Daylight Saving Time isn’t about farmers or “energy savings,” it’s a century-old corporate hustle that wrecks our health, ignores voters, and keeps serving golf, candy, and retail lobbies at our expense.

DST came from a bug collector’s hobby and WWI fuel rationing, not Benjamin Franklin’s wisdom or farmers’ needs; farmers actually fought it from the start.

Corporate America grabbed the wheel: the Chamber of Commerce, golf, baseball, candy, fast food, convenience stores, and barbecue lobbies pushed DST because lighter evenings meant more shopping, games, and grill-outs.

Candy companies literally put little pumpkin candies on senators’ chairs to get Halloween covered by DST, and got their way when DST was extended to eight months under George W. Bush.

The health fallout is brutal: disrupted circadian rhythms, higher rates of depression, obesity, heart attacks, strokes, workplace injuries, and a 6% spike in deadly car crashes in the week after “spring forward,” adding about 28 deaths a year and 627 over 22 years.

Major medical bodies, including the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and American Medical Association, now agree: kill the seasonal clock changes and stay on permanent standard time because that’s what human biology is wired for.

Permanent DST keeps us artificially shifted away from the sun, with darker mornings and kids going to school in the dark, all to keep consumers awake and spending later into the evening.

California voters already spoke: 2018’s Proposition 7 passed with nearly 60%, authorizing lawmakers to end clock changes, but the legislature has stalled for years over which time to keep, leaving voters’ will buried in committee.

Bottom line: the sun doesn’t move for lobbyists, but our clocks do, and until we demand permanent standard time, corporations, not citizens, will keep deciding what “time” it is.

I’m grumpy.

No, not because we have been thrown into the belly of WWIII when it was all avoidable. No, not because every rapist and predatory pedo-criminal continues to run free throughout the world.

But because I just lost a precious hour of my morning “sacred time,” and I want it to stop. Like many Americans subjected to this hourly whiplash, I have been sick of it for years.

We’ve been told a lot of things about why we do this twice a year. That it’s for the farmers. That Ben Franklin thought it up. That it saves energy. Every one of those stories is either wrong, a myth, or a half-truth designed to keep you from asking the more important question: who actually benefits from this, and why are we still doing it?

Let’s start at the beginning, and I mean the real beginning.

A BUG COLLECTOR, A GOLFER, AND A WAR

The honest history of Daylight Saving Time is not the one you learned in school. Benjamin Franklin didn’t invent it. He wrote a satirical essay in 1784 suggesting Parisians could save candle money by waking up earlier , a joke, not a policy proposal. The Franklin Institute itself disputes the credit.

DST actually originated with a New Zealand entomologist named George Hudson, who in 1895 proposed shifting the clocks to give himself more after-work daylight to collect insects. A bug hobby. Millions of people disrupting their sleep schedules twice a year, because a man in 1895 wanted more time to chase beetles.

It didn’t take hold as policy until war intervened. Germany became the first country to officially observe Daylight Saving Time in 1916, during World War I, as a way to conserve fuel. The U.S. followed in 1918, about a year after entering the war. Then Congress repealed it almost immediately.

You know who killed it? The farm lobby. Farmers never wanted it. They opposed it then, and they’ve opposed it in every iteration since. The whole “it’s for the farmers” story is the exact inversion of reality.

It came back during World War II, imposed year-round as an energy conservation measure, and was then repealed again in 1945. For the next two decades, states and localities did whatever they wanted, creating a patchwork of local time chaos. At one point, a 35-mile bus ride between Steubenville, Ohio and Moundsville, West Virginia crossed seven different time zones.

In 1966, Congress finally standardized it all with the Uniform Time Act (ironically, the year I was born… though I won't take it personally). And that’s where things get interesting, because from that point on, the story of Daylight Saving Time stops being about war or energy or even farmers. It becomes a story about…. lobbying.

THE REAL ARCHITECTS: GOLF BALLS, CANDY PUMPKINS, AND BARBECUE CHARCOAL

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce was among the major backers of DST from the beginning, not for energy reasons, but because Americans getting off work while it was still light out were more likely to go shopping. Golf ball sales skyrocketed during DST periods. Baseball was an early supporter too, since there was no artificial park lighting and extended daylight meant more fans at games.

It only got more brazen from there.

In the 1980s, a formal lobbying coalition was formed, the National Daylight Saving Time Coalition, comprised of corporations from golf, candy, fast food, convenience stores, barbecue equipment, and amusement parks.

They weren’t shy about it.

During congressional hearings, the golf industry alone told Congress that one additional month of DST was worth $200 million in golf club and greens fee sales. The barbecue industry claimed $100 million in additional grill and charcoal sales.

And the candy industry?

They wanted Halloween. Candy lobbyists were convinced that an extra hour of evening light on October 31st would keep kids out longer and drive adults to buy more candy in anticipation. They literally placed candy pumpkins on the seat of every senator during the 1985 hearings. They didn’t win that round. But they kept coming back.

In 2005, President George W. Bush signed a bill extending DST to eight months. Halloween, at last, was covered.

We are now living in an unnatural eight-month DST regime, not because of energy science, not because of farmers, not because of any public health rationale, but because candy companies wanted your children out trick-or-treating longer. This is not a metaphor. This is documented congressional lobbying history.

WHAT IT ACTUALLY DOES TO YOUR BODY

While industries were counting their windfall, researchers, such as those at the University of Colorado Boulder, were quietly documenting what the twice-yearly clock shuffle does to human beings.

The short answer: nothing good.

Every cell in our bodies keeps track of the time. Changes in daily patterns trigger stress in our brains and cause sleep deprivation, disorientation, and memory loss. Disruption to our circadian rhythms has been linked to increased rates of depression, obesity, heart attack, cancer, and car accidents.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “ Our results support the theory that abolishing time changes completely would improve public health .” –Celine Vetter

The numbers are not subtle. Research shows that heart attack risk increases by about 24% on the Monday following the spring shift to DST. A 2020 study found a 6% increase in fatal traffic accidents in the week following the spring time change. Workplace injuries spike as well, particularly in jobs requiring physical labor.

Stroke rates are 8% higher in the first two days following both time changes.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “ Prior to 2007, we saw the risk increase in April, and when daylight saving time moved to March, so did the risk increase,” said Vetter. “That gave us even more confidence that the risk increase we observe is indeed attributable to the daylight saving time switch, and not something else. ”

Your kids aren’t spared either. A 2015 study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that in the school days following the time change, students were sleepier, had slower reaction times, and were less attentive.

Overall impacts:

Analyzed 732,835 fatal crashes from 1996–2017

6% spike in fatal accidents in the workweek after the spring time change

About 28 additional deaths every single year

Over 22 years: 627 preventable deaths

Risk is highest in the morning hours and worst for people in the western parts of time zones which means Californians are among the most affected

Chronic sleep deprivation costs an estimated $411 billion annually in lost productivity and health care costs. That’s the price tag on the arrangement, and it lands on individuals, families, and the healthcare system, while the golf industry and candy lobby pocket the gains.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the American Medical Association, and the American Heart Association have all called for ending the time change. The consensus among sleep scientists is unambiguous: we should eliminate DST and stay on standard time permanently.

WHICH TIME TO KEEP

Not all permanent time is created equal, and this is where the debate gets muddied, sometimes deliberately.

Some lawmakers pushing to “end the clock change” want to lock us into permanent Daylight Saving Time. It sounds appealing on the surface, longer evenings, more light after work, but it’s worth asking: more light for whom, and at what cost?

Permanent DST means darker mornings, year-round. It means children going to school in the dark. It means your body perpetually out of sync with the sun, because DST, by definition, is artificial time. It is clock time divorced from solar reality.

Permanent standard time, on the other hand, keeps us aligned with what our bodies have been calibrated to over thousands of years: waking with the light, sleeping with the dark. It’s not a preference. It’s biology.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the American Medical Association, the American Heart Association, and the National Sleep Foundation have all come to the same conclusion: if we’re going to pick one time and stay there, it must be standard time. Not because it’s convenient for retail hours or evening golf, but because it’s what the human body actually needs.

There’s something telling about the fact that the loudest voices pushing for permanent DST tend to be the same industries that have been manipulating the clock for decades. They don’t want you aligned with the sun. They want you available, awake, and spending, as late into the evening as possible.

Standard time isn’t just the healthier choice. It’s the more honest one.

CALIFORNIA VOTED. NOTHING HAPPENED.

Here in California, we tried to do something about it.

In November 2018, California voters passed Proposition 7 by nearly 60%, a clear mandate to end the biannual clock shuffle. But Prop 7 wasn’t the finish line. It was just the starting gun, one that apparently fires into a bureaucratic void.

The proposition gave the state legislature the power to end the time changes with a two-thirds vote, provided the change was consistent with federal law. That two-thirds threshold has proven insurmountable, not because Californians changed their minds, but because the legislature can’t agree on which permanent time to adopt. Assembly Bill 7 passed the Assembly but stalled in a Senate committee. A follow-up bill in the 2021–2022 session didn’t even clear the Assembly. More recent bills in 2023–2024 also failed to advance out of committee.

Seven million California voters said: enough. And yet here we are, in 2026, still changing our clocks, still losing sleep, still watching accident rates spike, still feeding a system that was designed not for our health but for somebody else’s quarterly earnings.

This is how it works. Voters express their will. The machinery absorbs it. The industries keep collecting.

STOP SETTING OUR CLOCK

Daylight Saving Time was born in wartime. It was kept alive by industry. It was expanded by lobbyists who literally left candy on senators’ chairs. And it has been resisted, repeatedly, across decades, by the farmers it was supposedly designed to help, by sleep researchers, by cardiologists, by parents of exhausted children, and by 60% of California voters who said, with a clear majority, that they were done with it.

The sun doesn’t care what your clock says. Your body certainly doesn’t. The only ones who need the clock moved are the ones selling you something after 5 p.m.

Maybe it’s time we stopped letting them set it.

Let me know in the comments below what effects DST has on you, or any stories you'd like to share.

