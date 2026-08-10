A note before we begin. This piece is not an argument against anyone’s decision to end their own suffering. I watched people I cared about make that decision, and I do not sit in judgment of a single one of them. This is about what surrounds that decision. What gets built beside it. And what nobody is guarding.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

California’s End of Life Option Act does not appear on the death certificate. The underlying disease is listed instead. The state says this caries out the Legislature’s intent to maintain confidentiality.

Eighty-five percent of these deaths happen in a private home. In 2024, a medical professional was present at ingestion in fewer than half of cases.

Since 2016 there have been 5,423 deaths under the Act. For 2,686 of them, California does not know whether a medical professional was in the room.

Seven people regained consciousness after ingesting the drugs. That fact appears in a footnote.

In 2021, SB 380 cut the waiting period between requests from fifteen days to forty-eight hours. In 2024, SB 1196 would have authorized intravenous administration. It was pulled days before its hearing.

Nothing in American law separates assisted death from organ procurement. What separates them is self-administration, which makes organs unrecoverable. Chemistry, not statute.

Canada administers intravenously. In 2024, not one of 16,499 deaths was self-administered. Eight percent of Canada’s deceased organ donors in 2025 had died by MAiD.

Canada’s 2023 national guidance now recommends approaching all Track 2 patients about organ donation. Track 2 means death is not reasonably foreseeable.

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates went from $13.0 million in revenue to $52.7 million. Federal investigators found at least 28 patients who may not have been dead when procurement began. HHS moved to decertify the organization on August 5.

Read it. Then ask your legislator what happens to the organ question if self-administration goes.

Three of my neighbors died in six months.

Three separate houses. The ones who had lived in their homes for decades, who knew how to water a neighbor’s houseplants when they were out of town, and who had been here long enough to recall the Catholic family of 16 that lived in my home before I did. And then the lights were fully off or dimmed compared to before. I spent nearly a year looking at dark windows next to my home.

Two of my neighbors chose the day.

What they decided was the when. I understand it. I have watched what the end of a long illness actually looks like, and I am not going to sit here and tell you those people were wrong.

A few months after that, my partner’s next-door neighbor made the same decision.

Three, then, inside a year. In the small radius a person actually lives in, the houses you can see from your own porch and not the abstraction of a county or a state.

I have to say, it was not any single one of those deaths that got to me. I understood their motivation. It was the emptiness afterward. It was the quiet that settles over a street when that many people leave it at once, and how long it takes for the quiet to lift, and for life to feel normal again. But somewhere in that year, a question started forming that I could not ignore, though it took me months to say it out loud even to myself.

I didn’t know how they died.

Not the disease. The mechanism. And here is the thing... I cannot find out. Not from a record, not from a coroner, not from anywhere. I lived beside these people for years, and the manner of their leaving is not written down anywhere I am permitted to look.

That is not an accident. That is now our modern-day design.

A LAW THAT ERASES ITS OWN FOOTPRINTS

California’s End of Life Option Act (EOLOA) took effect June 9, 2016. It permits a terminally ill adult with a prognosis of six months or less to obtain a prescription for aid-in-dying drugs and self-administer them.

That was ten years ago. Today, however, under the Act, the death certificate does not say so. It lists the underlying terminal disease. The reporting flows instead through physician forms to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) under Health and Safety Code section 443.19, which aggregates them into an annual report: a statewide count, demographic percentages, and deaths per ten thousand in California. Numbers with no names and no addresses attached are released to the public once a year.

This is not my inference. It is CDPH’s own description of the practice. Certifiers report the underlying terminal disease as the cause of death, the department writes, because doing so effects the California Legislature’s intent to maintain the confidentiality of individuals’ participation in the EOLOA.

The stated purpose is privacy, and that purpose is legitimate. Families are entitled to it. I would want it.

But understand what it also produces. A statute that authorizes a category of death and simultaneously makes certain that category leaves no mark on the individual record. You cannot audit what you cannot see. Neither can I. Neither can the coroner, in most cases. Neither can a journalist, a researcher, nor a family member who develops a question three years later.

I started asking a different question, the one I could actually chase.

So, I went and got the numbers.

MY STREET IS NOT AN OUTLIER. IT IS THE CURVE.

California publishes one report a year on this. Almost nobody reads it. I tallied it up.

In the partial first year, 2016, one hundred eleven Californians died under the Act. In 2024, 1,032 did. Since the law took effect, 8,242 people have been written prescriptions, and 5,423 have died from taking them.

That is a rate of 36.4 deaths per ten thousand deaths in California. Still small; still a fraction of one percent. But it is not the fraction that matters. It is the slope.

And here is the number that explained my year to me. Eighty-five percent of these deaths happen in a private home.

Not a hospital. Not a hospice facility. A house on a street, with neighbors on either side of it, and no outward sign of anything at all.

Sound familiar?

CDPH groups the state into six regions. Nevada County, my county, falls into what they call Greater Sierra Sacramento; thirteen counties running from the valley up into the mountains. Cumulatively, 626 deaths have occurred in that region, eleven and a half percent of the state total.

So no. Three houses in a matter of months was not a statistical fluke in my neighborhood. It was what this looks like at ground level, in a rural county with an older population, in the ninth year of a law that is growing every single year.

AND THE SAFEGUARDS ARE ALREADY MOVING

When the End of Life Option Act was passed in 2015, it required fifteen days between a patient’s two verbal requests. A cooling-off period. Time to change your mind.

In 2021, Senate Bill 380 cut that from fifteen days to forty-eight hours.

In 2024, nearly eighty percent of the people who received a prescription waited somewhere between forty-eight hours and two weeks.

To be clear, there were real people with real cases behind that change. People who qualified, who wanted it, and died in agony inside the fifteen-day window without ever getting there. That is a genuine cruelty, and the legislature responded to it.

But note the direction. Nine years in, one of the two original safeguards has already been reduced by roughly ninety-five percent. That is the pattern I want you to hold onto for the rest of this piece: these laws do not tighten. They loosen. Always for a sympathetic reason, always with a real person’s suffering behind the argument, and always in one direction.

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WHAT THE STATE DOES NOT KNOW

Now go into the tables at the back of the report, where nobody goes.

Start with a structural fact, because everything else follows from it.

The entire reporting system runs on one document: the attending physician follow-up form. That is the instrument the statute names. That is where California’s knowledge of this program comes from.

But eighty-five percent of these deaths happen in a private home. And in 2024, a physician or trained health professional was present at the moment of ingestion in only 47.7 percent of cases.

So, for most of these deaths, the state is asking a doctor to file a report about an event the doctor did not attend.

Look at what that produces.

Was a medical professional present when the person took the drugs? In 2024, unknown in 45.8 percent of cases. In 2023, unknown in 49.5 percent. Across 2016 through 2022, unknown in 50.6 percent.

Were there complications during ingestion? Unknown in 45.7 percent, 49.5 percent, and 50.5 percent across those same periods.

Were emergency medical services involved? Unknown in 44.9 percent, 48.9 percent, and 49.2 percent.

Cumulatively, since the law took effect in June 2016, there have been 5,423 deaths under the End of Life Option Act. For 2,686 of them, 49.5 percent, the State of California does not know whether a medical professional was in the room.

Half. Every year. For nine years. Nobody has fixed it because nobody has been required to.

How does a state authorize a category of death for nearly a decade and never once require somebody to write down what happened in the room? I have asked myself that a dozen times now, and I keep landing in the same place. Nobody asked it to.

These are not deaths that happened in the murky shadows. Everyone was authorized by two physicians, involved a prescription written under a state statute, generated paperwork, and was counted in an official report. And in half of them, California cannot tell you whether anything went wrong, because the person it asks was not there.

THE FOOTNOTE

There is one more line, and it is not in the tables. It is in a footnote at the bottom of a page, in smaller type than everything around it.

Between 2016 and 2022, seven individuals regained consciousness after ingesting the drugs… that we know of.

The footnote goes on to explain that individuals who regain consciousness are not counted as EOLA deaths. Which is correct; they didn’t die. It also means they leave the primary dataset entirely. They exist only in the fine print at the bottom of a page.

The same footnote states that no individuals regained consciousness in 2023 and 2024.

I would like to believe that. I would like very much to believe that in two consecutive years, out of two thousand and one deaths, the drugs worked exactly as intended every single time.

But the complications column for those two years is blank in roughly half of all cases. The state is reporting an absence of adverse outcomes from a dataset in which half the outcomes are unknown, gathered from physicians who, in most cases, were somewhere else.

That is not a finding of zero. That is a finding of what “we didn’t ask, and the person we did ask wasn’t there.”

Seven people woke up. Seven that made it into a footnote. I have no idea what the real number is, and neither does California, and the difference between the pair of sentences is the entire problem.

WHY I AM TELLING YOU ALL OF THIS

Because I need you to understand what kind of system we are about to change.

Every argument in the rest of this piece rests on one thing: that the American approach to assisted death is monitored so thinly that it cannot answer basic questions concerning its own operation. Not because anyone is hiding anything. Because the reporting was designed to protect privacy, and in protecting privacy, it was built incapable of oversight, and nobody has gone back to fix that in nine years.

This is the system that is now being asked to take on a much harder question.

Because when I could not find out how my neighbors died, I started asking what happens to a body afterward. And that question took me out of California entirely.

THE FIREWALL NOBODY BUILT

There are now fifteen American jurisdictions that permit medical aid in dying. New York became the most recent on August 5th of this year.

Not one of them requires organ donation. Not one of them mentions organ donation. There is no bill pending in any statehouse in this country that would connect the two.

I want to say that plainly, because a great deal of what is circulating right now says otherwise, and it is wrong.

But here is what I found when I went looking for the wall between assisted death and organ procurement in American law.

There isn’t one.

I kept looking, because surely....

What keeps them separate is not a statute. It is a procedure. Every American aid-in-dying law requires the patient to self-administer. New York’s health department guidance puts it about as bluntly as a health department ever puts anything: the patient must carry out a final physical act, and the medication may not be administered by anyone other than the patient.

A person swallows a compound, usually at home, usually with family in the room. Then everyone waits. Oregon’s reporting shows that wait running anywhere from three minutes to sixty-eight hours. Solid organs do not survive that. The tissue starves. By the time death is confirmed, there is nothing recoverable.

That is the entire firewall. Not principle. Not law. A courageous decision, chemistry, and a clock.

Which means the wall holds only as long as self-administration does.

AND THERE IS A REASON TO REMOVE IT

This is where the story stops being comfortable for anyone on any side of it.

Self-administration excludes people. A person with advanced ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) cannot lift a cup. A person with advanced Parkinson’s cannot hold one steady. These are patients who qualify under every other criterion in the statute and are shut out by the one requirement that has nothing to do with their diagnosis and everything to do with their hands.

Disability advocates have been raising this for years, and they are not wrong. It is a genuine inequity, argued in good faith, and it will eventually move. Some version of clinician administration is coming to American law. Not this year. But it is coming, and the argument for it is a good one.

So I went looking through the statutes and the pending bills to find the provision that handles it.

I have not found one. Not in California’s Act, not in New York’s new law, not in any amendment or legislative analysis I have been able to put my hands on.

No provision. No study requirement. No reporting mandate. No firewall written down anywhere, because for thirty years, nobody needed one. The chemistry did the work. Nobody has asked what happens on the day the chemistry changes.

I would like to know why not. And I would like to know it before, rather than after.

BECAUSE WE CAN SEE THE AFTER

Canada administers intravenously. A clinician does it, on a schedule, frequently in a hospital, and the difference that makes is total.

In 2024, 16,499 Canadians died by medical assistance in dying. That is 5.1 percent of all deaths in the country. One in twenty.

Canadian law allows self-administration too. It is written into the statute, the same option our fifteen states built their entire framework around. And in 2024, not one of those 16,499 people used it. Every death was administered by a clinician. The year before, fewer than five were self-administered. The option was never repealed. It simply stopped being used.

Of the 888 deceased organ donors in Canada in 2025, eight percent had died by MAiD. And one in twenty organ transplants performed in Canada that year used organs from someone who had chosen the date.

Canada now performs more organ donation after euthanasia than every other country in the world combined.

None of this is hidden. It is published by the Canadian Institute for Health Information. I am not revealing it. I am telling you it is there and asking whether anyone here has looked.

AN INVITATION TO END YOUR LIFE

The governing Canadian policy document is a 2023 guidance paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, developed by Canadian Blood Services with sixty-three experts. It is open access. Anyone can read it. Almost nobody has.

The claim going around online is that Canadians must consent to organ donation to receive MAiD. I checked. That claim is false, and the document says the opposite. Patients may withdraw consent for either at any time, and refusing to donate does not affect access.

What the document really contains is worse, and it is worse precisely because it is reasonable.

Buried in the new recommendations is this:

All Track 2 patients who are potentially eligible for organ donation should be approached for first-person consent for donation after MAiD once MAiD eligibility has been confirmed.

You need to know what Track 2 means.

Track 2 patients are people whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable. Canada opened this category in March 2021 when Bill C-7 stripped out the requirement that death be near. These are not people with six weeks left. These are people with a grievous and irremediable condition who could live for years , and who have decided not to.

The 2019 version of this guidance waited for patients to bring up the topic themselves. The 2023 version says to approach all of them.

Nobody is forced. Everybody is asked. That is different from coercion, and one cannot quite call it coercion. But it is a system that has decided, as a matter of national policy, that a person who has just been told they qualify to die should also be told what their organs could do for someone else.

And then, in the section labeled Limitations, the authors write this about themselves: that there was potential bias among forum participants, given that they were generally supporters of the current deceased donation and transplantation system, as well as of donation after MAiD.

They also note that the manuscript was not reviewed by external stakeholders prior to submission.

That is their language. Not mine. A national policy document, disclosing that it assembled its consensus from people who already agreed.

FOLLOW THE FUNDING, AS ALWAYS

The same document states plainly that Canadian Blood Services is funded by the provincial ministries and by the federal government, through Health Canada.

Health Canada also funds the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers. Nearly five million dollars between 2021 and 2026, to build the national curriculum that trains the clinicians who assess and administer MAiD, plus additional funding to launch a peer-reviewed journal about MAiD. When a parliamentary committee asked to see that curriculum this spring, the association declined, describing it as a professional education program rather than a public information product.

A curriculum built with public money that Parliament is not permitted to read.

And that same association is listed in the acknowledgments of the organ donation guidance as a formal collaborator in writing it.

Canadian Blood Services is not handing organs to anybody. Health Canada is not running a harvest. What is documented, and all of it is documented, is this: one federal department funds the organization that writes the organ donation policy. The same department funds the organization that trains the death providers. And those two organizations wrote that policy together.

Essentially, it is a closed loop of accountability, providing a slippery slope; because nobody has to be lying for it to go badly.

AND THEN, LAST MONTH

On July 9th, the New England Journal of Medicine published a paper by three physicians: Carter Winberg and Ian Ball of Western University in Ontario, and Robert Truog of Harvard’s Center for Bioethics.

The title is Contextualizing the Dead Donor Rule in an Era of Voluntary Euthanasia.

The dead donor rule is the oldest guardrail in transplantation. Two parts. Organs may only be taken from the dead. And a physician may not cause a death by taking them.

The authors argue that legal euthanasia has changed the ground underneath that rule; that these patients are not yet dead, but their death is imminent and results directly from a voluntary medical intervention. And then the sentence the entire debate now turns on: in death by organ donation, the patient’s authorization, experience, and outcome are not altered by whether death occurs moments before or during organ retrieval .

They are not proposing legislation. They say outright that the current law does not permit this and frame the piece as a call for open discussion. The Canadian MAiD association distanced itself within days.

Here is the part I have not seen covered anywhere, and it is the part that matters.

Robert Truog has been arguing against the dead donor rule since 2013, in that same journal, in a paper asking why some living patients near death on life support shouldn’t be permitted to donate. That was thirteen years ago. Before Canada legalized. Before any of this.

Assisted dying did not create this idea. The idea was already sitting there, fully formed, waiting.

What assisted dying created was the population.

Sit with that ditty for a minute.

MEANWHILE, IN KENTUCKY

In 2021, a thirty-six-year-old man named Anthony Thomas Hoover, TJ, overdosed and arrived at a Kentucky hospital in cardiac arrest. He was declared brain dead. His family agreed to donation.

As the procurement process moved forward, TJ Hoover shook his head. He drew his knees up to his chest.

He is alive. His sister has spent the years since telling anyone who will listen what it felt like to be told her brother was gone and then watch him wake up.

A whistleblower took it to Congress. The Health Resources and Services Administration opened an investigation and reviewed 351 cases in which donation had been authorized but not completed at Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.

One hundred and three showed concerning features. Seventy-three patients had neurological signs incompatible with organ donation. At least twenty-eight may not have been deceased when procurement was initiated.

Federal investigators cited poor neurologic assessments, lack of coordination with medical teams, questionable consent practices, and misclassification of causes of death... particularly in overdose cases.

Five days ago, on August 5th, Health and Human Services moved to decertify the organization. Its chief executive says they strongly disagree and will appeal.

NOW LOOK AT THE MONEY

I pulled fourteen years of IRS Form 990 filings for that organization. Here is what they show.

In 2011 it took in $13.0 million. By 2019, $22.2 million. By 2021, the year TJ Hoover was wheeled toward an operating room while shaking his head, $33.6 million. By 2023, $52.6 million.

By 2023, ninety-eight percent of that revenue was not donations. It is program service revenue. Payments from transplant centers, under a federal reimbursement structure, per organ.

Between 2021 and 2023, while the practices federal investigators would later find deficient were ongoing, revenue climbed by more than $19 million. Executive compensation was roughly half a million dollars in 2021. By 2024, after the merger, it was nearly two million.

Nobody caught it. Not the fiscal oversight. Not the accrediting body; federal officials note that under the previous administration, the transplant network’s own committee closed the originating case without action.

And this is the sixteenth-largest of fifty-five such organizations in the country. One of the larger ones reported $142 million in revenue for 2024.

None of these are companies. All of them are nonprofits.

Let that sink in as well....

WHAT I AM ACTUALLY SAYING

I am not saying my neighbors died so somebody could have their organs. They didn’t. They couldn’t have. The chemistry that made their deaths slow made their organs worthless, and that is the only reason.

I am saying I find it intolerable that this is the reason.

We have built, in this country, a system in which the separation between a person choosing to die and an industry that needs what is inside them rests entirely on a procedural requirement that a sympathetic and well-argued reform movement is actively working to remove. There is no statute holding that line. No agency has studied it. No state has written a single sentence regarding it. And the organizations on the receiving end have grown fourfold in a decade, while at least one of them was, by the federal government’s own finding, starting to take organs out of people who were not dead.

Canada is four years ahead of us, and we can see exactly where the road goes, because they have published it in peer-reviewed journals with their names on it.

There are new people in those houses now. Lights on at night, cars in the driveway. It took most of a year.

I still don’t know how two of my neighbors died. The law was written to make sure of that, and California cannot tell me whether a doctor was in the room with the two I do know about.

What I would like, before we change the one thing keeping these two systems apart, is for somebody in a statehouse to be able to tell me what happens next.

Because right now, nobody can.

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