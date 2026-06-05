Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RiverCave's avatar
RiverCave
3h

Congress should have to watch this:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RK4pYvKEWsGG

Reply
Share
LONG In The TRUTH's avatar
LONG In The TRUTH
3h

.....just contacted an Armed Services member from my state, Reinette; am trying to mount a SIZABLE effort to a) [finally] DESTROY the vaccine industry on ACTUAL science here, reaching out to Ron Johnson (among OTHERS) and b) completely ELIMINATE all S.M.A.R.T. meters (REPLACING those ALREADY installed, with 'analog' - or equivalent) as well as c) prevent Section 704 / H.R. 2289 / 8320 et al from EVER being implemented; did a VERY precise series of Google A.I. queries and, it CONFIRMED - when factoring in Earth's current EMF loss level, synergistic effects of microwaves, ELFs & teraHertz-range radiation WILL (as Firstenberg, others warned) cause MANY millions of EXPEDIENT American deaths, WIDESPREAD ecosystemic harms - IF they're successful..... THOUGHTS on how California primaries went? Cause for optimism - or, NOT so much? Does it still appear state's overall conditions won't improve soon? Thanks!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Reinette Senum · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture