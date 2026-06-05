SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Section 224 of the 2027 NDAA doesn’t just aid Israel’s military; it merges ours with theirs. Permanently.

The merger covers AI, quantum computing, cyber defense, biotech, weapons development, and military data systems, with a dedicated Pentagon official whose sole job is to serve that integration.

It’s designed to bypass the one legal process that currently requires a human rights commitment before American weapons reach foreign hands.

“Data fusion” means American military data systems combined with those of the military that used AI targeting programs, Lavender, Gospel, and Where’s Daddy?, to flag over 37,000 Palestinians for potential elimination.

Palantir, linked by the UN Special Rapporteur to those same AI targeting programs, already has a permanent desk inside a U.S. military compound in southern Israel. Section 224 locks that in.

60% of Americans view Israel unfavorably. Just 16% want unrestricted weapons transfers. Congress is doing the opposite, and building a structure to ensure future Congresses can’t reverse it.

Dare to object? You’re an antisemite. That’s not hyperbole, it’s the word a sitting congressman used against Thomas Massie on the record.

Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie stood together to kill it. They lost. Massie is bringing it to the full House floor. That vote is the last real window.

Call (202) 225-3121. Remove Section 224. Now.

Simple rule: AIPAC money in, your vote out.

I couldn’t sleep last night. Not a wink.

I lay there, tossing and turning, running through the implications of what I'd read, and I kept arriving at the same terrifying conclusion: we have crossed a Rubicon that, once crossed, may be nearly impossible to walk back.

The United States military, our military, funded by our tax dollars, supposedly serving our national interests, is on the verge of being fused, at the molecular level, with the Israeli Defense Forces. Not allied with. Not cooperating with. Fused.

And here is the part that kept me awake: the 60% of Americans who oppose this, the majority of us, across party lines, across generations, have already been handed our label. Dare to question it, and you are, according to members of Congress, an antisemite.

When Rep. Thomas Massie raised his objection to Section 224, his colleague Rep. Derrick Van Orden didn’t address the constitutional argument or the sovereignty implications; he simply called it “another antisemitic grift.”

That’s it. That’s the debate. That is how 60% of the American public gets neutralized before they even open their mouths.

Welcome to the new domestic threat landscape: you oppose the merger of American and foreign military systems; therefore, you are anti-technology, anti-ally, and in the language now being deployed on the floor of the United States Congress, antisemitic.

I want you to sit with that for a moment.

Or toss and turn as I did.

WHAT IS SECTION 224 AND WHY SHOULD YOU CARE

Buried inside the House Armed Services Committee’s version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, the NDAA, the annual must-pass bill that sets U.S. military policy, is Section 224, entitled the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.”

In plain language, it is a blueprint for a complete military merger.

Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation. And it doesn’t stop there. The provision proposes “network integration” and “data fusion,” which would, in essence, combine both countries’ military data.

The domains are breathtaking in scope.

We’re talking counter-drone systems, anti-tunneling technology, missile and air defense, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber defense, electronic warfare, biotechnology, and defense manufacturing.

And you had better believe this includes all those data and surveillance centers being foisted upon American communities across the nation.

Every sensitive, classified, cutting-edge corner of the American military apparatus, opened up, fused, and integrated with a foreign government currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

The provision would require the U.S. Defense Secretary to designate an “executive agent,” a single, dedicated official inside the Pentagon whose entire job is to coordinate and expand military cooperation between the U.S. and Israel.

Think about what that means. A permanent position. Inside our Pentagon. Serving that integration.

THIS IS BY DESIGN… AND THE DESIGN IS TO HIDE IT

What’s happening here isn’t just dangerous. It’s deliberate.

Rep. Ro Khanna has argued that the administration, fully aware that direct aid to Israel is unpopular, is using Section 224 as a backdoor. The military integration would sidestep the foreign sales process, which currently requires a human rights commitment before any approval for aid.

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There it is. The entire architecture of accountability, the laws designed to prevent American weapons and American military power from being used to facilitate atrocities, would be routed around. Not repealed. Not debated. Not contested. Just quietly rendered irrelevant by making the two militaries one.

Support for Israel would no longer be an annual aid package that can be argued, conditioned, or cut. It would be dispersed across supply chains, research programs, data systems, production lines, and jobs in congressional districts.

And once those jobs exist, once Israeli defense contractors have manufacturing facilities spread across American congressional districts, employing American workers, the experts call it “the real Trojan horse.” Israeli firms could replicate the familiar American defense-industry strategy of spreading production across congressional districts, making lawmakers reluctant to oppose programs that support local employment because they fear being outfunded by AIPAc in their next election.

The F-35 program was the template; its suppliers were deliberately scattered across dozens of states, making it politically impossible to cancel. That is the model they are now building for the Israeli military-industrial complex inside our own country.

As political pressure builds to reduce U.S. military assistance to Israel, Section 224 provides the framework for continuing and expanding U.S.-Israel military ties by permanently entrenching this technology within the U.S. defense supply chain, technology that includes Palantir's AI platforms, already under a multi-hundred-million-dollar partnership with Israel's Ministry of Defense, and linked by investigators to the IDF's 'Lavender' targeting program, which assigned Palestinian civilians algorithmic 'threat scores' and flagged over 37,000 people for elimination, shielding all of it from congressional oversight or the annual appropriations process.

All of this, hidden in a supply chain. You cannot vote it away if you can no longer see it.

THE NUMBERS TELL THE STORY. IF ANYONE IS LISTENING

The U.S. has already contributed more than $200 billion, inflation-adjusted, in military assistance to Israel since its founding in 1948. More than to any other nation in the history of American foreign policy.

And yet, the American people have spoken clearly. A recent Pew Research poll found that 60% of adults now have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 53% just last year. Another 59% have “little to no confidence” that Prime Minister Netanyahu will do the right thing regarding foreign policy.

An Institute for Global Affairs poll found that just 16% of Americans say the United States should keep supplying Israel with weapons without new restrictions. 38% want to stop supplying weapons entirely. Another 24% want weapons conditioned on how they’re used.

On a side note, the rest of the world? Not so good for Israel, either:

Nearly 84% of the American public wants either a halt or conditions placed on weapons transfers to Israel.

Congress’s response? Bypass the weapons transfer process entirely and just merge the two militaries so the question never has to be asked again.

Retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski said it plainly: “There is no other military our nation does this with, not even NATO member countries, not the U.K., not Five Eyes.”

I will be blunt. Each representative who supports this should be taken out into the streets and tarred and feathered for their treasonous act.

IS THIS EVEN CONSTITUTIONAL?

That’s the question that kept me awake at 3 a.m., and it deserves a straight answer: barely, and only if no one challenges it.

The Constitution is explicit. Article I, Section 8 vests the power to declare war exclusively in Congress. The President serves as Commander in Chief,but of the American military. There is no constitutional provision for a permanent executive agent embedded in the Pentagon whose job is to serve the interests of a foreign military’s integration with our own.

There is no provision for fusing American military data systems with those of a foreign government without congressional authorization for each specific transfer. There is no provision for routing around the Foreign Military Sales process, the one mechanism that at least nominally requires human rights accountability before American weapons reach foreign hands.

Section 224 would move U.S. support for Israel away from the more transparent foreign-aid framework and into a maze of Pentagon procurement, licensing, data-sharing, and backdoor deals that are harder for Congress, taxpayers, and future administrations to monitor or unwind.

The Founders were not ambiguous on this. They feared standing armies. They feared foreign entanglements. They designed every layer of the constitutional system to force transparency and accountability on the war-making power. Section 224 is, at its core, an assault on that design, wrapped in a “must-pass” defense bill, buried in subsection language, advanced by voice vote.

And the previous NDAA, the FY26 version, already directed the establishment of a U.S.-Israel Defense Industrial Base Working Group to study “potential integration of Israel into the U.S. National Technology and Industrial Base.”

This isn’t a proposal. It’s a process that has been underway for years. Section 224 is the next phase.

THE UNLIKELY ALLIANCE THAT SHOULD TELL YOU EVERYTHING

Pay attention to who is raising the alarm, because it cuts across every political boundary we thought was fixed.

Rep. Ro Khanna introduced an amendment to strip Section 224 from the NDAA entirely. In the committee voice vote, he and Rep. Sara Jacobs were the only two members who backed it, with both parties voting to keep it in.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie warned that if Section 224 survives committee, he will work to kill it on the House floor.

Both Massie and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had openly decried the Israel lobby’s corrosive influence, a stance that analysts note may have, at least partially, cost both of them their seats in Congress.

And Greene herself put it with characteristic bluntness: Section 224 is “what complete capture to a foreign government looks like, and there hasn’t been a single shot fired.”

When progressives and libertarian Republicans and former members of Congress are all reading from the same page, when Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie are standing together, Americans had better be paying attention.

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BUT IS IT TREASON, AND WHAT CAN WE DO?

I know what many of you are thinking, because I’m thinking it too. What these representatives are doing feels like treason. So let’s talk about what that word actually means, legally, and what tools we actually have.

Under Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution, treason is defined with surgical precision: “Levying war against [the United States], or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.” The Founders made that bar deliberately, almost impossibly, high. They had lived under a British Crown that weaponized treason charges against political dissidents, and they refused to hand that weapon to future American governments.

Here’s the hard truth: because Israel is not a declared enemy of the United States, the formal treason charge almost certainly doesn’t stick in a court of law, no matter how much the conduct looks like a betrayal of American sovereignty. Courts have consistently held that “enemies” in the treason clause means nations in a state of open, declared war with the U.S.

But that doesn’t mean these representatives are in the clear. Not by a long shot.

Because there are other laws already on the books, already enforceable, that describe exactly what we may be watching.

18 U.S.C. § 201, Bribery of Public Officials. Federal law makes it a crime for any public official to receive anything of value in exchange for a vote, a legislative action, or an official decision. Decades of documented campaign contributions flowing from foreign-government-connected PACs and lobbying organizations to the very members of Congress now voting to fuse our military with Israel’s is not, on its face, a coincidence. It is a question that demands a federal answer.

FARA. The Foreign Agents Registration Act. Any person acting as an agent of a foreign government in a political capacity is required by law to register publicly with the Department of Justice. AIPAC spent decades successfully arguing it shouldn’t have to register under FARA. That argument has faced increasing legal scrutiny, and given what we are now watching unfold on the floor of the House Armed Services Committee, it is time for the American people to demand a full FARA investigation into every organization that lobbied for Section 224.

The Emoluments Clause. Article I, Section 9. The Constitution itself prohibits members of Congress from accepting gifts, payments, emoluments, or benefits from foreign states without explicit congressional consent. If foreign government money, in any form, through any channel, has flowed to the members who drafted, advanced, or voted to protect Section 224, that is not just an ethics violation. That is a constitutional violation.

And then there is the oath.

Every single member of Congress, every one of the men and women who voted to keep Section 224 alive in committee, who dismissed concerned colleagues as antisemites, who have spent years shepherding this merger forward, placed their hand on a Bible and swore the following:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

I want you to read that again.

Against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion.

Now ask yourself: what do you call it when a member of Congress votes to place American military data systems, weapons development programs, supply chains, and Pentagon personnel under the coordinated direction of a foreign government’s military, while simultaneously dismantling the oversight mechanisms designed to hold that relationship accountable, in exchange for decades of campaign support from foreign-government-connected interests?

The legal system may struggle to call it treason. But every American with a conscience knows exactly what it is.

So what can you do right now?

File a complaint with the House Ethics Committee. Any citizen can submit a formal complaint against a sitting member of Congress for conduct that violates House rules, federal law, or the public trust. The committee is notoriously slow, but a formal record matters, and volume matters more.

Contact the DOJ Public Integrity Section. The Department of Justice has an entire division, the Public Integrity Section, specifically designed to investigate corruption and misconduct by public officials. Use it.

Demand a FARA investigation. Citizens and organizations can petition the DOJ to investigate whether individuals or organizations are operating as unregistered foreign agents on American soil. Given the documented history of Israeli government-connected money in U.S. politics and the staggering scope of what Section 224 would deliver to a foreign military, this is not a fringe demand. It is a legal and patriotic one.

Call your representatives, on the record. Not email. Not a form submission. A phone call, your name, your zip code, your demand: Remove Section 224. Explain your vote. We are watching. U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 225-3121

What we are watching may not clear the legal definition of treason. But it may clear the definitions of bribery, foreign agency, and constitutional violation, and it unquestionably, irreversibly violates the oath every single one of these representatives swore the moment they took office.

The Founders gave us every tool we need. The question is whether enough Americans are angry enough, and awake enough, to use them.

Ask one simple question wherever you go: Whose army is this?

The American Defense Committee is calling on constituents to contact the House Armed Services Committee directly, to remove Section 224, reject what they call the “Israel-first military integration agenda,” and protect American taxpayers, civil liberties, and congressional oversight.

You can reach the House Armed Services Committee switchboard through the U.S. Capitol: (202) 225-3121.

WE OUTNUMBER THEM

The Founders who wrote the document that is supposed to govern this nation understood something we have apparently forgotten: that a republic can be surrendered without a single battlefield defeat. It can be given away in legislative fine print, one subsection at a time, in bills nobody reads, passed by voices nobody records, signed by men who answer to interests that are not yours.

I couldn’t sleep last night because I kept thinking about what we hand to the next generation if we let this pass in silence.

We are more than the stone cast across the water. We are the ripples. And right now, the ripples need to become a wave.

Remember this: we outnumber them. Use that to our advantage.

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