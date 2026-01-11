Tonight is the final “Alaska Revisited,” a virtual multimedia storytelling experience (as covered here in the San Francisco Chronicle for my live performance in 2014), Sunday, January 11th at 5 PM Pacific, and this is the last chance to step into a one-of-a-kind online journey that’s far easier to feel than it is to explain. It’s part documentary, part intimate campfire storytelling/performance, and part inner expedition -- the kind of experience that lingers in your bones long after you log off.

For those who have already taken the online journey with me, it has been as visceral and immediate as standing beside the trail itself. One viewer put it this way:

I was not only inspired by Reinette’s full-hearted embrace of a wilderness journey few of us would take on, but was absolutely entranced by her ability to make you feel like you were right there with her.

This Alaskan journey is all about lessons on bravery and the path inward: slowing down in order to remember again how to live more vital, aware, connected lives.

Thanks for the journey, Reinette.

Megan McGeary

Another viewer commented:

The show was worth over twice what I paid! The spoken recount of the parts that can’t be filmed, interspersed with film and pictures, added to the excitement for me. The spirit of raw adventure had this retired lady wondering what I could tackle ! Thoroughly interesting, exciting, educational, scary, and triumphant. Reinette’s sharing of her inside journey before, during, and after the trip added SO much to the story. I would like an annual repeat of this evening with a heartfelt adventurer from the comfort of (a warm) home.

FOS

And another:

It has been many days since I watched your Alaska Revisited documentary and I cannot get your story out of my mind. It is absolutely remarkable the level of adventurous spirit you must have had pushing you on every day. To think that you were out in the dead of winter in a very northern wilderness, at times 100 miles from nowhere, no communication, no firearm and by yourself!!! And oh, I forgot, without a tent!! Just loved every bit of the story, ….. I am sure that Ernest Shackleton would have easily understood and appreciated your motivation, your grit and your sense of adventure, all despite overwhelming obstacles.

Cheers and I look forward to subscribing to your Substack

Michael Monteith

Canada



For a glimpse of this journey, here is a 48-second montage:

If you want to experience this trans-Alaskan journey online for yourself or with family and friends, join the final virtual performance TONIGHT, Sunday, January 11th, at 5 PM Pacific:

Tickets and details are here:



https://ReinetteSenum.ticketspice.com/alaska-revisited-show-2

For those who can’t afford a ticket, there’s a Pay-It-Forward program so you can still attend, with just a $1 processing fee. If you’re able, you can also pay it forward for someone else and help widen the circle around this wild Alaskan fire. Click the link directly above, and click the Pay-It-Forward ticket.

YOU WILL RECEIVE A LINK & INSTRUCTIONS TO THE SHOW MID-AFTERNOON.

FEEL THAT TUGGING?

If this story has been tugging at you from the periphery, this is the night to answer it. Alaska Revisited is not just about one woman and one dog crossing a frozen wilderness; it’s about what happens when a human being willingly walks to the edge of comfort, security, and certainty, and then keeps going anyway. It’s a reminder that courage isn’t loud or polished -- it’s often quiet, cold, a little blistered, and very much alive.

So if your own inner adventurer has been tapping on the glass, consider this your invitation. Set aside Sunday evening, pour something warm, and come travel hundreds of miles without leaving your living room.

Join me at 5 PM Pacific for the final virtual performance, and either take your seat or help someone else take theirs through the Pay-It-Forward option.

Nights like this don’t come around often….

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. If you prefer to send a check, send it to Reinette Senum, PO Box 1972, Nevada City, CA 95959. It’s much appreciated.