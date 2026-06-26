Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Quatervois's avatar
Quatervois
1d

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
1d

"Was Venezuela Just Hit by a Tectonic Weapon?" The data isn't conclusive, but the coincidences certainly raise the question.

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