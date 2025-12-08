The United States appears to be entering a full-scale conflict with Venezuela -- and possibly the opening phase of something far larger. Operation Southern Spear is underway, U.S. assets are engaged against the Maduro regime, and the media has already begun its familiar choreography: drugs, oil, instability, and recycled slogans about “protecting the hemisphere.” But no serious strategist believes Washington risks a global showdown over cocaine routes or a bankrupt petro-state.

So why would the Trump administration take this step -- and why now?

It’s not what you think.

Washington claims the mission is to clean up narcotics routes and restore democracy in the hemisphere. Online buzz, it’s the oil. It’s neither.

Former CIA Chief of Station Gary Berntsen blew the whistle last year on Venezuela’s deeper role -- as the birthplace of election-manipulation software, exported worldwide and allegedly embedded in U.S. voting systems through companies like Smartmatic, Sequoia, and Dominion.

According to Berntsen, this isn’t just Venezuelan corruption; Beijing inherited the entire architecture. China didn’t just bankroll Caracas -- it wired it, embedding intelligence, telecom, and cyber control that may bleed directly into U.S. political infrastructure.

If true, this means the code that counts American votes may have foreign fingerprints all over it -- written by a hostile state, and running on hardware linked to China’s Huawei. The United States may not have had control of its own election machinery for the past 20 years.

Venezuela isn’t a fallen socialist state anymore -- it’s China’s forward operating base in the Western Hemisphere. By hitting Maduro, the U.S. may be severing Beijing’s political control pipeline straight into Washington.

China doesn’t lose proxies quietly. If the U.S. has moved to neutralize its influence in Latin America, Beijing may hit back -- not with tanks, but through cyber war, digital sabotage, and psychological operations on the American public.

From Beijing’s view, it’s not a Venezuelan invasion -- it’s an assault on Chinese state assets. That’s how a proxy war becomes a world war.

For now, there’s no solution to offer but this: Stay tuned. Pay attention.

DIGITAL SHADOW WAR

The war on Venezuela: The answer isn’t in the headlines. It isn’t in the press briefings. It isn’t even in the White House talking points. It’s buried in a story that began decades ago, one I first reported on in October 2024:

Nope, this war isn’t about drugs or oil tankers. It’s about something far bigger -- who counts American votes, and who built the software that turns our public will into political power.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “ All warfare is based on deception .”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sun Tzu

For years, the story was about China’s hypersonics in the Pacific or rare-earth minerals in Africa. But the real threat is invisible: Beijing’s grip on what a nation believes is real.

In Chinese military thinking, battles aren’t fought over land -- they’re fought in perception. Invading Washington isn’t necessary if you can hack the system that decides who holds power.

And that’s where Venezuela comes in -- not a failing state, but the hidden hub of a digital weapon built to reshape America itself.

THE VENEZUELAN TANGO

According to former CIA Chief of Station Gary Berntsen, Venezuela did not simply rig its own elections 20 years ago -- it engineered the software to rig elections anywhere, designing Smartmatic’s source code with a built-in ability to alter outcomes without detection.

That code, he testified, migrated out of Caracas through Sequoia Voting Systems, resurfacing under Dominion years later as the company gained control over elections in key American states.

If that allegation is accurate even in part, Venezuelan intelligence wasn’t just protecting chavismo -- it was exporting a digital weapon, one capable of shaping governments beyond its borders.

And the story doesn’t stop in Caracas.

BEIJING’S PROXY

A collapsing Venezuela should have fallen under its own weight. It didn’t because China rebuilt it. When the Bolivarian experiment destroyed its economy, Beijing stepped in with strategic loans, oil-for-gold swaps, military support, and control over the country’s critical systems. The remaining Venezuelan state -- from cyber operations to intelligence -- runs on Chinese financing, Chinese infrastructure, and Chinese political protection.

In effect, Venezuela is no longer a sovereign actor . It’s a proxy node for the Chinese Communist Party inside the Western Hemisphere.

IMAGE SOURCE: https://chinaglobalsouth.com/analysis/trump-venezuela-airspace-closure-china-response-latin-america/

Which brings us to the real danger: if Venezuela built the code, and China controls the regime that built it, then Beijing may have inherited the very tools designed to influence foreign elections -- including ours.

The election-interference debate in the United States has been framed as rumor and conspiracy. But the strategic logic behind a war with Venezuela looks different if Washington believes a foreign bloc operated quietly inside the machinery of U.S. elections for twenty years.

WHY WAR NOW?

This explains why the current operation isn’t about seizing oil fields -- Venezuela has no capacity left worth conquering.

Oil is the prize you collect after a war, not the reason you start one.

The target isn’t the ground under Maduro’s feet. The target is the pipeline between Caracas and Beijing, and the possibility that this channel has been used to reach into the U.S. political system.

IMAGE SOURCE: https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xw/zyxw/202505/t20250513_11619919.html

If you sever that connection, you don’t capture a resource -- you cut off access to the most valuable asset in modern warfare: the ability to shape another nation’s choices from the inside.

Viewed through that lens, Operation Southern Spear is not a Latin American intervention. It is a preemptive strike against a hidden architecture of power: election software built in Venezuela, hardware supply chains tied to Huawei in China (that’s a whole other story), and a feedback loop capable of influencing the world’s most important government without firing a shot.

THE GLOBAL CONSEQUENCE

If the United States has moved militarily against China’s foothold in Venezuela, then Beijing is already a combatant -- even if no one says so out loud. Modern Chinese doctrine holds that elections are the moment when a superpower is most divided, most fragile, and most easily influenced.

If Washington now believes that influence went beyond propaganda and into the technical mechanics of counting votes, then this isn’t a war over the past. It’s a war to prevent a future where the United States no longer controls its own republic.

Suppose Berntsen’s claims contain even a kernel of truth. In that case, the United States may be acting to close a twenty-year vulnerability -- one that allowed a hostile bloc to place its hands on the code and hardware that translates American public will into political authority.

That is not a scandal.

That is casus belli.

And this is why the stakes are larger than tank columns or oil revenue. The next battlefield won’t be Caracas or the Caribbean; it’ll be the digital terrain of belief itself, where public trust becomes the first casualty and confusion the weapon of choice.

China doesn’t lose proxies quietly. From Beijing’s perspective, an attack on Venezuela is not an attack on a failed Petro-state -- it’s an attack on Chinese strategic assets. The retaliation won’t look like history expects. It will come through cyber war, digital sabotage, and psychological operations on the American public.

Be prepared. If we go to war with Venezuela, we are, in effect, at war with China -- and Russia will jump into the fray soon enough.

SOURCE: Blazing Press, Telegram

If Washington truly went to war to reclaim its elections, then the truth is simple: we didn’t lose the republic at the ballot box -- we lost it in the code.

The great irony is that our great republic’s undoing never came from foreign tanks or broken ballots, but from the silent architecture we trusted to protect it. Somewhere along the line, software replaced sovereignty, and the illusion of choice became its own kind of control.

What happens next isn’t just a geopolitical story -- it’s a reckoning with the digital empire we built and never learned to govern.

