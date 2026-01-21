When the Sky Fights Back

For those new to the Foghorn Express: With the assistance of citizen-activists and experts, I’ve spent the last year building a formal federal petition to rein in geoengineering and commercial aviation impacts -- a document designed to force regulators to finally answer for what’s happening in our skies



Here is the update.

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

The geoengineering petition has been rebuilt from the ground up into a human‑verified legal weapon aimed at federal agencies that have treated the sky like a laboratory without consent.

Legal ground shifted in 2025 -- 2026, so the old strategy would likely have been tossed; the petition is now redesigned to trigger mandatory agency action under the new rules.

The focus has moved beyond “emissions and weather” into atmospheric integrity, energy sovereignty, and your right to an unmanipulated sky -- and the government’s fiduciary duty to protect the air and light we depend on.

Over 65 scientific citations have been hand‑checked to avoid AI hallucinations and broken links; the specific legal tripwires are being kept quiet so the petition hits federal desks as a completed trap, not a warning.

Your next step: join the Save Our Skies Swarm webinar on Wednesday, January 28th, at 6 p.m. Pacific to see the data, studies, and science driving this 2026 game changer.

The geoengineering petition has just crossed a line: it’s no longer a white paper politely asking to be read; it’s a human‑forged, legally‑primed crowbar aimed squarely at the agencies that have been treating the sky like their sandbox.

HOW WE GOT HERE

Back in 2023, under our GenSeven nonprofit, I launched the Save Our Skies initiative on the seventh‑generation principle: whatever we do today had better stand the scrutiny of people who aren’t even born yet. I hired a legal team, brought in Jim Lee from ClimateViewer.com, and began building a petition for rulemaking on geoengineering and commercial aviation that wasn’t just noise -- it was meant to be something the federal government couldn’t casually ignore.

What I thought would be “wrapped by spring” turned into a year of legal trench warfare and digital wild goose chases: broken URLs, AI hallucinations, and citations that vanished the minute you leaned on them.

Somewhere around the 350‑hour mark, with a first draft finally out for review and my personal life in a holding pattern, I realized I’d basically been living in a bureaucratic purgatory made of PDFs and policy footnotes.

WHEN THE GROUND MOVED UNDER MY FEET

Then came the plot twist…. just last week.

While digging into FCC telecom actions and fresh White House reports, it hit me: the legal footing we had at the start of 2024 was gone by early 2026.

If we had fired this petition off last summer, it likely would have landed in the circular file, because the Supreme Court and the executive branch quietly changed the rules while everyone was still arguing over yesterday’s framework.

So I did what any stubborn, sleep‑deprived activist would do: I tore the whole legal architecture down and rebuilt it -- from the opening frame to the closing arguments and every bridge of evidence in between.

The petition now leans on the 2026 legal reality and hits mandatory triggers that agencies cannot just “discretion” their way around, shifting the focus from mere emissions and weather into atmospheric integrity, energy sovereignty, and our right to an unmanipulated sky.

We are now talking about the government’s fiduciary duty to protect the air we breathe and the light we rely on, not as a poetic idea, but as an enforceable responsibility.

And no, the opposition doesn’t get to see the specific legal tripwires ahead of time; this needs to land on their desks as a finished trap, not a courtesy notice.

A HUMAN-VERIFIED LEGAL WEAPON

Because machines proved they couldn’t be trusted with something this serious, more than 65 scientific citations were hand‑verified, line by line, so this petition doesn’t rest on fantasy links and ghost documents. What we have now is a human‑verified legal weapon, designed for the current legal landscape -- not last year’s, not the one the agencies wish they still had.

This is where you come in….

Join the Save Our Skies Swarm Webinar

Now it’s time to bring more people into this fight with their eyes wide open.

I personally invite you next Wednesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. Pacific, I’ll be hosting another Save Our Skies Swarm webinar. We’ll walk through what is actually happening in our atmosphere -- data, studies, and science laid out plainly -- while the legal strategy stays off‑stage until it’s time to file.

Here are the details to join us live:

Date: Wednesday, January 28

Time: 6:00 p.m. Pacific

Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88173907696?pwd=FijwPZu43Cs0tgGQu7169GVIEZMnfV.1

Meeting ID: 881 7390 7696

Passcode: 267974

If you’ve ever looked up at the sky and known, in your bones, that something is off -- and that no one in power seems interested in answering for it -- this is your invitation.

The era of pretending the atmosphere is just collateral damage is ending, and 2026 is when that illusion starts to crack in public.

I look forward to seeing you next week!

