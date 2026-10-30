Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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Chakra Coach's avatar
Chakra Coach
11hEdited

Great article! We live in an area where we've seen up to 36 hour electrical outages due to wind/ice storms, with some more rural areas not having electricity for over a week.

We've lived off-grid in sail boats and RV's over the years and have the "be prepared" mindset. Currently we have a small Ford E150 van set up for overnight camping that has a separette compost style toilet, two 105 amp hour 12 V batteries, solar panel and inverter, plus a 12V fridge/freezer cooler. It didn't take much to put this together and it's a lifeboat if needed.

For heat, we have a heat buddy propane heater that runs off the small green propane canisters as well as a larger 20 lb. propane (BBQ) tank. The modern catalytic propane heaters do have oxygen depletion sensors and built-in safety features and Costco often sells them during camping season for around $79. Propane, as a fuel, doesn't deteriorate over time as gasoline does.

I recommend having stick matches kept in a waterproof container in your emergency kit just in case you need to light a fire.

For cleaning dishes, keep a spray bottle handy with water and either vinegar or ammonia (don't mix the two!)

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
11hEdited

So I guess that means Google, Amazon, eBay, FakeBook, all the financial markets all go dark including the data centers? I dare for the Globalist to do that, they love money and power more than we do!! They won't let that happen!!

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