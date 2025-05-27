Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
8h

Lovely column Reinette!

(And horses are happy to not be treated like machinery as well! )

Trains used to be a good way to get around in this country, just as they are in Europe. Too bad they have been neglected in defunded for so long...

but you know with a little attention we can

MAGA.

Make AMTRAK Great Again!

🚄🚅💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
9hEdited

It is an interesting article about the horse and buggy manure issue and a good point about how air traffic has increased. Still, it does not explain the whole nefarious project supported by the DOD, CIA, Bill Gates, and Harvard University when it comes to Geoengineering and poisoning the sky, which came straight from the mouth of ex-CIA director John Brennon https://rumble.com/v17gk15-former-cia-director-confirmed.-its-actually-called-stratospheric-aerosol-in.html. Stevie Wonder can see the difference between Chemtrails and Contrails. Also, Dane Wiggington points out with enough evidence this Government pet project that is destroying the environment in the name of climate change. I was born in the day, but not yesterday!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reinette Senum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture