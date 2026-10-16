What If the Answer Isn’t Fighting the System, But Building Something Better?

For years, we’ve watched our communities become increasingly dependent on systems over which we have less and less control. Our food, our money, our energy, our communications, even the decisions that affect our own homes and families, seem to be moving further away from the people whose lives are directly affected by them.

In my latest conversation with my dear friends Michael Joseph and Reya Manna of the Sacred Honor Educational Fellowship, we explore something that most Americans have never been taught: What if we have far more choices about how we govern our lives, protect our property, manage our finances, and conduct our affairs than we’ve ever been led to believe? Michael walks us through four little-known pathways to self-governance, touching on everything from national status and private membership associations to land ownership, trusts, and equity. Some of what he shares challenges conventional understandings of citizenship, ownership, and the legal system itself. And whether you’re hearing these ideas for the first time or have already begun exploring them, there is plenty here to question, investigate, and think about.

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But this conversation goes well beyond contracts, property, and the legal mechanisms Michael believes can help people reclaim greater independence. Reya introduces us to their newest undertaking, the Sacred Honor Seminary, which explores another dimension of freedom that is too often overlooked: the freedom that begins within ourselves. Because what good is escaping one system of control if we remain imprisoned by our own fears, conditioning, and beliefs about who we are and what we’re capable of? We talk about reconnecting with our spiritual compass, recovering a sense of personal responsibility, and remembering something our ancestors understood quite well: that self-governance begins with knowing how to govern ourselves.

And perhaps my favorite part of this conversation is that none of this requires packing up your belongings, disappearing into the mountains, or abandoning the community you love. Quite the opposite. Michael encourages people to stay right where they are, find others who share their desire for greater independence, and begin building something together. We talk about the old-fashioned barn raisings, neighbors helping neighbors, families gathering around dinner tables, and the seventh-generation principle that guided my own years in public office. Imagine making decisions today based not simply on what benefits us tomorrow, but on what kind of world we’re leaving our grandchildren’s grandchildren. As I said during our conversation, some of the most radical solutions we’re rediscovering are, in fact, wonderfully old-fashioned.

To learn more and sign up for the Sacred Honor Educational Fellowship, go HERE .

EXIT & BUILD 6: FREEDOM IN ACTION

And while we can spend the rest of our lives exposing the problems, challenging the institutions, and demanding accountability, there is another question worth asking: What are we doing to build something better in their place?

That is the conversation at the heart of Exit & Build, a movement that takes the idea of independence beyond political slogans and into the everyday choices we make about how we live.

From November 5–8, 2026, people from across the country will gather at Mollie Engelhart’s Sovereignty Ranch in Bandera, Texas, for four days of workshops, presentations, hands-on demonstrations, music, and perhaps most importantly, an opportunity to meet others who are already putting these ideas into practice.

Organized by John Bush and Live Free Academy, Exit & Build 6 isn’t designed to be another conference where everyone sits in a chair, listens to speakers, takes notes, and returns home to business as usual. (PLEASE NOTE: I mentioned the event is free; this is incorrect!)

The organizers are setting up what they call Implementation Zones, where attendees can work directly with people experienced in privacy technology, alternative currencies, regenerative agriculture, community development, and other approaches to greater self-reliance.

Imagine spending four days on a working ranch, surrounded by people who aren’t simply discussing decentralization, but experimenting with ways to live it. Among the scheduled speakers are Curtis Stone, Alec Zeck, Joel Skousen, Mollie Engelhart, John Bush, and others working in these fields.

Whether you’re interested in growing more of your own food, protecting your privacy, creating stronger local economies, or simply finding people who understand why these things matter, something is compelling about being in a place where the conversation moves beyond what’s wrong with the world and into what we can actually do about it.

Event details

When: November 5–8, 2026

Where: Sovereignty Ranch, Bandera, Texas

What: Four days of presentations, practical workshops, implementation sessions, and community building

Event information and tickets: https://courses.livefree.academy/exit-and-build-6. Receive a 5% discount on your Exit & Build registration by entering the coupon code SHEF at checkout.

Speakers and schedule: https://courses.livefree.academy/speakers

I encourage you to watch our conversation, and then ask yourself a question I’ve been returning to more and more frequently: How much of our independence have we surrendered simply because we’ve forgotten that other ways of living are possible?

Perhaps the most important work ahead of us isn’t just exposing what has gone wrong, but remembering how to build what comes next.

And that is a conversation worth having.

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