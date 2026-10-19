Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Bradley Lewis's avatar
Bradley Lewis
Oct 19

My question is, "what happens to a society that is submitted to/submits to a highly coordinated, professional agenda to drug/poison its population from cradle to grave?" I think it's pretty clear that this agenda has reached a point of disastrous real world results. I would say unhesitatingly that the prosecution has absolutely no clear evidence regarding their accusation in Andrea Shaw's case. The complete psyop that is the vaccine agenda, beginning with Jenner in the 18th century, and cemented into place with the wholly evil 1986 Act giving full immunity to a series of products proven to do harm, is, in my view, the most evil agenda human beings have ever been submitted to and confronted with as it literally begins on the day of birth.

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Dee's avatar
Dee
Oct 19

I thought Andrea took the twins to the ER when she noticed they were not looking so well. I don't think a Mother trying to murder her kids would do that.

On another note when Andrea recently had another baby, I bet she planned to NOT vaccinate that new hild and thus that child would be healthy. Just like they are going after the Amish for not vaxing their kids, the powers that never should have been don't want Andrea's next child walking around healthy, nor Amish children walking around looking healthy. They got to stop that right now before more parents catch on and stop vaxing their children.

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