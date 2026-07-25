Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Marin Grin's avatar
Marin Grin
12h

I hardly use substack anymore and my viewership has reducted over 100K in the last few months (there's nothing to read fulks), I still would like a global opt-out switch. I will send feedback to substack's support asking for a top level setting so those who are still publishing, and in case I return, we don't have to remember to switch this off before each publication. Thanks for being on the cutting edge - alwasy. xo, M.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
7h

Reinette, the folks at InPowerMovement.org are figuring out how to upload key documents to the Blockchain for safekeeping using crypto platforms. I went to Ethereum/Polygon and got absolutely lost just trying to figure out how to set up an account... forget about uploading documents.

BUT, I see this as the ultimate fightback against corrupt courthouses and agencies at all levels. When they play their little games and say they can't find our documents, casework, etc., we can make the originals available to them on the blockchain.

Another thing that has been observed - is major AI systems have access to blockchain environments. They take the information and integrate it in ways we will never know... and it changes the AI system(s) overall analysis as it "learns." The movie Jupiter Ascending has a scene that discusses how AI is not programmed for corruption.

So, I will figure this shit out, but I hope someone else tries too and comes back with tips - LOL!!

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