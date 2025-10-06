Vanished: The Charlie Kirk Witness Protection Theory

If you’ve spent any time at the threshold between reality and the theater that passes for American news these days, you’ll appreciate a good disappearing act… which brings us to the mysterious case of Charlie Kirk and the “where’s Waldo?” routine surrounding his sudden “offing,” and the spectacle that followed.

I spent some time today online, discussing Charlie Kirk and, oh, so much more, with Dr. Lee Merritt. Dr. Merritt is a former Navy surgeon who served nine years as a physician and orthopedic/spinal surgeon in the United States Navy, where she also studied bioweapons before transitioning to private practice. She is a medical researcher, recognized for her contributions to public health and advocacy during the COVID insanity. She focuses on issues related to medical freedom, patient rights, and the intersection of health policy with individual liberties, maintaining a professional and evidence-based approach in her public commentary.

Dr. Merritt illuminated what can only be described as a Tragicomedy of Our Times: Kirk, a man made to move headlines and ruffle feathers, possibly slipping into a fog bank of witness protection, staged or not, leaving the rest of us with nothing more than smoke signals and static.

Naturally, we navigated the conversational minefield: compromised institutions, the digital cattle prodding that has become the new normal, and the whiff of coordination among those who script what we’re allowed to see, or not see, on the public stage. We didn’t stop with Kirk; that little mystery opened the floodgates to pandemic policy sleights-of-hand, the relentless creep of international health controls, and why, to paraphrase Dr. Merritt, “burning the haystack often makes it harder to find the needle,” unless, of course, you’re the one hiding it in the first place.

And yet, as our interview wrapped, what surfaced was something less like an answer and more like a cautionary tale: Begin paying attention before the milk carton is printed. In this era, where control is covert, and truth prefers to duck out the back door, those who disappear may just be warning the rest of us that it’s almost midnight.

And we both agreed, the hour is much later than anyone’s willing to admit.

Enjoy the convo.



Reinette

OTHER RELATED COLUMNS:



Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….