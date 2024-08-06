I have a multitude of Substack topics that I have been meaning to cover. However, I continue to put them aside because of the global escalation I see, as many of you do. I know that many people are either unwilling or simply unable to keep up with the rapid pace of incoming global developments. Therefore, I share this information with you so that you can do the same and alert those who are unaware, for one reason or another, that we are slipping into a dangerous phase…. denial is thick these days.

I don't want to scare anyone, but, damn, I can't shut up and not sound my foghorn because...

Incoming!

In the eerie calm before the storm, we stand at the precipice of a world about to be engulfed in turmoil. The Middle East, a powder keg primed by demonic forces, teeters on the brink of an extraordinary conflagration. This is no accident, but the meticulously orchestrated design of dark cabals pulling strings from the shadows, their tentacles reaching into every government and agency, driven by an insatiable desire to watch our beautiful planet burn.

As the rhythmic beat of war drums grows louder, the global economy quivers, with stock markets plummeting in a dizzying freefall. But the true horror lies in the awakening of dormant threats across Europe—sleeper cells stirring to life. These hidden dangers add layers of complexity to an already volatile situation, weaving a tapestry of engineered chaos that threatens to unravel the very fabric of our society. The storm is coming, and we need to prepare for it.

If you think stocks are cratering now, just wait until Iran closes the Straight of Hormuz, sending energy prices skyrocketing globally. Food prices will explode. Businesses will be hit by mass bankruptcies. Russia will receive a windfall of energy profits. Most of Western Europe will be plunged into an economic Dark Ages. And TRILLIONS of dollars in global assets will evaporate as global de-leveraging runs its course. Despite all this, nearly every US lawmaker continues to applaud war criminal Netanyahu who is trying to start a regional war with Iran and Lebanon, then drag the US into the conflict. Our (western) world is run by insane, sociopathic, pathological lunatics. Prepare accordingly. Gold, in other words. Plus shoring up necessary supplies in food, medicine, emergency comms, etc.



Many have been calling out how the “immigration” of hundreds of thousands of mostly military aged men was a set-up for later society conflagration.

Much is happening, so I have assembled some of the most pressing global issues as of this minute!

THE VENEZUELA TAILSPIN

The situation remains tense and fluid, with the opposition continuing to challenge the election results and the government maintaining its stance on Maduro's disputed victory. Venezuela is in the midst of a civilian uprising. The conflict is primarily between a majority of citizens and Maduro's government, which is accused of stealing the election from opposition candidate Edmundo González.

Venezuela has been in the U.S. crosshairs for decades every time a leader comes along to unify Latin American nations and create an alternative to the U.S. hegemony, and now that Venezuela is strengthening its ties with Russia, China, Iran, and the BRICs block, they are under heavy fire from the U.S. cabal who wants to privatize their oil market and keep them in check.

If you don’t fully understand Venezuela's history and political unrest, I encourage you to watch this six-minute primer.

There were massive protests in Spain, with thousands of people protesting against Socialism and for freedom in Venezuela.

MIDDLE EASTERN MESS

The tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a critical point in recent months, with both nations engaging in direct and proxy confrontations that threaten to destabilize the entire Middle East region and world.

Above: The State of Israel’s reign of terror targeting key figures, assassinated by Israeli military operations throughout three countries.

The conflict, which has long simmered through proxy wars and covert operations, took a dramatic turn in April 2024 when Iran launched its calculated attack on Israeli soil (as covered earlier here) in retaliation for an earlier Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria. However, Israel failed to heed the warning shot and has now brought the entire planet to the brink of WWIII.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Iran shows off its arsenal in this recently published video, above.

The international community, including the G7 and European partners, has condemned Iran's actions and called for restraint while simultaneously turning a blind eye to Israel’s continued crimes against humanity throughout Palestine and outright provocation against neighboring nations.

Above: The Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) in Qatar, which is operated by the US Central Command, and from where it will manage the Israel Defense Alliance.

After the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran (covered earlier, here), Iran maintains that it must "punish" Israel for its actions. This delicate balance of retaliation and restraint has created a volatile situation, with both nations seemingly poised on the brink of a more extensive conflict that could potentially draw other regional and global powers into a full blow to WWIII.



In fact, I don’t know how this will not happen at this point because all attempts towards a truce have failed.

This is exactly what the Khazarian-satanic-Babylonian families want….. and they’re getting it.

Above; Iran has issued a NOTAM for its central, western & North Western regions for planes to change its air routes.

Do I think this sick cabal will win in the end? No. But we aren’t going to win this sitting in our armchairs.

Just remember, when the military-industrial complex attempts to draft your son AND daughter, don’t let them out of your arms. Fight for their lives. There is no reason any of America’s children should die for Blackrock and its ilk.

This just in….

To watch Israeli, Lebanese, and Iranian realtime, here are their live cams: https://rumble.com/v59r6cd-red-alert-live-war-cams-in-israel-and-middle-east.html

NEARLY $2 TRILLION GONE OVERNIGHT

Adding to the domestic turmoil, escalating conflicts in the Middle East are rocking the global economic landscape. As most of you know by now, stock markets have experienced significant drops as investors react to the growing instability. Disruptions in oil supplies have led to spikes in energy prices, exacerbating inflationary pressures worldwide.

Expect this to only get worse.

Over $1.93 trillion has been wiped out from the US stock market so far.

Nearly $2 trillion has been lost in the stock market over the last 24 hours

According to ZeroHedge, Japan experienced its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Above: US Markets Nosedive: Dow Down 1,000+ Points as “Fears of Recession amid Global Market Meltdown.”

Who benefits from all this war and economic upheaval?

You guessed it. The military-industrial complex.

UK’S PUBLIC OUTCRY, THE GOVERNMENT’S BETRAYAL & ENGINEERED RACE WAR

The sharp rise of violent crimes by migrants while UK leaders not only ignore the protests but blatantly protect the migrants has fueled a fast-spreading fire of rebellion. This is being repeated in nations throughout the EU.

The recent tragic stabbing of three young girls in Southport, UK, has ignited a firestorm of outrage and violence across the country and into Ireland. The incident, which took place at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class, left Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, dead, and several others injured. The suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Rudakubana was reportedly born in Wales of Rhowadan's parents and has become the “spark” setting off what is tantamount to a civil war in the UK — and expected to quickly intensify throughout clashing regions as well. While many are reporting Rudakubana is a Muslim asylum seeker, this looks not to be the case.

While Rudakubana may not be a migrant, his murder spree on children did the trick and has fueled violent protests and attacks on mosques and asylum seeker accommodations, leading to widespread chaos and fear in towns and cities throughout the UK.

The murder of the three youngsters has generated this, below, “European Lives Matter,” in response to UK officials’ inability to take the matters seriously.

UK residents have been at their wit’s end for several years now.

A large group of protesters stormed a hotel in Rotherham, England, believed to be housing migrants. The protesters broke through police cordons and entered the Holiday Inn, where migrants are being housed by the British government. Protesters have set fire to the Holiday Inn hotel. They have also smashed one of the hotel's entrances, multiple windows, as well as police stations.

Like Israeli leaders, UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other government representatives have turned a blind eye to reality — this time to the wanton disregard of their police, women, children, and citizens simply walking down the street.

The UK’s lack of response to the migrant hostility has sparked further outrage among those who believe the government is not doing enough to tackle the root causes of the unrest — most likely by design. The perception that the rise in violent crimes may be due to the activation of sleeper cells has only intensified the public's fear and anger.

While I don’t support violence because of a person’s race or religion, I can understand the anger and frustration on the part of UK citizens. I imagine these scenes in my community, and I, too, would be outraged.

After enduring many months of rising violence and chaos from migrants, as seen in the footage below, showing migrants wielding machetes and knives in the streets, UK citizens seized the moment to push back against the forced placement of migrants in their communities.

This resulted in clashes with police and the destruction of property.

The police have absolutely no control over the situation. It is utter chaos on the streets.

The engineered race war is working.

Prime Minister Starmer has condemned the violence, attributing it to "far-right hatred" and announcing a “National Violent Disorder Program” - yes, it’s a “disorder” now - in order to justify police resources and intelligence-sharing. The government has emphasized protecting mosques and minority communities rather than addressing the broader concerns about immigration and crime that many citizens feel are being ignored.

Starmer announced that everyone who participates in anti-immigrant protests would be arrested, charged, and sentenced. No mention of arresting violent migrants.

"I guarantee you will regret participating in this disruption, either directly or through those who started this online action," Starmer stammered on.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced £37 million in new funding for rapid response police to guard mosques across the country. Expect this to justify the rollout of massive biometric surveillance systems following the perfect set-up of the Hegelian Dialect-problem-reation-solution-playbook.

And Starmer has now announced he will be making space in their prison…. just to add to the fray.

Remember, nothing ever happens in one fell swoop. It’s always a series of tiny steps, and we are taking these tiny steps at the speed of a freight train.

Rather than rounding up violent perpetrators from both sides, UK law enforcement is rounding up citizens only:

Because UK officials have been ignoring the pleas and concerns of Brits over the last few years, and now that officials are actively supporting and protecting immigrants while ignoring their constituents, a proverbial firecracker has been lit. It’s not just the Brits. All of Europe is done with the migrant invasion.

Every single country in Europe wants less immigration. What do they get? More.

Sky News journalist was forced off the air by masked Muslim protestors in Birmingham, England, below.

Muslim gangs are now attacking locals in Birmingham. No police presence anywhere. Brits are on their own.

Somehow, China now feels moved to chime in regarding the rise in violence - a dash alarming considering they aren’t known for their humanitarian record.

THIS JUST IN

Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid deadly protests.

THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM: PREPARING FOR UNCERTAINTY

This seems anything but calm, but it is. Both the domestic unrest in the UK and the international economic instability suggest that more significant disruptions are on the horizon. It is crucial for individuals to prepare for potential shortages in food, supplies, and communication services. Here are some steps to take:

Stock up on Essentials: Ensure you have a sufficient supply of non-perishable food, water, medication, pet food, and other essentials.

Establish Reliable Communication Networks: Have backup communication methods in place in case of outages.

Stay Informed: Rely on trusted sources for information and avoid spreading unverified news.

Prepare Medications: Ensure you have an adequate supply of any necessary medications.

NO SCARE-MONGERING INTENDED

I know the news I'm reporting is frightful, but I believe it is necessary to relay it in order for people to truly understand our dangerous position. The transgressions we are seeing in the UK will surely erupt here as well. This appears to be a well-funded and oiled machine at play, potentially backed by influential figures like Soros. In the US, the situation may escalate further, with guns likely to be involved, not "simply" machetes and knives as seen in the UK.

The fencing that appeared around the Capitol last week suggests that our leaders expect massive unrest.

As we have already seen, unprecedented outages and disruptions can be expected to continue and potentially increase. By preparing now, we can mitigate the impact of these challenges and strengthen our resilience in the face of uncertainty.

The recent events underscore the importance of vigilance and preparedness. This is not just a moment of crisis but also an opportunity to strengthen our resilience and community bonds. The more we understand the forces at play and take proactive steps, the better equipped we will be to navigate the turbulent times ahead.

In the meantime, hold onto your seats. it’s only Monday.

IMPORTANT UPDATE AS OF AUGUST 6TH, 11:30 AM PDT



House Speaker Mike Johnson says the United States will respond to "any attack by Iran against Israel" with "decisive force."

RELATED COLUMNS:

