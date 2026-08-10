Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

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alison's avatar
alison
13h

I would rather die than possibly rely on the health of someone else's organs. Human society has gone completely bonkers.\

I do appreciate you putting a light on this issue.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
13h

I agree on every point. Where I live, people are dying from C19 contamination. The first responders are working call loads that are insane.

The house on my left went dark in March with two people who were very viable in 2020, dead from C19 contamination accelerating their conditions. Downhill is deteriorating fast... more contamination with one injected partner contaminating their un-injected partner.

I too have watched eldercare diseases where I really wished that the person could escape their body sooner rather than later. But niether of them could do it. I moved near mountains so when my time comes, I'll just go freeze to death. No way I'm doing what they did.

And the organ harvesting for profit? There is a special place in hell for the psychopaths who create that reality. May they rot.

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