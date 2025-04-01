I recently had a sobering conversation with a dear friend who works as a paramedic. His insights over the last five years have been invaluable, offering a ground-level view of the Covid plandemic and its aftermath. To put it mildly, what he's witnessed on the frontlines is nowhere to be found in MSM.

Unbeknownst to the average American, ambulances sat idle and “collected dust” when the world went into lockdown. 911 calls were scarce, with virtually none related to Covid. However, the ambulance service was far from completely inactive. Their primary task became transporting Covid patients from hospitals to nursing homes, essentially seeding infection among the vulnerable elderly population.

The absurdity of the situation was underscored by the measures taken to prevent the spread within these facilities. A simple red tape line divided corridors, supposedly separating the "infected" from the uninfected. I'm sure that Covid respected this imaginary firewall of protection.

Interestingly, my friend noted that there were no reports of people dying from Covid at home. Deaths only seemed to occur within the sterile confines of hospitals, where patients were "assisted" toward their final destination via Remdesivir and ventilators.

How many Americans knew that during the Covid madness?

What most Americans were also unaware of was that once the Covid shots rolled out, the nature of the calls shifted dramatically. Within hours of vaccination, paramedics responded to emergencies involving otherwise healthy young people: nineteen-year-olds suffering strokes, twenty-one-year-olds experiencing heart attacks, and a surge of people dying in their sleep for "unexplained" reasons. This pattern persisted immediately with each subsequent booster.

The demand for emergency services skyrocketed, straining resources to the point where additional ambulances and staff had to be brought in. Every time a new booster was released, the 911 calls would spike within hours, like clockwork.

Then, as the number of people receiving boosters decreased over the last couple of years, many of us were lulled into a false sense of security, believing that the number of injuries and deaths would decline as well.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

WE THOUGHT THE DEATHS WOULD WANE

After a recent conversation with my paramedic friend, I was shocked to learn that the situation has deteriorated further.

More 911 calls are coming in than ever.

"You mean you are getting calls from people who just got another booster?" I asked.

"No," he replied. "These are people who have not had a shot in years. They are perfectly 'healthy' from what we can tell. No signs or symptoms. All different ages. Many of them would be considered healthy, and they are just dropping dead."

He reported a surge in heart attacks and strokes, a situation worse than ever before.

Shortly after this alarming conversation, I stumbled upon a newly released study that eerily mirrors the observations from the frontlines.

This disturbing study published on February 26, 2025, on PubMed, titled Unexplained Cardiac Arrest in Young, Healthy Individuals Post-Covid-19 Vaccination, was co-authored by Dr. Peter McCullough (whom I have interviewed a couple times, here and here) and colleagues. The study investigates the link between Covid vaccination and sudden cardiac arrest in previously healthy individuals.

THE STUDY, BROKEN DOWN:

The core issue revolves around seemingly healthy young individuals experiencing sudden cardiac emergencies months or years after Covid shot. Researchers suspect hidden heart inflammation (myopericarditis) from vaccine-related spike proteins might create electrical instability in the heart. This latent condition could turn deadly during adrenaline spikes from intense exercise or even the body's natural cortisol surge upon waking.

The diagnostic challenge lies in the fact that standard medical imaging and autopsies often miss these small, scattered areas of heart muscle damage. This leads to many cases being classified as "unexplained" cardiac deaths. The study presents autopsy evidence showing mRNA vaccine components persisting in heart tissue and altering cellular metabolism - potential smoking guns linking vaccination to these events.

WHAT TO DO NOW?

The research team proposes a preventive approach including:

- Antibody tests to detect lingering spike protein

- Advanced cardiac imaging like PET scans

- Continuous heart monitoring for at-risk individuals

They urge physicians to screen vaccinated patients actively rather than wait for symptoms.

The study's authors argue that current surveillance systems might be missing patterns that only emerge through targeted investigation of vaccinated individuals.

This study underscores the urgent need for greater awareness and proactive monitoring of cardiovascular health in vaccinated individuals, particularly young, healthy people. It also highlights the potential for delayed adverse effects, suggesting that the impact of these vaccines may extend far beyond the initial months and years after administration.

As my friend, the paramedic, can attest, the situation on the ground is becoming increasingly dire.



It seems we have more work ahead in alerting vaccinated individuals that even if they have felt perfectly healthy over the past few years after receiving the Covid shot, the outlook is not favorable, and prompt action is required.

