electrifying evening—tonight at 6:00 p.m. Pacific, you’re invited to a truly historic podcast event hosted by Michael Joseph of Liberti Horizon. I’ll be joining the conversation, along with two heavyweights in the fight for truth: Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com and the ever-provocative David “Avocado” Wolfe.

WHAT MAKES TONIGHT HISTORIC?

What makes this gathering so unique is that Avocado, known for his sharp intellect and willingness to tackle controversial subjects, currently stands where I was in my understanding of geoengineering about a year and a half ago. Over the past two years, as I’ve worked on a Petition for Rulemaking to address what is happening in our skies, my perspective has shifted dramatically.

This isn’t just another echo chamber. You’ll witness, live and unscripted, as Avocado is presented with new data and perspectives, potentially shifting his geoengineering views in real time.

It’s a rare chance to see intellectual honesty and open-mindedness in action, as claims are tested, facts are fired off, and minds might just change before your very eyes.

SOURCE: David Avocado Wolfe’s Telegram Channel

This kind of intellectual honesty and willingness to adapt is exactly what the anti-geoengineering movement needs right now.

HOW TO JOIN

Click the Liberti Horizon link

Enter your email to receive a confirmation email.

Before the podcast goes live at 6:00 p.m, Pacific tonight, check your inbox for the exclusive podcast link.

Tune in, participate in the chat, throw out your questions, and be part of the action.

This is more than a podcast—it’s a front-row seat to a pivotal moment in the anti-geoengineering movement. Don’t just hear about it later. Be there, be heard, and maybe even witness history in the making.

I’m genuinely excited for this conversation, not just because of the stellar lineup, but because I believe you’ll see a transformation unfold live. You’ll have the chance to join in, ask questions, share your perspective, and be part of this historic moment.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking event. I truly believe it will be a game-changer. See you tonight!

