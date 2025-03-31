Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express
Beyond the Edge
Unfiltered Truth: Join Me for the 2nd International Panel, 'Separating Facts from Fiction.' Clear the Air with Reinette for Paid Subscribers!
Unfiltered Truth: Join Me for the 2nd International Panel, 'Separating Facts from Fiction.' Clear the Air with Reinette for Paid Subscribers!

.... and check out the recording of our last Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar.
Reinette Senum
Mar 31, 2025
Dear Friends & Subscribers,

Mark your calendar for our 2nd International Panel on Environmental Modification: Separating Facts from Fiction, which will take place THIS Saturday, April 5th, at 11 AM Pacific.

Also, if you are a paid subscriber, please join me for another Clear the Air with Reinette online conversation. I sincerely appreciate your support. This will take place this Wednesday at 6 PM Pacific. The link for paid subscribers will be provided at the bottom, below the only paywall you will ever find on my Substack! Further information at the bottom of this post.

Separating Facts from Fiction

From Fields to Labs

2nd International Panel on Environmental Modification:

The WIR Association is organizing the 2nd International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation in collaboration with international experts.

Groundbreaking findings! Experts present the latest analyses on environmental modification - beyond misinformation and speculation.

Panel Participants

USA

  • Reinette Senum, President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies

  • Jim Lee, Researcher & Consultant climateviewer.com

  • Jay Reynolds, Chief Engineer & Researcher

Switzerland

  • Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. – Application Chemist

  • Christian Oesch – President, Swiss Association WIR

Webinar – Scientific Findings & Discussion

Our panel of experts will present their independent research findings and share their insights. Expect in-depth analyses, scientifically backed discussions, and new perspectives on this fascinating and potentially alarming phenomenon.

Registration & Participation

Five hundred people can participate in the live webinar, and we therefore recommend that you register quickly.

The last event was fully booked in less than two days! Among the 500 participants were people from over 35 countries and all continents—incredible proof of the worldwide interest in this information.

Due to the overwhelming demand for this topic, we will once again set up a livestream to ensure that everyone worldwide can join us live. The link to the live stream from HOCH2 TV can be found below.

Please note: the panel will be broadcast entirely in English.

  • HOCH2 TV live stream HERE

  • Livestream Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

  • Start Time: Shortly before 11 AM Pacific

Looking forward to having you join us virtually!

PANEL WEBSITE: https://www.vereinwir.ch/2nd-international-panel-on-environmental-modification-separating-facts-from-fiction/

REGISTER HERE NOW!

SAVE OUR SKIES SWARM WEBINAR RECORDING

I have the recording below for those who could not join us for the last Save Our Skies Swarm webinar last Wednesday, March 26th. It jumps in just as our SOS meteorologist, Jeff “Ray” shares how to utilize the Windy.com website and contrail finder plugin.

And a surprise visit from Jim Lee of ClimateViewer.com.

As a follow-up on Substack, I will soon have step-by-step instructions on how to use the Windy.com contrail finder plug-in!

CLEAR THE AIR WITH REINETTE!

As a PAID SUBSCRIBER, you can join me for another exclusive Clear the Air With Reinette online conversation THIS Wednesday, April 2nd, at 6 PM Pacific.

You'll genuinely value our online gatherings and connections. You can become a paid subscriber for less than 17¢ a day and unlock access to these thought-provoking discussions. While I make my content freely available, your paid subscription is crucial—it allows me to maintain my independence without advertisers, affiliations, or product promotions.

As a subscriber, you get 100% Foghorn Express, dedicated solely to all my subscribers, free from outside influence.

Date: Wednesday, April 2nd
Time: 6 PM Pacific
Location: Online (link provided upon registration, below)

If you haven't subscribed yet, now is the perfect time to join this dynamic community.

To join us, click the 'Subscribe Now' button above, follow the prompts, and refresh your browser. The event link will appear below.

Remember, sometimes the clearest sound in a world full of chaos is the foghorn. Don't miss this opportunity to clear the air together!

Reinette Senum
