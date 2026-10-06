What If We Have Forgotten Who We Are?

A few weeks ago, my partner and I gathered with friends along the river for what was simply supposed to be a beautiful afternoon together. As the conversations unfolded, however, I found myself surrounded by some rather extraordinary people, each carrying their own remarkable history, life experience, and story.

One of them was Dr. Barrie Sands.

Barrie has spent more than 30 years as a veterinarian, much of that time working in emergency and critical care medicine, while simultaneously developing an integrative and holistic practice. That alone would have made for an interesting conversation. But as we sat along the river talking, Barrie began telling me about an entirely different journey, one that began when she was a very young child and eventually found its way onto the pages of her new book, Saeko: The Awakening.

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That was when I knew you might find her book interesting!

Because Barrie’s book ventures into territory we don’t often allow ourselves to explore. It wanders somewhere between science and spirituality, physiology and consciousness, the tangible world we can see and measure, and that mysterious unseen world many of us have experienced, sensed, dreamed about, or simply wondered about when nobody else was looking.

And perhaps the timing couldn’t be better.

We are living through an extraordinarily noisy moment in human history. Fear, anxiety, division, and uncertainty seem to greet us before we’ve even finished our morning coffee. We are constantly being pushed outward, toward another screen, another crisis, another opinion, another thing demanding our attention, while perhaps forgetting that there is an entire universe quietly operating within us, and around us, that we barely understand.

Barrie has spent much of her life exploring that intersection, first as a child having experiences she could not fully explain, then as a scientist and healer attempting to understand the magnificent biological machinery of the body, and now as an author trying to build a bridge between the two.

What she created is not exactly what you might expect.

In our conversation, we wander through childhood experiences, dreamtime, consciousness, healing, animals, plants, the extraordinary intelligence of the human body, and the rather intriguing question of whether the world we have been taught to call “reality” may only be part of the story.

BOOK AVAILABLE HERE

Barrie’s newly released Saeko: The Awakening is the first book in a planned trilogy, and it is now available on Amazon. If this conversation speaks to you, I encourage you to pick up a copy and support her during this important launch period. For independent authors, those early purchases and reviews can make an enormous difference in whether a book disappears into Amazon’s vast digital library or actually finds its readers.

But before you do that, pour yourself a cup of coffee, find a comfortable chair, and join us for this conversation.

We are heading into the unknown realms.

And that, as Barrie would probably tell you, is where things begin to get interesting.

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