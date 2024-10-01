In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have claimed that their missile attack successfully targeted three military bases around Tel Aviv. This assertion comes as Israel mobilizes its air force for what promises to be a significant counteroffensive.

IRAN’S CLAIMS

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has made several striking declarations:

- They specifically targeted three military installations in the Tel Aviv area.

- For the first time, Iran deployed its hypersonic 'Fattah' missiles in the attack.

- The IRGC claims their strikes were highly effective, though these assertions remain unverified.

ISRAEL’S IMMINENT RESPONSE

Israel's military has announced that the Israeli Air Force is preparing to conduct "powerful strikes" across the Middle East tonight. This development suggests we're on the brink of a major escalation in regional hostilities.

The pounding has been immense. Here is a sampling of the military escalation via the Blazing Press!

KEY POINTS

The Attack

Over 500 missiles and drones were fired at Israel from Iran and Iraq.

Israeli air defenses are actively working to intercept incoming threats.

Multiple impacts reported in Tel Aviv, Dimona, Beer Sheva and other cities.

Iran claims to have used hypersonic missiles for the first time.

Two Israeli airbases reportedly "completely destroyed" according to Iran.

The Response

Israel has vowed retaliation, with one minister saying this is "the start of the end" of the Iranian regime.

The U.S. is assisting Israel with defensive measures and has deployed additional aircraft squadrons to the region.

There are discussions of potential pre-emptive strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

President Biden has reportedly ordered U.S. forces to shoot down Iranian missiles.

Wider Implications

This could potentially spark a wider regional conflict

Russia has warned Israel to withdraw forces from Lebanon immediately

Oil and gold prices are spiking as markets react to the news

There are serious concerns this could escalate into a larger war involving multiple nations

SILENCE AT THE WESTERN WALL

Israel’s Western Wall is nearly empty as missiles fly overhead throughout Israel!

Iranians celebrate the retaliation:

I can’t imagine living in this situation. I pray this will all come to a peaceful resolution sooner than later. But, with both sides escalating their actions and rhetoric, there's a real risk of this conflict spiraling into a broader regional war. The use of advanced weapons like hypersonic missiles raises the stakes significantly.

In the meantime, I suggest you gas up. The price of fuel has gone up in response:

The international community watches with bated breath as these events unfold. The next few hours will be critical in determining whether diplomacy can prevail or if we're witnessing the opening salvos of a much larger conflict.

Stay tuned for further updates as this volatile situation continues to develop.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….