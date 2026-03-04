Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen's avatar
Karen
1d

Operation Epic Fury ...interesting they used that name. EF..Epstein files

Reply
Share
1 reply by Reinette Senum
Jean-Baptiste Guillory's avatar
Jean-Baptiste Guillory
1d

Yeah, they need an excuse to keep emergency powers, and possibly suspend the election in November that the republicians will lose. Nothing can remove the taint of "The Files" from these people. They are all involved I believe and EVERYTHING else is a "distraction with consequences" for those who get hurt. It's really weak and pathetic. They need it.

Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture