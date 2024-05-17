A friend once shared a terrifying story about her boyfriend, whom we'll call Reggie. Reggie, a sound technician, had visited San Francisco to bid on a soundproofing project for a large warehouse in the city's industrial area. What he encountered there left him running with his tail between his legs.

Upon entering the expansive industrial building, Reggie was confronted by a large banner draped across the far wall depicting China's communist revolutionary and founding father of the People's Republic of China (CCP), Mao Zedong. As Reggie surveyed the floor, he discovered dozens of long tables, each equipped with computers and hundreds of Chinese drone operators conducting mysterious operations.

The sight was so unnerving that Reggie felt his very life was in danger simply by being there. He quickly feigned interest in the project, gathered what information he could, and fled, vowing never to return.

This chilling incident, which occurred seven years ago, takes on an even more sinister tone in light of the current migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border. With thousands of illegal immigrants, including Chinese military men, flooding into the country daily and disappearing into the night, the idea of a foreign-operated drone attack on American soil becomes increasingly plausible.

We have hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants, many of whom are Chinese military-age men entering the U.S. who disappear into the night. Where are they going? Who is organizing the Chinese migrants once in America?

Border Encounters by Country of Origin

SAN DIEGO FRONTLINE OF THE U.S. INVASION

The situation in San Diego is particularly alarming. The city, once a refuge for the homeless and veterans, is now grappling with an unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office, accused of corruption, has prioritized these newcomers' needs over those of the city's most vulnerable citizens.

According to sources, illegal immigrants are provided with generous vouchers, amounting to $300 per week for food. A family of five can expect a staggering $1,500 per week in food assistance. Meanwhile, the city's veterans, who have sacrificed so much for their country, are being kicked out of their housing and forced onto the streets. In a shocking move, the mayor has reportedly replaced these veterans with illegal immigrants in their former dwellings.

Mayor Todd Gloria, dubbed one of the most corrupt in recent history, seems to have ignored the plight of those who have served their country.

The homeless population in San Diego has skyrocketed in recent years. According to a San Diego political source, just two years ago, the city had 9,000 homeless individuals. Today, that number has ballooned to over 85,000. With an influx of 2,000 to 5,000 illegal immigrants arriving in San Diego every single day, the strain on the city's resources is reaching a breaking point.

As the migrant crisis continues to escalate, the Pentagon is preparing for the deployment of UN troops across the United States to quell potential civil unrest.

Of course, they are preparing for unrest. They are engineering it.

The San Francisco Chronicle and other media outlets have been quick to dismiss concerns raised by Trump and Republicans about the potential for these migrants to form an "army" and attack America.

The Democratic narrative would have us believe that these illegal immigrants are simply seeking work and a better life. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Reports have surfaced of immigrants discarding their identification as soon as they cross the border, squatting in properties that do not belong to them, and refusing to vacate. Some have even been spotted arriving on the city's beaches by boat, only to be whisked away in waiting black vehicles.

THE COST OF ENGINEERED CHAOS

The cost of illegal immigration to U.S. taxpayers since President Biden took office in January 2021 has been substantial:

A report from the House Homeland Security Committee estimates that the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border could cost taxpayers up to $451 billion per year. This includes medical care, housing, education, welfare benefits, and other expenses.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) estimates that the net annual cost of illegal immigration as of 2022 is more than $150.7 billion. This is up from about $116 billion in 2017 and continues to grow.

Since Biden's inauguration in January 2021, over 3.3 million illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S., according to the Committee on the Judiciary. As of September 2022, nearly 6 million illegal alien encounters occurred under Biden's term.

Individual states are bearing huge costs. In 2023, California spent $22.82 billion on illegal immigrants, Texas $9.94 billion, and Florida $13.36 billion. Even non-border states like Indiana are spending nearly $1 billion annually on services for illegal immigrants.

A 2023 House Budget Committee report revealed that taxpayers are paying at least $150.7 billion to cover the costs of Biden's open border policies and other economic burdens from the administration's policies.

As it currently stands, this engineering invasion has been costing U.S. taxpayers hundreds of billions annually since Biden took office, with the crisis escalating year after year. States are having to divert enormous resources to deal with the unprecedented surge in illegal border crossings and migrants released into the country under the current administration's policies.

Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Subcommittee Hearing: Security Risk: The Unprecedented Surge in Chinese Illegal Immigration

This is a must-watch video. It’s long, but you will be horrified by what is unveiled during this commission.

GET A CLUE; LOOK TOWARD EUROPE

What was once known as the romantic Naples, Italy.

For anyone who claims the invasion is a non-issue, one needs to turn towards Europe; the migrant crisis has led to a staggering increase in violent crimes from Italy to Germany following officials promising a strong migrant workforce. Instead, their streets are no longer safe.

Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office’s (BKA) annual crime statistics report, presented by Interior Minister Faeser (SPD) on Tuesday, provoked strong reactions across the country after it revealed that violent crime climbed to its highest level since 2009 and the number of foreign suspects of violent crimes increased by 14.4% compared to 2022, Junge Freiheitreported. As has been witnessed in years past, foreigners, meaning any non-German citizen, accounted for a vastly disproportionate percentage of all criminal suspects, at 41.1%, up from 37.4% in 2022, and 33.8% the year before. On the other hand, the overwhelming majority of victims, 75%, were German citizens.

In addition, the Irish are taking to the streets to protest the forced establishment of migrant centers in their small towns.

The European experience serves as a stark warning of what lies ahead if we fail to address this crisis head-on. Many throughout Europe are finally pushing back. The Netherlands is ahead of the pack. They are now installing the strictest migration system ever:

WHEN DO THE TREASON TRIALS BEGIN?

While there may indeed be individuals among the migrants genuinely seeking a fresh start, the overwhelming evidence points to a coordinated effort to smuggle, transport, and provide unprecedented benefits to these individuals, even as our own military veterans are left to fend for themselves…. at best.

The story of Reggie, the sound technician who stumbled upon a Chinese military operation in the heart of San Francisco's industrial area seven years ago, raises further alarming questions. The presence of dozens of Chinese drone operators working beneath a banner of Emperor Mao suggests a profoundly troubling scenario. With thousands of Chinese military men now flooding our borders and disappearing into the night, the potential for a drone-based takeover of our nation becomes increasingly plausible.

It is time for the San Francisco Chronicle and other media outlets to start asking the tough questions that our California leaders seem unwilling to confront. The migrant crisis is not a simple matter of compassion and opportunity; it is a complex and potentially nefarious situation that threatens the very fabric of our society. Replacement Theory is real. Our lives and freedoms are more at stake than ever before.

As Democrats prioritize prison closures over cuts to child care and welfare, and Governor Newsom stumbles over explanations for the state's rapid descent from surplus to deficit, it becomes increasingly clear that the flood of invaders into our cities and towns is not a coincidence, but rather a coordinated effort to sow chaos and destabilize our communities.

We need to demand the same of our so-called “leaders” as is being demanded of European leaders.

It is time for our leaders to put the needs of American citizens first, secure our borders, and protect the most vulnerable among us. If they don’t, we need to let them know they are traitors to this nation and should be treated accordingly.

