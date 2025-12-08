Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

David 1260
2d

Another angle to consider: Berntsen is from the CIA. No one is really ever ex-CIA. This whole narrative about electoral fraud on a global scale is way too convenient in how it provides a high-sounding pretext for grabbing the oil. I've been at this far too long to take the CIA's word for this. We haven't seen **any** proof.

Your claim that "oil is ... not the reason you start [a war]" is not consistent with history. Oil is why Bush invaded Iraq. Oil explains the Middle East, starting with BP and the Saudis.

Jewell
2d

Sorry, Not buying it. Gary Berntsen - former CIA - the same CIA that initiated the drug smuggling from SA and Afghanistan. Every single war this country has been involved in was initiated with false flags and fed with propaganda. They want a war and for that we need an enemy. Ok so say that the code has been stolen - is there no work around - like paper ballots or new code. I also would not trust anything out of Laura Logan's mouth.

