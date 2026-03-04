SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Video file “wag the dog” allegedly shows Trump and Musk tied to Epstein, rated likely real (0.73), not AI‑generated.

The file’s title and timing mirror the 1997 film “Wag the Dog,” hinting at a war used to bury a sex‑crime scandal amid fresh Epstein releases.

As Epstein files drop, a preplanned U.S., Israel war on Iran has killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, closed Hormuz, spiked oil, and rattled global markets.

Gen. Wesley Clark’s old “seven countries” memo put Iran last on a long war schedule, making this look like culmination, not surprise.

Rubio admitted the U.S. hit Iran first to preempt Israel, then backpedaled, exposing foreknowledge and coordination, not reluctant intervention.

Iran is exploiting missile‑defense math, overwhelming Iron Dome and degrading U.S. radar while waging a cheaper war of attrition.

Years of “open border” policy now dovetail with warnings about Iranian sleeper cells, turning engineered vulnerability into war fuel.

The Iran war is already drowning out Epstein disclosures that may implicate the president and the world’s richest man, exactly the distraction pattern the file’s name suggests.

WAGGIN’ IT

There is a file named “wag the dog” circulating right now, below. Not a metaphor. An actual video file that has surfaced in the middle of a world war. That has been assessed by multiple AI analysis tools as not AI-generated. Real footage. Traditional compositing. And according to those who have seen it, both Donald Trump and Elon Musk appear in it, connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s operation. The confidence rating on its authenticity sits at 0.73, not ironclad, but significant.

Significant enough that if you were a powerful man with something to hide, you might want the world looking somewhere else.

Somewhere loud.

Somewhere on fire.

Enter from the wings, World War III.

I want you to hold two things in your mind at once, because the powerful count on us being unable to do so. The Epstein files are being released and combed through in real time. And simultaneously, the world has lurched into what may be the most consequential geopolitical rupture since 1973.



These two facts are not unrelated.



They may, in fact, be the oldest story in the book, the one Hollywood already told us in 1997, in a film called Wag the Dog (starring the now dead Anne Heche), about a staged war manufactured to bury a presidential sex scandal. Someone named that video file deliberately.

Someone is trying to tell us something.

THIS WAS ALWAYS THE PLAN



But here is what I need you to understand before we go any further: this war did not begin last week. It was scheduled.

In 2007, General Wesley Clark, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, sat down for an interview and described a classified memo he had been shown shortly after September 11th. The memo, from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, outlined a plan to take down seven countries in five years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

Since then, we have watched that list get checked off like my laundry list of things to do, country by country, year by year, administration by administration, like my slow and bloody checklist.

Iran was always last and it was always the destination.

So when people ask how we got here, the honest answer is: we have always been going here. The Epstein files may have accelerated the timeline. The political pressure building around Trump and those implicated in Epstein’s network may have made the urgency more acute. But do not mistake the accelerant for the architect. The architecture was built long before any of us were paying attention.

I wrote about this, time and time again. I want to be precise about that. Not to say “I told you so,” but because the pattern I identified then is the same pattern playing out now, and it matters that we name it clearly.

Last year, when Iran sent a fleet of outdated drones toward Israel in what the mainstream media framed as an act of aggression, I wrote that it was nothing of the sort. It was a message. A mature, calculated shot across the bow from a nation that wanted Israel to understand, without any ambiguity, exactly what they were capable of and exactly what restraint looked like. Iran was showing Israel its hand. Not to threaten, but to warn. To say: we can do this. We are choosing not to. Be wise.

Israel was not wise.

Netanyahu chose escalation at every turn.

And look what this has gotten them. This is mind-blowing:

And now, as Iranian missiles saturate the skies over Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, as desalination plants fall (try living without water) and the Iron Dome proves it was never the impenetrable shield we were sold, Netanyahu himself is reportedly in the German Alps, which, given his particular history of hiding behind others while others bleed, feels almost poetically appropriate.



Bibe’s wife and son, I am told, are in Florida. Comfortable. Connected. Checking their iPhones to watch the war of their making unfold from a safe distance. They never do stand in the rubble they make.



THE ASSASSINATION THAT WAS NEVER A MISTAKE

Here is the moment I need you to sit with. Because this is where the story breaks open.

Iran’s Supreme Leader is dead. Right out the proverbial gate. Killed in a strike that our government and Israel’s government absolutely knew would be a trigger point of historic magnitude . You do not take out a Supreme Leader, the singular spiritual and political authority of a 90-million-person nation with one of the most sophisticated missile arsenals on earth, by freaking accident. You do not do it without wargaming exactly what happens next. And what happens next was not a mystery to anyone with a security clearance and a map.

The Strait of Hormuz closes. Twenty percent of the world’s oil supply goes offline overnight. Iran declares Jihad against America. Sleeper cells, placed and waiting across years of deliberately open borders, receive the signal to activate. The infrastructure for this was built patiently, quietly, and in plain sight. And then someone handed Iran the justification to use it.

This was not a miscalculation. Miscalculations are accidents. This was a decision. Someone wanted the Strait closed. Someone wanted Jihad declared. Someone wanted American cities under threat while a certain set of documents sits on a table demanding to be read.

Last Monday, March 2nd, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told us more than he meant to. He stated publicly, on record, that the United States had to strike Iran first because it knew Israel would act unilaterally. Then he denied ever saying it. But the record exists. It does not disappear because a man in a suit decides it should.

What Rubio’s walk-back actually revealed is the seam in the story, the place where the official narrative doesn’t quite close up into a nice, neat container. The US was not dragged unwillingly into this. It knew. It planned. And then it pretended otherwise.

THE IRON DOME. THE WORLD’S GREATEST SALES PITCH

The Israeli’s believed in it.



Us Americans? We did too.



I know I did. Until last year.



For years, the Iron Dome has been sold to the American public as a near-miraculous defense system; the invisible shield that makes Israel untouchable. What Iran has clearly been demonstrating of the last five days, methodically and without illusion, is that every shield has a math problem.

Iran did not try to outmaneuver the Iron Dome. They simply overwhelmed it. Volume. Saturation. The logic of attrition applied with ruthless precision. And when the shield was sufficiently occupied, one missile, a single Iranian ballistic missile, found the AN/FPS-132 radar installation at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The nervous system of the entire US missile defense architecture in the Gulf. Every Patriot battery. Every THAAD launcher. All of them now operating partially blind.

Qatar claims to have intercepted 101 missiles. Two got through. One hit the only target that mattered. That is asymmetric warfare in its purest and most devastating form. Iran does not need to win. Iran only needs to keep firing. They have approximately 3,000 ballistic missiles. They have used roughly 200 in five days. Each Iranian missile costs around $300,000. Each American interceptor costs around $4 million. Iran can outspend the United States ten to one in this war of attrition, and they know it. They have known it for years.

They planned for it.

The US Navy has now announced it cannot provide escorts through the Strait of Hormuz. The petrodollar, the entire architecture of American global financial dominance, runs through a chokepoint we can no longer credibly defend, guarded by interceptor systems now operating without their primary radar, restocked by a Raytheon production line that manufactures 37 THAAD interceptors per year.

Read that again. Thirty-seven. Per year.



When you do the math. You realize we are in for a load of crap coming our way.

THE WORLD IN FIVE DAYS



Let me tell you what five days of this war has already cost the planet, because the numbers are staggering enough that our minds want to soften them, and we cannot afford to let them.

South Korea’s stock market crashed eight percent and triggered a circuit breaker, trading halted because the drop was too fast for the system to absorb. Japan fell six percent. Germany five. Spain four and a half. Italy four. The Dow dropped 1,200 points in a single session, its worst day since April of 2025. $3.2 trillion in global market value has evaporated in four days. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery has been bombed. Qatar’s entire LNG production is offline. Iraq’s second-largest oil field has been shut down. Oil is surging past $85 a barrel and heading toward $100. UK gas prices rose 74 percent in two days. 787 people are confirmed dead in Iran. Six American soldiers have been killed (I’m guessing many more than that). Israel has invaded Lebanon. Tehran and Beirut are being bombed simultaneously.



And, so, how’s your day going?

What a mess.

And now Trump went from this war will last 4 days to five weeks.

Five weeks.

Every product you buy is downstream of oil. Your groceries, your heating, your gas, your medication, all of it is about to become more expensive in ways that will not reverse quickly, if they reverse at all. The 1973 oil crisis crashed markets for two years. The 2008 financial crisis wiped out $10 trillion. What we are watching has the potential to be both, compounded.

And we are on day five.



And this is the US military base in Erbil, Iraq, up in massive flames:

The US military base in Erbil, up in massive flames. How many lives did we just lose?

OPEN BORDERS, SLEEPING CELLS, AND THE BILL COMING DUE



I have to say this plainly, because the pieces fit too precisely to ignore. For years, years, the southern border of the United States was left functionally open. We were told this was policy failure, political dysfunction, bureaucratic incompetence. Maybe some of that is true. But now Iran has declared Jihad against America. Intelligence officials are warning in the same breath about sleeper cells. And the border that was left open is the one those cells walked through.

I am not interested in partisan border politics. I am interested in consequences. Decisions have consequences. And when you assassinate a Supreme Leader, shutter a strait, and light the Middle East on fire, the people you allowed to enter and wait, without vetting, without accounting, become a variable in the equation that someone, somewhere, already ran.

The American people are being asked to absorb all of this at once: a potential domestic threat on their own soil, a war their government was complicit in starting, a financial shock that will reshape their daily lives for years, and a set of files, those Epstein files, sitting right there, just out of the frame, that connect the men managing this crisis to one of the most documented predatory networks in modern history.

This is the oldest play. Make the world loud enough, and people stop reading.



Some good news? The CIA station at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was blown to smithereens by an Iranian drone.



I’ll take what I can get.

WHAT THE FILES ON THE TABLE MEAN

I said at the beginning that someone named that video file “wag the dog” deliberately. I believe that. I believe someone with knowledge of what is in that footage, and what is in those Epstein files, and what is in that memo General Wesley Clark described in 2007, is trying to give us the thread. Not all at once. Just enough to pull.

So pull it.

The war in the Middle East is real. The missiles are real. The dead are real. The economic carnage is real. None of that is theater. But theater and reality are not mutually exclusive. The timing of a world war breaking open in the same week that Epstein’s files begin circulating, files that reportedly implicate the sitting president and the world’s richest man, is not a coincidence I am willing to dismiss.

Iran was always on the list. The Supreme Leader’s assassination was not a mistake. The open borders were not an oversight. The Iron Dome was never invincible. The Epstein files did not release themselves into a vacuum.

And Netanyahu, sitting somewhere in the Alps, or wherever men go when the wars they light are too hot to watch up close, is not the only one who knew exactly what would happen when that first missile flew.

We are five days in. The worst has not started yet. Read everything. Trust the pattern.

Do NOT look away from the table.





OTHER RELATED ARTICLES:



Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. If you prefer not to use your credit card, checks can be sent to Reinette Senum, PO Box 1972, Nevada City, CA.