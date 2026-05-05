Two Years. One Petition. Five Thousand Witnesses.

Two years in the making.

Hundreds of hours of research, legal argument, scientific documentation, and the kind of persistence that only comes from knowing, in your bones, that what you are doing matters.

Despite two years of slogging, not once did I doubt what we would accomplish.

Yesterday, we submitted our formal Petition for Rulemaking to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, demanding they do what the law already requires them to do: regulate aviation aerosol emissions and the aviation-induced cloudiness (AIC) they generate,and reckon with what that is doing to our air, our water, our land, and our children.

This is the actual Petition for Rulemaking PDF, the document itself. The one that took two years to build. The one someone apparently did not want you to see last night. It is yours now. Download it. Share it. This is the public record.

Petition For Rulemaking Aviation Aerosol Emissions, Aviation Induced Cloudiness 1.78MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I really, really encourage everyone to read this document, check out the citations, and understand what we have uncovered and what we are demanding of the EPA.

To help, I have included an Executive Summary that breaks it all down in layman's terms… a little handholding never hurts.

Executive Summary Final 203KB ∙ PDF file Download Download



THE PUBLIC WEBINAR THAT ALMOST DIDN’T HAPPEN

Last night, we held our free public webinar to tell you exactly what is in it.

That is when things got interesting.

From the moment Jim Lee and I went live, the attacks started. The webinar was targeted, repeatedly, before we even got off the ground. Jim fought to keep us online for the entire two hours while simultaneously battling what can only be described as a coordinated effort to take us down. The stream was disrupted. The platform was hit. And yet, we stayed up.

You showed up anyway.

5,000 views with less than 24 hours’ notice for a two-hour show.

That is not a coincidence. That is a movement.



FULL WEBINAR, BELOW; two hours of our discoveries, everything we can prove, and everything we are demanding the EPA answer for…. but there WILL be more to come. We will be spending the next few months, breaking it all down.



We are not asking permission anymore.

We filed. The clock is ticking. The EPA has 180 days to respond, and we intend to hold them to every single one.

This is just the beginning.

— Reinette

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