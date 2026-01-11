Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carole harbard's avatar
carole harbard
20h

It is an amazing and powerful story of adventure and determination and a deep connection with Ancestors. Enjoy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
alison's avatar
alison
18h

If I buy a ticket is there a way for me to watch it at another time. I have another commitment this evening

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Reinette Senum
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture