Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Mary Pat FitzGibbons's avatar
Mary Pat FitzGibbons
3d

Wow, thank you for showing us this. Jeff Childers (Coffee & Covid) is also teaching us to spot a psyop. I appreciate this information.

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Deanna Palumbo's avatar
Deanna Palumbo
3d

Uh, you didn't see the young lady who lurched from the left to see the trick that The Mentalist was showing them? You didn't hear all the glasses begging together as she moved the tablecloth which was attached to the table skirt as she hastily jumped forward? 😏

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