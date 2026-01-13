I am writing this because we are officially in a “Code Red” window for public comment. As most of you already know, while most Americans were celebrating the holidays, the federal government was busy putting the brakes on local oversight. I’ve just spent the last 48 hours reviewing a flurry of activity from the FCC, the DOJ, and the Treasury, and the picture it paints is of a fast-tracked digital infrastructure being built specifically to bypass our traditional constitutional protections.

If we don’t act by January 15th, we lose a major seat at the table. Here is the immediate breakdown of the dangers we face and how we can use the administration’s new frameworks to fight back.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

FCC, DOJ, and Treasury launch synchronized end-runs around constitutional checks during holiday quiet -- fast-tracking digital control grids before public consent.

FCC’s “Build America” Blitz (WT Docket No. 25-276): Denied dozens of cities a 15-day extension to submit health data on mmWave rollout. Push to saturate neighborhoods and schools with high-frequency EMF -- preempting local safety and zoning laws under “national speed.” Comments close Jan 15 .

MAHA Commission’s Lifeline: Officially launched Jan 9. For once, a federal pilot (Make America Healthy Again) that puts child health over telecom profits. Public comments now open. Use this opening to demand “Digital Toxins” be regulated as serious biological hazards -- no different than lead or PFAS. Comments open now .

The GENIUS Act’s Private Kill Switch: January’s “victory” against a CBDC hides a trap -- private stablecoin issuers must now install a “remote kill switch.” Translation: corporations can freeze or erase your funds on government orders, sidestepping the Fourth Amendment.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Defend Local Control: File a reply on the FCC ECFS Portal for WT Docket 25-276 or use this template. Demand health hearings, local zoning authority, and compliance with NEPA and the ADA. Leverage MAHA: Send comments to HHS MAHA Portal. Push for EMF-exclusion zones near schools and federal recognition of EMF as a toxic exposure. Challenge the DOJ: Contact the DOJ. Reject “Private Kill Switches.” Insist that digital asset freezes require warrants, not algorithms.

The federal machine is building speed while the public sleeps. Comment now or lose your say in what’s wired into your body, your home, and your bank account.

THE EMF EXPANSION: A “TOXIC BURDEN” ON THE NEXT GENERATION

In a display of bureaucratic efficiency that would make a stopwatch blush, the FCC has officially declined to grant a measly 15-day extension for reply comments in WT Docket No. 25-276. Despite a bipartisan chorus of dozens of cities and counties pointing out that a 15-day window -- which just happened to collide with a major federal holiday -- is “unusually short” for a record this massive, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau remained unmoved.

While local leaders argued they needed a moment to actually read the “voluminous” filings and consult their legal teams, the FCC essentially told them that a single holiday is no excuse for slowing down the federal “fast-track” machine.

This denial serves as a clear signal that the “Build America” plan, reported here ad nauseam, is moving at a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” pace, prioritized over the pesky nuances of local zoning and community input. By holding firm to the January 15, 2026, deadline, the FCC is effectively clearing the deck to override local authority, implement “deemed granted” tower approvals, and cap the fees cities can charge for using their own public rights-of-way.

Even as users reported the digital docket disappearing for days at a time, the Bureau maintained there was nothing “unique or unusual” enough to justify two extra weeks of deliberation. Apparently, when it comes to the “public interest” of accelerating wireless infrastructure, the federal government believes that local democracy is one “regulatory underbrush” that simply needs to be cleared away

They are in a rush to blanket our neighborhoods in high-frequency millimeter waves (mmWave). I will be reporting more extensively on this tomorrow; it will be a bitter pill to swallow.

This isn’t just an aesthetic issue. It is a biological one. These frequencies represent a new kind of “toxic burden” on our children, potentially impacting cognitive development and long-term health. The federal government is effectively attempting to “preempt” your local health and safety laws, arguing that national speed outweighs your family’s biological security.

THE MAHA COMMISSION: OUR ONLY HEALTH SHIELD

The good news? The MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Commission just launched its pilot framework on January 9, 2026. This commission was created specifically to address the root causes of childhood chronic disease and environmental toxins.

We must use this opening to demand that “Digital Toxins” like unregulated EMF density be treated with the same urgency as chemicals in our food and water. This is currently our only formal channel within the executive branch that is mandated to prioritize health over industrial speed.

THE GENIUS ACTL A DIGITAL CAGE WITH A “PRIVATE” KEY

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act is being framed as a victory for financial sovereignty because it rejects a government-run Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

But don’t let that label fool you.

Under the “technological capability” mandates finalized this month, all licensed private stablecoin issuers must now maintain a “remote kill switch.” This means the government can order a private company to “freeze, seize, or burn” your digital assets.

By outsourcing this power to the private sector, the administration is attempting to sidestep the Fourth Amendment. Because a private company is pulling the trigger --not a federal agent -- the legal “friction” of warrants and due process is being dangerously thinned. We are facing a “Digital Cage” where your financial life can be deleted by a corporate middleman at the request of a federal algorithm.

YOUR IMMEDIATE ACTION PLAN

ACTION 1: The FCC “Spectrum Hierarchy” (Deadline: January 15, 2026). Go to the FCC ECFS Portal for WT Docket No. 25-276. Or go HERE for complete instructions and letter template.

If these rules are adopted, cell towers and antennas will pop up everywhere, even right next to our homes and children’s schools. We need your help now to tell the FCC these proposed rules are a No-Go! The deadline to file reply comments is January 15. Reply comments allow us to push back against false telecom industry claims, support local control, communities, health, and the environment, and strengthen the administrative record for potential litigation. Make your voice heard now by submitting a short statement supporting strong local zoning authority, meaningful public participation, and compliance with federal health and environmental obligations.

ACTION 2: The MAHA “Healthy Homes” Strategy (Open Now) Submit comments to the HHS MAHA Portal regarding the “Make Petersburg Healthy Again” pilot.

Argue that high-density EMF is a “Cognitive Readiness” issue. Tell the Commission that to have a strong America, we need children with peak neurological health. Demand “EMF-Exclusion Zones” around schools and use data on the “toxic burden” of high-frequency EMFs.

This uses the administration’s own health mandate to create a legal shield for our kids.

ACTION 3: The DOJ AI Litigation Task Force (Active as of Jan 10) Direct your concerns to the Department of Justice regarding the GENIUS Act.

Challenge the “Burn” mandates. Demand that private digital asset companies be held to the same Fourth Amendment standards as the government. No “freeze or burn” without a judicial warrant.

If we don’t fight the “Private Kill Switch” now, our constitutional protections will exist in name only.

A NOTE ON THE PATH FORWARD

I know this feels like a freight train. As a former elected official, I can tell you that when the feds move this fast, they expect us to give up. They want us to stay in our “local” silos while they build a “national” fortress.

But there is a way to counter even if they get their way. Tomorrow, I will be releasing a deep dive into the “China AI War” -- the disturbing reason why the White House is so desperate to move this fast. Once you understand the “why,” you’ll see exactly how we can use their own “National Security” logic to save our communities.

Stay tuned. Stay loud. And please, get your comments into the FCC before the January 15th deadline.

