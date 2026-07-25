SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

July 21: Substack now lets readers scan any post for an AI percentage score. Writers can opt out. I did.

Not because I hide my AI use. Because a percentage can’t tell you the truth about my work.

I ran my own story about our dog Peach dying at my feet through a detector. It came back 94 percent AI and flagged “plagiarism.” No source. No evidence. That’s the judgment being rendered on human expression right now.

Every post is the tip of an iceberg. Underneath: two decades of activism, FOIAs, petitions, phone scripts, sources hunted down one by one. A scanner reads the surface. It can’t see what holds it up.

I’m a one-woman band. Without AI, I’d need a staff, and I’d have to raise your subscription fee. I won’t.

I believe in guardrails. Label the synthetic singer, the fake disaster footage, the deepfake of a real person. But a blind percentage on advocacy journalism isn’t a guardrail. It’s noise measuring nuance.

And if we, the people, get scanned and scored, so should the governments and surveillance companies. Transparency that only flows downhill isn’t transparency. It’s surveillance.

And yes, “The Conductor’s Brief” is AI-generated from my reporting, for readers on the go.

Yesterday, I ran one of my 100% human stories through an AI detector after happily hearing the announcement by Substack that, as of July 21st, 2026, they have added the first wave of ‘How I Make This’ statements, and an upcoming series on how publishers are using and feeling about AI.

I tried the tool and instantly realized something was off.



Then, I didn’t feed just any ol’ story into another AI detector, called Humaliingo, but a personal story of our dog, Peach, dying as she lay at my feet. A story I wrote through tears. Every word pulled from a grief that was still sitting in the room with me.

In a flat second, I found out my authentic, heartwrenching experience of my dog dying, pounded out on the keyboard in a flash of emotion…. got me this:

94 percent AI. “Critical sentence structure.” Low readability. And one more flag, the one that really ticks me off: potential plagiarism.

Plagiarized from whom? The tool didn’t say. It cited no source. It didn’t match one sentence in my paragraph. It offered no evidence. It simply rendered its judgment on my grief and moved on to the next customer.

That was the moment I lost my faith in this kind of one-layer, blindfolded detection.



I put the same story through Grammarly’s AI detector, and it found all human-written over the piece:

I felt whiplashed.

THE NEW SCAN

Substack’s AI detection announced its partnership with an AI-detection company called Pangram. Readers can now scan posts, notes, and comments and receive an estimate of how much was written by AI. Writers can opt out of the scan in their settings. Substack also added something else, something better, which I’ll get to: a voluntary “How I make this” statement, where writers can tell you, in their own words, exactly how their work gets made.

I have added my “How I Make This” statement. But Substack doesn’t give room for nuance, that’s for sure.

I have turned the automated scan off.

Not because I don’t use AI. I do. I’ll tell you exactly how in a moment, because you deserve to know, and because hiding it would betray everything I stand for.

I turned it off because a percentage score cannot tell you the truth about my work. And the truth is the only thing I have ever offered you.

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THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG

Here is what no detector will ever see.

Every post you read on this Substack is the tip of an iceberg. Above the waterline: the article, the video, the interview. Below it: more than two decades of activism and community advocacy. Hours each week of research, reading, and filing. Interviews, sometimes as the host, other times as the guest. Weekly Zoom calls. Strategy sessions. On-the-ground advocacy. Public workshops. Webinars. Petitions to federal agencies. FOIA requests. Phone scripts and templates for our calls to Washington. The hunting down of sources, URLs, and contact information, one by one, so that when I hand you an action step, it works.

I do the research. I do the fact-checking. I fact-check the sources. And then I sign my name to it, with my face attached. It’s literally “Me.” I use AI for all of this to various degrees, and sometimes not at all.

A detector scans the water’s surface and announces what it finds there. It cannot see what holds the surface up.

At this level, I almost find it insulting.

MY JOB

This is my job. I’m pretty damned disciplined about it. You can ask my partner if you like. She sees the dedication, day in and day out.

And here is the honest arithmetic: I am a one-woman band. If I did not use AI throughout my process, here and there, I would need a staff. I would need researchers, editors, formatters, and assistants. And I would need to raise my Foghorn Express subscription fee to pay for them.

I do not, and will not, do that. I know many of you are already struggling financially. That matters to me more than a purity badge from an algorithm.

So allow me to tell you, here, what AI is in my work. It is a tool that helps me find the words faster for what I already know, already researched, and already lived. The ideas are mine. The investigations are mine. The positions, the decades of experience, the relationships, the risk of putting my name and face on all of it. Mine.

The AI never once sat through a Board of Supervisors meeting. It never filed a FOIA. It never stood at a podium. It never buried a dog.

WHERE THE GUARDRAILS BELONG

Now, do not mistake me. I believe in guardrails. Some of them, fiercely.

It burns me to hear a singer singing the blues, watch the powerfully evocative music video, share it with friends, and then go looking for this amazing new talent only to discover they don’t exist. They were never born. They are rendered.

For the book writers and the poets: those are words from the heart. Deep shadows of human memory. Joyful moments emblazoned in our eyes. That territory should remain 100 percent human, or we will slowly be homogenized into an online white noise.

Social media is now so flooded with fake AI everything, including dogs demonstrating extraordinary displays of courage, kitties pouncing on wild gorillas, and talented singing child protege videos, that it’s hardly worth moving my thumb to scroll any longer. I want real human stories in my feed. When I learn they aren’t, I unfollow.

Gone.

Advertisements? I don’t care if they’re AI, as long as what they’re selling is truly represented.

But videos that purport to be from catastrophic events must be identified. News clips, the same. AI videos of real people, the same. That online-blur is genuinely dangerous. I love satire, but we need to know it’s satire.

Those are the guardrails I’m talking about. Label the synthetic singer. Label the fake disaster footage. Label the deepfake of a real human being.

And one more thing, since we’re on the subject.

If we, the people, are going to be scanned, labeled, and scored, then I want the same treatment for our governments. For Silicon Valley. For the militaries and the surveillance companies. Show me the disclosure label on the algorithms that shape what you see, the data brokers who sell your life, the agencies that classify first and never answer questions.

Transparency that only flows downhill isn’t transparency.

It’s surveillance.

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MY WORK OF ART, MY WORK OF ADVOCACY

For years, I have been writing a book about my 1994 solo winter crossing of Alaska. It keeps getting pushed to the back burner because there is always another big fight to fight. But that book will be 100 percent human, every word, because that book is my work of art.

My Substack is my advocacy work.

Those are two different things, and I refuse to let an algorithm flatten them into one.

My mother always told me as a child, “Your work is an extension of yourself.” That is why I don’t hide behind pseudonyms, avatars, or unreachable inboxes. I put my name on my material. When I make mistakes, and I have, I correct them immediately and update the record. I strive for the highest standard because I know how rare that is these days, and because you deserve nothing less. AI assists me in maintaining this standard.



So here is my trade with you. Substack’s scanner is off. In its place, you get something that no algorithm can generate: my word, my experience, my name, my face, and a standing invitation to hold me to all four.

The post is only the tip of the iceberg.

The iceberg is the work.

And the work is me.



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