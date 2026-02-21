When the Sky Enters the Record

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF: (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Our EPA Petition for Rulemaking on the atmospheric impacts of persistent contrails is nearly ready to file, and we are now seeking co-petitioners to give it weight and visibility. Names added will become part of the official record, signaling broad demand for regulatory accountability in this space.

After filing, a formal joinder process will open, allowing additional individuals and organizations to attach their names and build sustained, documented support. (This is where many of you will come in. So stay tuned.)

Our Petition calls for regulatory clarity, environmental and health review, and a transparent framework to address the documented atmospheric impacts already occurring at scale.

To join as an initial co-petitioner: ActionGenSeven@Tuta.com.

THE TURNING POINT

There comes a point in any serious undertaking when the work shifts, from research and documentation into something far more visible. Something that carries weight. A record that holds.

We’ve f-i-n-a-l-l-y reached that point.

After a year of steady work through GenSeven, alongside atmospheric experts, legal analysts, and editors, we have prepared a Petition for Rulemaking to the EPA addressing the atmospheric and environmental impacts of persistent contrails and aerosol activity.

The petition is now moving toward filing.

THE LONG HAUL

This didn’t come together overnight.

Over the past year, this Petition for Rulemaking has taken shape through long stretches of drafting, analysis, writing, rewriting, and yes, a fair amount of cussing, slowly assembling a clear picture of the atmospheric impacts of persistent contrails (those pesky lines in the sky).

What began as a simple question, what is happening in our skies, and how is it being addressed, has evolved into a formal, evidence-backed filing.

And now, the next phase begins.

THIS IS WHERE YOU COME IN

We are actively securing co-petitioners.

A co-petitioner is not just a supporter. It is an individual or entity whose name becomes part of the official filing submitted to the EPA. That name enters the administrative record, and signals, in a way that cannot be easily dismissed, that this petition represents more than a single voice.

Agencies evaluate not only the content of a petition, but the breadth and credibility of those standing behind it.

A strong initial group of co-petitioners tells the EPA, from the outset, that this issue carries weight across sectors, that it touches communities, professionals, and organizations in a meaningful and unified way.

For that reason, we are being deliberate in assembling a short list for the initial filing.

This is not about volume.

It is about foundation.

We are seeking alignment from a cross-section of voices, organizations, businesses, scientists, legal professionals, community leaders, and individuals who recognize the importance of establishing regulatory clarity and accountability in this space.

This initial group sets the tone for everything that follows.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

But the story does not end at submission.

In many ways, that is where it begins.

Following the filing, we will open the door to joinders.

A formal process by which additional individuals and entities can attach themselves to the petition after it has been submitted.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "The uniting of parties or claims in a single lawsuit." — Black’s Law Dictionary

In this case, it functions slightly differently.

It is the act of becoming part of the administrative record supporting the petition.

This allows the effort to grow over time, strengthening the record and demonstrating continued, expanding support.

A petition with a growing list of joinders becomes harder to ignore.

It reflects not just a moment of concern, but a sustained and widening alignment.

This is how pressure is built, not through noise, but through documented presence.

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE

This effort is not limited to any one category.

Nonprofits, businesses, researchers, attorneys, local officials, and individuals all have a role to play.

If this issue intersects with your work, your expertise, or your concern for public and environmental health, there is a place for you here.

If you represent a law firm, a consortium of scientists, an established organization or commission, or are an individual of recognized standing, please contact:

ActionGenSeven@Tuta.com

If you would prefer to join after the petition is submitted, please stay tuned. Once filing is complete, we will provide instructions, a joinder template, and online submission links.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Because at the end of the day, this petition is not just a document.

It is a line in the administrative record.

And every name added to it strengthens that line.

We are not looking at a permanently altered sky.

We are looking at a system that, if properly understood and responsibly governed, can return to balance.

That is the deeper purpose behind this Petition.

Not simply to challenge what is happening, but to create the conditions for restoration.

A return to atmospheric integrity.

A return to transparency.

A return to skies that are not subject to unaccountable intervention.

And this is where your role becomes essential.

And we are there now.

