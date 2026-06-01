Most people watch an event and see what they are told to see. I watch the reactions. That is what the stage teaches you. Not how to perform… but how to see through a performance. And lately, I cannot stop seeing.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

A lifetime in theater teaches you to recognize the difference between genuine human reactions and performed ones.

Real surprise is instinctive; rehearsed reactions often reveal themselves through timing, anticipation, and behavioral cues.

Watch for the “cue,” the moment people appear to react to one another rather than to the event itself.

The body often tells a different story than the narrative being presented.

In an age of nonstop media spectacle, questioning what you see is just as important as questioning what you’re told.

Trust your own observations. Watch the reactions as carefully as the event itself.

The most revealing moments are often not the headline event, but how the people around it respond.

Even the most polished production can expose itself through small inconsistencies, poor timing, and unconvincing performances.

The goal is not to tell you what happened, but to encourage you to look more closely and draw your own conclusions.

Watch carefully. Not the event, the reaction to the event. That’s often where the most important questions begin.

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

I did theater for decades.

It started young. A child escaping overbearing parents by losing herself completely in another life, another personality. I spent hours in the bathroom reading and performing Hedda Gabler, Shakespeare (though I barely understood what I was reciting), Death of a Salesman. I breathed theater. I lived it. And eventually, I learned to recognize it, good and bad, from a mile away.

So, I want you to look at two clips.... there are hundreds of clips like these online and, particularly, in mainstream news. But let’s simply focus on two.

Let’s start with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner a month ago.

I want to talk about what I saw in the video footage that night. Not what I was told happened. What I saw with my own eyes, eyes trained by hundreds of hours on stage, learning the difference between a real human moment and a performed one.

Because there is a difference. And once you know it, you can’t unsee it.

THE TABLE THAT MOVED

But before we even get to the reactions of the people seated at the head table, let me back up. Because there is something else in that footage that stopped me when I first saw it, and that I cannot explain away, in real life, no matter how many times I watch it.

The table moved.

It made me laugh out loud.

Not rattled. Not vibrated from the sound of a distant shot. Moved. The table skirt, that long, draped fabric along the front of the head table, pooched outward. Pushed. From underneath.

Now. I want you to think about that for a moment.

We are told a gunman fired shots in the lobby, one floor above the ballroom. Not in the room. Not a bomb. Not an earthquake. Not a concussive blast that might physically move furniture. A firearm. Discharged upstairs.

Gunshots do not push table skirts outward from underneath.

People do.

What I observed, and I will let you watch it yourself and draw your own conclusions, looked, to my eye, exactly like what theater people call a practical effect.

Look at the bottom lefthand corner:

A stagehand cue. Something, or someone, underneath that table, providing the physical jolt that told the bodies seated above it: now. React. Now.

And react they did… right on cue.

I’ve seen this technique. Not at state dinners, obviously. But on stages, in productions where the director needs the cast to physically respond to something that isn’t really there. You give them a tangible trigger. A tap. A push. A jolt they can feel in their bodies so the reaction looks organic.

It’s an old trick.

And it worked, mostly. Except that the table skirt gave it away.

Seriously. I would have had them rehearse that one a few more times.

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THE CUE

Every actor knows what a cue is. It’s the moment, the line, the sound, the signal, that triggers your response. The lights go down. The gun fires. The door slams. And you react.

But here’s the thing about cues: when you know one is coming, your body betrays you. There’s a stillness just before. A held breath. A particular quality of attention in the eyes, not presence, but anticipation.

The face of someone waiting, not living.

And then there’s the reaction itself.

A real person, startled by a sudden, unexpected sound, a gunshot, an explosion, a crash, doesn’t look around at the people next to them first. They don’t have time. The body snaps. The head whips toward the source of the sound. There is a nanosecond of pure, animal disorientation before the brain catches up and begins to make sense of things.

That’s real. That’s human. That’s what genuine shock looks like.

What it does not look like is a measured, scanning glance around the table, checking the room, checking reactions, waiting for confirmation of what you’re supposed to feel.

WHAT I WATCHED

I watched the footage from the WHCA dinner multiple times. It’s been bugging me since, and I have been wanting to point out certain discrepancies since then.

First, watch the full clip, here:

I watched Weijia Jiang, the CBS correspondent and WHCA president seated directly next to the President. I watched her reaction when the chaos began. What I observed was not the raw, disoriented snap of genuine surprise. It was a glance at her cohorts, a signal that it was time to react, looking to others for her cue. The lost look of a rookie actor.

Real shock doesn’t look like that. Real shock looks like startled jerk of the head. A brace-for-impact kind of body language.

I watched Karoline Leavitt. Who had so little CIA acting lessons that she couldn’t respond to the cue, herself, and appeared to mirror Melania almost beat for beat… including mouthing the exact same lines, “What happened?” And Melania, I’ll give her credit, at least looked in the direction of the supposed commotion, which is the most natural and instinctive response of the three.

And then there’s Trump. Cool. Still. Almost bored. The only man in the room apparently unbothered by the sound of what we were told was gunfire nearby. Every woman at that table gasping and reacting, while he sits like Cool Hand Luke.

Maybe that’s strength. Maybe that’s the image they wanted projected. But it read, to me, less like composure under genuine pressure and more like a man who already knew the scene was about to change.

I’m surprised he wasn’t cued to do his iconic fist-pump over his head.

THE MAGICIAN IN THE ROOM

There is one other element worth noting, the one I find almost poetic in its timing.

Just before the chaos erupted, Oz Pearlman, the evening’s mentalist entertainer, was leaning over Trump, showing him a card trick. A mind-reading act. A small card, held up, while the table watched.

Oz Pearlman “mentalist entertainer".”

I don’t assign meaning to coincidence lightly. But I’ll say this: in theater, we call that a distraction. It’s a classic technique, focus the audience’s attention over here so they don’t notice what’s happening over there.

Whether it was simply a man doing his job or something more choreographed, I leave to you.

WHAT I’M NOT SAYING AND WHAT I AM

I want to be precise here. I am not telling you what happened that night. I am telling you what I observed, through the lens of someone who spent a very long time learning what genuine human reaction looks like, and what performed human reaction looks like.

THE REPORTER WHO FORGOT TO REACT

Then there is ABC’s Selina Wang, reporting live from outside the White House during the recent shooting nearby.

Watch her closely.

She is in full broadcast mode, composed, measured, delivering her lines. And there is a particular quality to that composure that I want you to notice. Not the calm of someone anchored in the present moment, but the focused, internalized calm of someone running on a track they already know. The eyes have a quality of waiting. Just keep talking. Stay on script. The cue is coming.

And then it does.

Shots fired.

Here is where a real person, a person who did not know what was about to happen, would betray themselves completely. The body doesn’t lie in that moment. The head snaps. The eyes go wide and wild for just a fraction of a second as the brain scrambles to locate the threat, assess the danger, decide whether to run or drop. There is an unmistakable beat of raw, unscripted animal response before anything trained or professional kicks in.

Wang doesn’t do that.

What she does instead is continue talking, just a breath longer than any genuinely startled person would, and then ducks and moves. No snap. No whip of the head toward the sound. No that split-second of wide-eyed disorientation that you simply cannot fake and cannot suppress if the danger is real and unexpected.

Instead, it plays like a soap opera. A daytime one. The kind where the actress has rehearsed the “sudden danger” scene enough times that she hits her mark cleanly, but the spontaneity is gone. The body already knows where it’s going.

I’ve directed those scenes. I’ve acted in plenty of them. I know what they look like when the actor is doesn’t quite yet embody their lines and blocking.

To her credit, she kept talking right up until the last possible moment. That, at least, was committed performance. But commitment to the bit is not the same thing as genuine human response to genuine human danger.

Really. The CIA should provide better acting lessons for their psyop-actors.

And for a little background on Wang….

Wang was the only American broadcast journalist on the ground in China during this. She reported on the protests, interviewed demonstrators at great personal risk, and, this is the part that caught my attention when I first read it, she conducted the first on-camera interview with the Chinese citizen who provided the real-time footage of the protests to the outside world.

ABC’s Selina Wang, reporting on COVID in China

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Think about what that means practically. China’s security apparatus is one of the most sophisticated surveillance states on earth. Foreign journalists are watched constantly. And yet Wang had extraordinary access, to protesters, to sources, to that specific citizen with that specific footage, at a moment when the Chinese government was actively trying to suppress everything.

How does a foreign journalist get that kind of access, that safely, in that environment?

Hmmmmm.

I may be wrong about all of this. I’ve been wrong before.

But here’s what I know for certain: we are living in an era of unprecedented media spectacle. Events arrive pre-packaged with narrative. The camera is always where it needs to be. The reactions are always on time. Many times it’s the same faces. And the story is always, somehow, exactly what justifies the next step in an agenda that keeps inching forward.

I love theater. I spent decades of my life inside it.

But I never loved it when it was used to manipulate people into fear, compliance, or the surrender of their freedom.

That kind of theater, I have no patience for. Especially when the acting is this bad.

WHERE THE TRUTH LIES

So there you have it. I have given you the tools… not mine, exactly, but the tools of every actor, director, and stagehand who ever stood in the wings and watched human beings pretend.

The stillness before the cue. The scanning glance instead of the instinctive snap.

The reaction that follows someone else's reaction rather than the event itself.

The body that already knows where it's going before the danger arrives.

And, yes, the table skirt that moves when nothing in the laws of physics should be moving it.

These are your tells. They are not complicated. They do not require a film degree or a background in intelligence analysis. They only require what you already have, your own two eyes, a willingness to trust them, and the courage to say out loud what you are seeing.

We have been conditioned to defer to the official version of events, to distrust our own instincts, to feel foolish for noticing what is right in front of us. Stop deferring. Start watching. The stage is set every single day, and the production budget is enormous. But even the most expensive theater in the world cannot fully hide a bad actor.

Not from someone who knows what to look for.

And once you’ve spent enough time on a stage, or watching one, you know the difference in your bones.

And, yes, Erika Kirk is a perfect example of bad acting.

Watch carefully. Not the event… the reaction to the event. That’s where the truth lives.

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