Dear Clean Sky Advocates!

I'm reaching out with an urgent request. We have a critical opportunity to make our voices heard on the issue of weather modification and climate intervention technologies.

Tomorrow afternoon I will be submitting the public comment, below, to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regarding their regulations under the Weather Modification Reporting Act. This comment calls for greater transparency, stricter oversight, and a potential ban on dangerous geoengineering practices like solar radiation management (SRM).

Noaa Public Comment Submission Ban Geoengineering 135KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I am asking you to join me in adding your name and/or organization as a co-signer to our Save Our Skies public comment.

NOAA is soliciting public comment on the petition for rulemaking to amend NOAA’s reporting regulations under the Weather Modification Reporting Act. This marks the first time since the implementation of the act in 1972 that the public has the opportunity to influence the report and, more importantly, to advocate for an outright ban on all geoengineering-related activities, including Solar Radiation Management (SRM), which has been promoted by Bill Gates.

Via Jim Lee's Climateview Substack :



NOAA is particularly interested in:

- How NOAA should update 15 CFR part 908 reporting requirements to account for solar radiation modification experiments, - What reporting requirements NOAA should include regarding potential and/or measured environmental impacts of weather modification experiments given the state of the science and current detection capabilities, - The spatial scale of weather modification experiments and their intended effects for which NOAA should request in submitted reports, and - Whether, under existing statutory authorities, NOAA should pursue a broader regulatory strategy for solar radiation modification research and experimentation. NOAA will consider public comments received in determining whether to proceed with the petition’s requested revisions. Upon determining whether to initiate the requested rulemaking, NOAA will publish in the Federal Register the Agency’s notice of proposed rulemaking with a request for public comment.

Charles Frohman of the National Health Federation has suggested I amplify our impact by gathering co-signers for our Save Our Skies public comment. Whether you're an organization leader or an individual, your voice matters!

WHY BECOME A CO-SIGNER?

1. Strength in numbers: The more signatories we have, the harder our comment is to ignore.

2. Federal record: This comment will be entered into the Federal Registry, creating a permanent record of our stance.

3. Amplify the message: Your participation helps spread awareness about these critical issues.

HOW TO BECOME A CO-SIGNER?

It’s pretty easy.

Simply leave a comment below with your name and organization (if applicable). I'll personally add you as an official co-signer to our public comment tomorrow.

Time is of the essence! We only have until noon Pacific time, November 19th (tomorrow!) to gather all co-signers.

Let's flood the comments with our names and show NOAA that we're watching, we're concerned, and we demand action!

HORSE AHEAD OF THE CART?

This is what NOAA currently has on their website under “weather modification” programs (funny how they have already added SRM to the page before public comments officially closed - they must think nobody is watching). Simply having this reporting system in place is giving tacit permission by our government for our weather to be modified, our sun to be blocked, and heavy metals to rain down on us without our knowledge, consent, or any transparency.

By adding your name to our public comment you will be part of the official record to bring all this madness to an end.

BONUS ACTION ITEM

As many of you already know, last week, Johanna Finney, Secretary of our non-profit GenSeven (the umbrella organization for Save Our Skies), nominated me for a MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) position under “Environmental and Natural Resources” for the White House to address and work towards eliminating geoengineering.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his MAHA campaign to "nominate people of integrity and courage for over 4,000 appointments across the future Trump Administration. President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seek your help in this crucial process.”

I've been nominated under the Environmental and Natural Resources category to end intentional and unintentional geoengineering.

HOW TO VOTE & ENDORSE

MAHA doesn’t make it easy to register and vote, but we have the best and latest instructions on how to be successful:

1 Visit MAHAnow.org and create an account at https://discourse.nomineesforthepeople.com/latest

2 Click the red button, “Create An Account”

3 Click "Sign Up" in small, red print below the “Log In” button

4 Fill out the form and hit the red "Sign Up" button (You may need to log in again so make sure you keep your username and password)

5 Once activated and logged in, click on “Environmental and Natural Resources” nominees (on left side of the page)

5 Once on the “Environmental and Natural Resources,” scroll down and click on my name, then click the BLUE VOTE button in the top left

6 "Like" all positive replies and endorsements

7 Leave your positive endorsement by hitting the REPLY BUTTON below the endorsements section.

If you keep getting kicked out do this: When you start typing in your email address, the secret "link" below the box appears that allows you to skip the password. It will send a link to click on instead.

YOUR NOAA ACTION ITEM

Now, back to becoming a co-signer on our Public Comment:

Remember, information is power. By joining this effort, you're taking a stand against hidden agendas and for a cleaner, more transparent future. Let's make waves together!

Drop your name in the comments and share this post far and wide. We have 24 hours to make history!

Standing strong for truth and transparency,

P.S. Don't forget to share this Substack post with your networks. The more co-signers we gather, the stronger our message becomes!

