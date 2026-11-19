If you have five minutes today, something is happening at the Federal Communications Commission that deserves your attention. I apologize for not alerting you to this earlier!!!
As the telecommunications industry continues its expansion across America, the FCC is reconsidering how communications infrastructure is reviewed under the National Historic Preservation Act and the Endangered Species Act.
The stated objective is to accelerate deployment and reduce regulatory costs. But what happens to the protections afforded to our communities, historic sites, tribal lands, wildlife, and natural environment?
Today, November 18, is the deadline to submit initial public comments.
We have until 11:59 PM Eastern, 8:59 PM Pacific.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
According to the FCC’s published notice, the agency is considering:
Whether cell towers and associated infrastructure should trigger federal historic preservation review.
Whether telecommunications deployments require consultation under the Endangered Species Act.
Combining multiple tower installations into a single review submission.
Addressing previously noncompliant towers to facilitate additional antenna installations.
Revising tribal consultation timelines.
Streamlining reconstruction following disasters.
On November 13, the FCC denied a request from the attorneys general of New York and Washington to extend the public comment period.
Meanwhile, just yesterday, November 17, the FCC published a separate final rule streamlining its NEPA requirements.
These are two distinct regulatory developments with potentially far-reaching consequences for telecommunications expansion.
TAKE FIVE MINUTES: MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD
Proceeding: WT Docket No. 25-217
Initial comments: November 18, 2026
Reply comments: December 3, 2026
Go to the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System.
Look for "submit a filing" on the top banner and then under that heading select "express comment.”
Enter proceeding number 25-217 (you cannot just cut and paste this, must type it out)
Complete the required information.
Enter your comments and submit.
SAMPLE PUBLIC COMMENT
Adapt the following to reflect your own concerns and experiences:
I am submitting comments regarding WT Docket No. 25-217.
I am concerned about the potential reduction of historic preservation and endangered species review requirements associated with telecommunications infrastructure.
I request that the FCC retain meaningful environmental safeguards, tribal consultation, historic preservation review, and opportunities for public participation.
Please fully evaluate the cumulative impacts of telecommunications expansion, including its effects on wildlife, sensitive habitats, culturally significant sites, and affected communities, before adopting further regulatory changes.
Thank you for considering my comments.
Your submission becomes part of the public record. Avoid including unnecessary sensitive personal information.
If you miss today’s deadline, December 3 is the deadline for reply comments, which are intended to respond to issues raised in the initial comment period.
Please share this alert with your neighbors, local environmental organizations, historic preservation groups, tribal communities, and anyone following telecommunications expansion.
Because your ability to participate in your own government should never be behind a paywall.
Don’t just follow the legislation. Get ahead of it.
FOR THOSE WHO SIMPLY WANT TO ‘BUY ME A KO-FI, ‘ THERE IS A TIP JAR:
Jump aboard Reinette Senum’s Foghorn Express, the no-nonsense publication with nearly 30,000 curious and community-driven readers. Hop on for free or go premium to support fearless, eye-opening reporting.
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