It was June 24th, 2026. Venezuela’s national holiday, the anniversary of the 1821 Battle of Carabobo, the day Simón Bolívar broke the chains of Spanish colonial rule. Families were home. Schools were closed. The streets of Caracas carried the particular ease of a country at rest, commemorating the birth of its own sovereignty.

At 6:04 in the evening on that celebratory day, the ground opened.

A magnitude 7.2 struck near Yumare on Venezuela’s northern coast. Thirty-nine seconds later, before the dust from the first collapse had time to settle, a 7.5 hit the same zone. Buildings didn’t just crack. They folded.

Entire neighborhoods of Caracas, La Guaira, Valencia, Maracay, gone. A 22-story building in Altamira collapsed completely. In southeastern Caracas, witnesses reported that almost every high-rise in sight had been destroyed or heavily damaged. At Simón Bolívar International Airport, the roof came down. The airport that bears the name of Venezuela’s great liberator, closed.

Hundreds of high-rises suffered the same fate.

The USGS called it a “doublet,” a rare seismic phenomenon in which two earthquakes of similar magnitude detonate in rapid succession, each amplifying the destruction of the other. Their own PAGER model put a 30% probability on the final death toll exceeding 100,000. More than 40,000 people are currently unaccounted for. Official confirmed dead: 589 and rising, as rescue teams dig through rubble with their bare hands.

(The USGS PAGER system, Prompt Assessment of Global Earthquakes for Response, is an automated alert tool that estimates probable casualties and economic losses within minutes of a major earthquake, using seismic data, population density, and building vulnerability models. It does not count bodies. It runs probabilities. When it issues a red alert, the world pays attention. (Learn more about PAGER here)

This is a catastrophe of biblical proportions. And it demands questions of the same proportion.

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WHAT THE SEISMOGRAPH SHOWS… AND WHAT IT DOESN’T

When I covered the Turkey earthquake in February 2023, what caught my eye first was the seismic graph, the pattern of aftershocks that followed, relentless and unnaturally uniform, nothing like a natural sequence.

Here, I went looking for what came before.

In a typical major earthquake, geophysicists will often find retrospective evidence of precursory microseismic activity, small tremors, swarms, and the fault announcing its stress. The USGS itself acknowledges that the science of precursors remains incomplete.

But the baseline expectation is that something precedes the catastrophic event.

In the 250-kilometer radius around the June 24 epicenter zone, there have been exactly seven earthquakes of M6.0 or larger in the past century . Seven. And in the days immediately before June 24, the USGS feed for that specific zone shows… silence.

Complete silence.

The first registered event that week in the Yumare area is the M7.2. There is no foreshock cluster. No ramp-up. The catalog goes: nothing, nothing, nothing, then one of the most powerful earthquakes Venezuela has seen since 1900.

This pattern has a precedent, and it’s one the world knows well.

The 2011 Tohoku earthquake that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster followed a strikingly similar signature. Seismologists later confirmed that seismicity became active in the region approximately one month before the mainshock, and a M7.3 foreshock struck two days prior, but neither was flagged, investigated, or acted upon. The tectonic anomalies and repeating earthquake signals that preceded it were only identified retrospectively, after the catastrophe had already occurred.

In other words, the warnings existed. They were missed. Or ignored.

Venezuela shows something different still. Not missed warnings, an apparent absence of them. No foreshock cluster. No microseismic ramp-up in the Yumare zone in the days before June 24th. The catalog goes: silence, silence, silence, then two of the most powerful earthquakes this hemisphere has seen in over a century, 39 seconds apart.

Whether that silence is geological, or something else entirely, is the question seismologists have not yet been asked to answer publicly.

I want to be precise about what I am and am not saying. Absence of precursors does not prove artificial origin. Natural earthquakes on strike-slip faults, the type of fault responsible for this event, can rupture with little warning. The September 2025 doublet that struck the same fault system nine months earlier could, legitimately, represent the geological warning that went unheeded. These are open questions, not closed conclusions.

But they are questions worth asking. And the geopolitical context surrounding this earthquake makes asking them not just reasonable, it makes not asking them irresponsible.

THE COUNTRY THAT WAS ALREADY OCCUPIED

To understand why Venezuela matters right now, you need to rewind six months.

As I previously covered on Substack, on January 3rd, 2026, in the predawn hours, while most of Caracas slept, U.S. Delta Force and CIA operatives stormed the capital. President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized, loaded onto military transport, and flown to New York to face narco-terrorism charges.

Trump announced it at a press conference from Mar-a-Lago: “We’re going to run the country.”

He wasn’t speaking metaphorically.

By January 20th, the U.S. had already received the first $300 million installment of a 50-million-barrel oil supply deal. By January 29th, a new Venezuelan law, passed by the still-Chavista National Assembly under intense U.S. pressure, handed foreign companies direct control over oil production and sales. By February, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright was walking the oil fields of Maturin with acting President Delcy Rodríguez, inspecting what the U.S. now effectively controlled.

Why does the Energy Secretary’s smile make me so uncomfortable? SOURCE: https://abcnews.com/International/us-firms-enter-venezuela-months-energy-secretary/story?id=130199674

In the first four months alone, nearly 100 million barrels of Venezuelan oil worth an estimated $8 billion flowed out of the country through a process that Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) described, without hyperbole, as marked by “no transparency and minimal oversight.” Venezuela must now submit monthly budget requests to the U.S. State Department to receive its share of its own oil revenue.

Essentially, Venezuela is now a state under tutelage by the U.S.

The U.S. took control of all its income.

Delcy Rodríguez is the acting president. She holds the office. She does not hold the country. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has maintained an extensive intelligence file on her since 2018, designating her a "priority target." Rubio’s message to the Senate was unambiguous: “We are dealing with individuals that in our system would not be acceptable in the long term.”

Translation: cooperate, or you’re next.

Trump said it himself. The revenue from Venezuelan resources would go to “the Venezuelan people, U.S. oil companies, and the United States of America.”

Within 24 hours of Maduro’s capture, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was already salivating over the mining sector, calling it “a great mining history that’s gone rusty” and promising Trump would “fix it.”

Oil is what the headlines said. But oil is only the beginning.

Venezuela sits on the world’s largest proven oil reserves and largest natural gas reserves. It holds what may be Latin America’s largest gold deposits, an estimated 7,000 tonnes in the Orinoco Arc alone, generating $2.2 billion annually through mostly illegal extraction networks. Beneath that same arc: coltan, the mineral that yields tantalum and niobium, critical to smartphones, EV batteries, and U.S. missile defense systems, currently flows unregulated into Chinese processing facilities.

Add bauxite yielding aluminum and gallium, 14.68 billion metric tonnes of iron ore, claimed reserves of 340 million tonnes of nickel, industrial diamonds, copper, and thorium-bearing rare earth elements in the ancient Guayana Shield, one of the oldest geological formations on Earth. Wrap all of it in a significant portion of the Amazon basin, vast freshwater systems, and some of the most biodiverse territory on the planet.

Click on the interactive map below for a deeper dive:

This is not a country that the empire seizes for one resource. This is a country the empire seizes once …. because it has nearly everything.

WHEN A CLIENT STATE STARTS WANDERING

Here’s where things get even more interesting.

In the weeks immediately preceding the June 24 earthquake, Rodríguez had been quietly testing the leash. On June 3rd, she landed in New Delhi for a four-day tour, meeting with Prime Minister Modi to expand Venezuelan crude exports, energy ties outside the U.S. orbit.

From there, she flew directly to Istanbul to meet with President Erdoğan, walking away with a tacit agreement to raise bilateral trade from $448 million to $3 billion. Turkey. The very same Turkey that had signed energy and gold deals with Venezuela under Maduro, specifically to circumvent American sanctions.

On that same June 3rd, Rubio testified to Congress that Venezuela was still in the “recovery phase,” signaling U.S. impatience with the pace of Rodríguez’s compliance. The transition to Phase Three, the electoral phase, the one where Venezuelans might actually have a say in their own future, remained unscheduled, undefined, and entirely in Washington’s hands.

The CFR published a pointed piece on June 3rd: $8 billion in Venezuelan oil revenue had moved through U.S.-controlled channels with no accountability, no democratic transition plan, and no timeline. Congressional Democrats had formally requested a GAO audit. The arrangement, even by Washington’s own standards, was fraying at the edges.

And then, on June 24th, Venezuela’s independence day, the earth cracked open.

Hmmmmm.

THE RESPONSE THAT WAS ALREADY PACKED

Within hours, the USS Fort Lauderdale and the USS Billings were repositioned toward Venezuela. Within a day, elite urban search-and-rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County were wheels-up.

What I want you to sit with is this: earlier that same week, the Fairfax County team had conducted a strategic airlift exercise at Dover Air Force Base, specifically designed, in their own words, to “validate cache-loading procedures and improve deployment efficiency for sudden onset disasters.”

The month before, both the Fairfax and Los Angeles teams had run a joint training exercise simulating a response to a large-scale urban earthquake.

I am not saying these exercises caused the earthquake. I am saying that in the hours after Venezuela’s worst seismic disaster in 126 years, the United States was able to deploy with a speed and precision that looked less like improvisation and more like preparation.

And Delcy Rodríguez, the woman who once told the American public, “Do not defend these aggressions over a nuclear power. This is a stain on our shared history,” issued a statement in English on X thanking Donald Trump for his “support and solidarity,” saying “Venezuela will never forget the helping hand extended to our people during these difficult times.”

An identical message appeared simultaneously on Venezuela’s state television channel without attribution. Social media users wondered if the account had been hacked.

To many, it was becoming apparent how this earthquake could potentially increase the grip the White House has on Rodríguez. The grip that had been slipping, just slightly, just enough to notice, tightened again overnight.

Last January, I wrote at length about why Venezuela has been in the crosshairs long before Trump, long before Maduro, long before the first American sanction was ever drafted. Venezuela is what I've called the Empire's "landing pad," where the narco-liquidity of the cartels meets the offshore financial architecture of the City of London.

Russia and China didn't nest there by accident.

They were operating in a playground protected by 200 years of imperial design.

That story goes back to the Opium Wars. It goes back to the Balfour Declaration. It goes back to the Caribbean Spider Web of offshore banks that kept the global financial system liquid during the 2008 crash, on drug money. If you haven't read that piece, you should. Because what happened in Caracas on January 3rd was not just a regime change. It was an asset seizure. And what happened on June 24th may be the next chapter of the same story.

THE QUESTION I AM ASKING

I covered the Turkey earthquake in 2023 and asked whether a nation that had just told the American ambassador to “get your filthy hands off Turkey,” and then watched embassy staff evacuate days before the quake, had experienced something other than an act of God. I was not wrong to ask.

I am not wrong to ask it again.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, 303 billion barrels, more than five times those of the United States. The U.S. had already staged a military coup to seize them. It was already running the country’s budget. It had already threatened a “second wave” if compliance faltered. And Rodríguez had just spent two weeks meeting with Modi and Erdoğan, two leaders notably outside Washington’s preferred orbit.

I do not know what struck Venezuela on June 24th, 2026.

What I know is this: the seismic record shows no meaningful foreshock cluster in the immediate epicenter zone before the catastrophe arrived. I know that the U.S. disaster response teams had trained for exactly this scenario days and weeks before it happened. I know that a country already under occupation just got hit with a disaster that has deepened that occupation’s grip immeasurably. I know that the acting president who had spent the past two weeks quietly asserting independence is now publicly thanking her captor nation, in English, for its generosity.

And I know that 5th Generation warfare is, by design, invisible.

Whether this was the hand of God, the grinding of tectonic plates, or something far darker, the people of Venezuela deserve the truth. They have already lost everything else.



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