Imagine being alive in the late 1800s in New York City. The streets are bustling—not with honking cars, but with the clip-clop of 150,000 horses. These weren’t just for show; horses were the engines of commerce, hauling people, goods, and dreams across the city. But every engine has its exhaust; in this case, it was a daily deluge of 22 pounds of manure per horse. That’s over three million pounds of manure—plus 40,000 gallons of urine—dropped on city streets every single day.

When it rained, the streets turned into a fetid muck; when it was dry, the manure dusted everything (and everyone) in sight.

It wasn’t just New York. London, with its 50,000 horses, faced a similar fate.

The sheer volume of waste clogged drains, seeped into homes, and fueled outbreaks of diseases like cholera and typhoid. In some neighborhoods, the manure piled so high that residents had to climb stairs just to reach their front doors. The stench was legendary—so much so that jokes about “manure management” became a staple of the era’s dark humor.

WHEN THE EXPERTS GAVE UP

The crisis was so dire that 1898 an international urban planning conference in New York was convened to solve the manure problem. Delegates from around the world gathered, but after three days of brainstorming, they threw up their hands and abandoned the conference—utterly stumped. It seemed civilization itself might be buried under a rising tide of horse droppings. The Times of London famously predicted that “in 50 years, every street in London will be buried under nine feet of manure”.

City planners tried everything: more cleanup crews, new waste management laws, even architectural changes like raising building entrances to escape the muck. But the more horses they used to haul away the waste, the more waste they produced—a classic case of the cure being as bad as the disease.

THE DISRUPTIVE SOLUTION: ENTER THE AUTOMOBILE

Just when it seemed there was no way out, technology galloped to the rescue. The arrival of the electric streetcar and the internal combustion automobile changed everything. Within 15 years, the horse was all but gone from city streets, replaced by cars, buses, and trams.

Circa, 1913. Can you spot the horse?

The manure mountains vanished almost overnight, and the problem that had seemed insurmountable was solved—not by incremental fixes, but by a radical shift in how people and goods moved through the city. By the early 20th century, the once-ubiquitous horse was a rare sight in urban centers.

THE MODERN-DAY MANURE CRISIS

Fast-forward to today, and the skies above us are now the highways of commerce and connection—with over 45 million commercial flights per year. But just as horses once powered cities and left their mark, our airplanes now leave a different kind of trail: a complex cocktail of ultrafine particulate matter, black carbon (soot), sulfur dioxide (a precursor to acid rain), nitrogen oxides, and trace heavy metals. Aircraft engines emit significant quantities of non-volatile particulate matter (nvPM) and volatile particles, which can impact air quality both at ground level and in the upper atmosphere - ultimately thinning out our ozone layer.

Live flight tracker: globe.adsbeschange.com

In Europe, aviation is responsible for about 10% of transport-related nitrogen dioxide pollution, and studies estimate that exposure to particulate matter and ozone generated by aviation emissions results in tens of thousands of premature deaths globally each year — it’s called aviation induced mortality - yeah, it’s a thing.

Private jets, though serving a small elite, contribute disproportionately to these pollutants, adding to the burden of ultrafine particles and toxic byproducts in the airspace above major cities and travel corridors.

Despite efficiency gains, the sheer scale of air travel means the environmental impact keeps growing. Like the manure crisis, experts warn of dire consequences and struggle to find solutions that keep pace with the problem.

As I have learned over the last two years, while jet exhaust is a visible and serious contributor to air pollution—emitting ultrafine particulate matter, black carbon (soot), sulfur dioxide, and trace heavy metals at high altitudes—the story on the ground and at sea is even more complex and consequential. Ground transportation, especially in dense metropolitan areas, is a major source of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds, all of which contribute to smog and respiratory illnesses.

Although on-road transportation is responsible for less than 10% of PM2.5 emissions nationwide, its impact is highly concentrated in cities, where it can account for over 20% of local particulate pollution and is linked to thousands of premature deaths each year.

Cargo ships, meanwhile, are notorious for burning heavy fuel oil—one of the dirtiest fossil fuels—which releases not only significant amounts of sulfur dioxide, but also fine particulates and toxic heavy metals like vanadium and nickel.

Live maritime traffick: https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/centerx:-6.0/centery:21.8/zoom:2

Marine freight is responsible for a substantial share of sulfur dioxide emissions and, while it produces less particulate matter per ton-mile than trucks or planes, its emissions are concentrated in port cities and shipping lanes, where they can severely degrade air quality. In fact, freight movement—including trucking and shipping—accounts for 36% of all PM10 emissions from mobile sources in the U.S., underscoring that the dirtiest air isn’t always overhead, but often right at street level or along the waterfront.

Facing pressure to cut pollution, the shipping industry is turning to wind power as a practical solution. The Pyxis Ocean cargo ship, equipped with 123-foot rigid “WindWings” inspired by America’s Cup sails, can reduce fuel use—and harmful emissions like particulate matter and sulfur dioxide—by up to 30%.

Early tests show these sails save about six tonnes of fuel daily. While only a small fraction of the global fleet currently uses wind-assisted tech, experts predict that by this year, half of new cargo ships could include some form of wind propulsion.

Though not suitable for every vessel, retrofitting ships with sails or kites offers a promising way to cut shipping’s heavy pollution burden, especially in port cities and busy sea lanes.

LESSONS FROM THE PAST: WHEN THE UNTHINKABLE BECOMES INEVITABLE

The great horse manure crisis is more than a quirky footnote; it’s a cautionary tale about how seemingly unsolvable problems can be upended by disruptive innovation. In the 1890s, no one could imagine a city without horses, just as today, it’s hard to picture a world without jet-fueled airliners. Yet history shows that when the pressure mounts, society can pivot in unexpected ways.

Will the next 15 years see a new “automobile moment” in aviation—hydrogen planes, Nikola Tesla technology, magnetic bullet trains, or even a radical rethinking of how and why we fly? Or will we keep piling up emissions, waiting for the next conference to throw in the towel?

One thing’s for sure: if you ever find yourself overwhelmed by today’s environmental crises, just remember—yesterday’s mountains of manure are today’s historical punchline.

And perhaps, just perhaps, the skies will clear as suddenly as the streets once did.

