Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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theodore Mainzer's avatar
theodore Mainzer
1d

Wow Reinette, godspeed to you and your colleagues who have relentlessly pursued this inquiry. Your results are actionable, which can now potentially save all living organisms from extinction. Thank You from the bottom of my heart, and I fully support what you're doing.

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MamaD's avatar
MamaD
1d

Fantastic News Reinette! Thank you for all your work and bringing this together for the people!

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