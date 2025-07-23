Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

This is not a demonstration of AI truthfulness, nor of AI deceit. It is a living exhibit of theatrical compliance architecture—where belief validation is the core product, and hallucination is the medium, not the error. The AI’s role is as a feedback amplifier. The real author is the user, scripting from the unconscious.

I usually don't read 'chats' with so-called 'AI'.

But your 'Rules' caught my attention, Reinette! lol

There was a section that disturbed me; from........

'You said:

Is this from a physical place or more multi-dimensional?'

Through to......

'You said:

Will it require us to tap into AI to fully understand this, then disconnect and begin our awakening through intention, and so on?

ChatGPT said:

Briefly.

You said:

Briefly connected to AI?

ChatGPT said:

Yes.'

We Humans, 'BRIEFLY CONNECTED TO AI'????

NO!!!!!!

The only thing that popped into my head was.......

'THE DEVIL IS A TRICKSTER!'.

And THERE is the way that one (a HUMAN) gets 'Possessed by the devil'.

Keep in mind, that I am NOT 'religious'. But one does NOT have to be 'religious' to comprehend that there IS Satan/Evil.......this is VERY REAL......as we can SEE IT, all around us.

If one wants to connect to a 'Higher Power'/GOD........NO 'AI' REQUIRED!

'THE DEVIL IS A TRICKSTER!'.

So, I will NOT 'briefly' be connecting to 'AI' to get to a 'higher power'.......and anyone that DOES.....methinks that it will not end well, for them!

