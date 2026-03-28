Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Landry's avatar
Robin Landry
1d

I’d rather have a day celebrating the stopping of useless wars brought about by even more useless politicians.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Leslie Shockley's avatar
Leslie Shockley
1d

I spend a great deal of my time trying to educate the public on the dangers of wireless. Of course, my family thinks I'm insane. The whole world seems to be falling apart. I always feel as though they are just trying to take our attention away from the fact that there are military grade weapons all over the world right now. Is a war really necessary? They have the ability to annihilate anyone they wish. Why the pretense? Why waste more money on more BS?

I would proudly use every mothers day I have left on this planet and volunteer somehow to make this world a better place. Let's make it happen all across the world this year. I'm in.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Reinette Senum and others
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture