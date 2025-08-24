Instead of diving into a politically charged Substack this morning, I want to pivot and share a story, a perspective that has steadied me time and again when life gets a little too stormy.

Because let’s be honest: we’re swimming in some turbulent waters these days, and many of us are just trying to keep our heads above the breaker.

Ever had one of those days that makes you think, “Well, this is it, the universe officially hates me”?

I had one-of-those-days at age 11, and it turned out to be the greatest gift I could have asked for.

It was 1977, and a friend of my mother’s, Linda Carpentier, a wise woman about twenty years my senior who could handle my energetic outbursts, had unofficially become my mentor. One day, in the midst of youthful melodrama, I confided in her that I had just survived “the worst day of my life.”

For the backstory:

We lived on a small lake in what is called Lake of the Pines, which was more of a man-made lake surrounded by stubborn oaks than pines, really. One afternoon, my father, mother, and I left home to run errands “down the hill” in Sacramento. Nothing remarkable, just groceries. But while winding down the store aisles, my father clasped his chest and exclaimed, “I think I’m having a heart attack!”



A heart attack it was.



He was rushed to the hospital, and we spent the rest of the day sitting in the ICU at his side, reeling.

By early evening, exhausted and raw, my mother and I drove back up the hill toward home. The car felt awkwardly empty without my father behind the wheel.

My dad, not yet 50, was left behind in his hospital bed, stable but shaken. We were told that if he made the right lifestyle changes he could prolong his life for many years to come. Still, the day hung heavy on us. We just wanted to collapse into bed and make the world go away.

I world couldn’t feel more upside down.

But when we rolled into the driveway, our jaws dropped. The land surrounding our home had been burned to a crisp. Black, ashen earth all around our property up to the walls of our house. The property was unrecognizable.

Somehow, our house still stood. A neighbor had seen the fire racing towards our home and had the good sense to break through a window screen, shut the remaining windows, and help spare our house from being devoured by smoke and flame.

It was, to my young mind, insult added to injury. Double catastrophe. How much worse could a day possibly get?

Days later, recounting this to Linda, I delivered my verdict: it was the worst day of my life. My dad’s heart attack. Our home almost gone.

Linda stopped me mid-sentence.

“No,” she said with a slight, confident smile, “It sounds to me like it was one of the best days of your life.”

I blinked. “Huh?”

She pressed on. “Your dad had a heart attack and lived. Your house nearly burned down, but it’s still standing. Everything could’ve been so much worse. Instead, you were spared.”

That perspective, as simple as it was, hit me like lightning.

And she was right. My father came home days later and went on to live another thirty years. By spring, the scarred, blackened earth outside had turned lush and almost defiantly green, a carpet of renewal that mirrored the lesson imparted to me by Linda.

It’s a lesson I’ve carried ever since: that even in the hardest, darkest moments, things so often could have been worse. Sometimes, a shift in perspective transforms tragedy into gratitude.

Worst day, best day…. it all depends on how you choose to see it.

I share this with you now, on this Sunday morning, because I know what it feels like to watch the chaos of the world and feel as if we’ve been handed one “worst day” after another. These turbulent times have many of us under pressure. But if we pause, if we look through a slightly different lens, we sometimes find that survival, resilience, and even grace are tucked inside the wreckage.

These turbulent times have many of us carrying heavy burdens, stretching our limits in ways we never imagined. But here’s the thing: if we pause, if we take a breath and consciously choose to look through a slightly different lens, we begin to see something unexpected. Hidden beneath the surface of the wreckage, tucked away in the darkest, most difficult moments, we often find survival, resilience, and even grace. These are the quiet forces that keep us moving forward, the small sparks of hope and strength that remind us we’re not defined by the storms we face, but by how we weather them.

And that’s worth holding on to.

