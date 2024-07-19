For the first time, I struggle to keep up with the news. It's like a political waterfall. From rumors of a Chinese leader's stroke to a controversial California law prompting corporate exodus threats to an assassination attempt on a former U.S. president, a series of remarkable developments are rocking capitals worldwide and foreshadowing seismic political and economic shifts. Hour by hour, the stories are developing. The below is simply a glimpse of the daily developments. I tried to keep this post short, but in today’s world, this is becoming impossible.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION; AN INSIDE JOB

Time and time again, we have witnessed the U.S. wage war against other peoples, nations, and international terrorists. But now, for the first time, Americans are being b@*ch-slapped by the terrifying reality that their government just may not like them very much.

What we saw with the recent assassination attempt on Trump reminds me of the little-known historical footage of when JFK’s Secret Service was told to '“stand down,” opening a clear shot to take out America’s beloved President.

Mind you, the U.S. has never been the same since JFK's untimely death.

However, we still have deaf and blind American journalists like Joy Reid, who can’t seem to see the evidence right before their eyes. And for the first time, I am hearing the left actually admit there are false flags. Finally!

But of course, this false flag involves Trump.

While I wondered at first if this was a false flag, upon further research, I have no question.

(Please note following this posting, a slo-mo video showing Trump’s ear being hit has been removed after being proven doctored. However, footage of real bullets flying is more than evident as seen below).

The evidence is pouring in that, as it did with the JFK assassination decades, not days after the fact, this event involved more than one shooter. Eyewitnesses and video footage is showing another on a nearby water tower:

However, it wasn’t simply two shooters, but THREE different shooters.

Had any of these wanna-be assassins been successful, America would have been tailspinned into complete chaos. I believe this was the intention. The psycopaths in control want chaos, they want violence, they want disintegration. This is what they feed off of.

That’s why this was one and only time there was actually live coverage of a Trump rally.

Kind of convenient that CNN just happened to be live.. Helps with the psychological trauma for more MKUltra mind control…. again, a lot like the JFK assassination.

We have been spared a bit of grief. Still, once Americans and all the extraordinary citizen journalists and curious minds who are doing the work that the U.S. media should be doing realize that their own “government” (I say that tongue and cheek these days) attempted to irradicate one of the most popular U.S. President (whether you like him or not), I believe there will be a chilling reckoning in the streets.

Because….. how does the shooter who seems on the spectrum, Thomas Crooks, have the capacity to set up not one but three encrypted overseas accounts?

Obviously, this was not another “lone wolf” scenario. The evidence of this is everywhere.

Americans are also waking up to Wall Street shorting, like we said before 9/11, in what looks like apparent preparation for a Presidential assassination.

Even Wicked Witch of the West Victoria Nuland was caught gleefully announcing in a recent interview two days before that Trump would not be President. How did she know that?

Americans are picking apart the evidence…. seeing all the players behind the scenes such as the woman literally behind Trump before he took the bullet:

The cat is out of the bag, and citizen anger is rising—not only on the streets but also in the halls of Congress.

Heckling is generally reserved for the disgruntled public, but now U.S. Senators have been chasing down the US Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, in the streets, calling out her incompetence and criminality.

However, there is growing discontent not only throughout the nation but even from within. Whistleblowers are already sounding the alarm on the attempted assassination.

Lawmakers are now demanding answers from the worthless-by-design DHS Mahyorkas and Homeland Security:

Senator Josh Hawley says whistleblowers have come forward, alleging Mayorkas’ DHS assigned “unprepared and inexperienced personnel” to Trump who weren’t even Secret Service: “Whistleblowers who have direct knowledge of the event have approached my office. According to the allegations, the July 13 rally was considered to be a loose' security event…For example, detection canines were not used to monitor entry and detect threats in the usual manner. Individuals without proper designations were able to gain access to backstage areas…Department personnel did not appropriately police the security buffer around the podium and were also not stationed at regular intervals around the event's security perimeter.” “In addition, whistleblower allegations suggest the majority of DHS officials were not in fact USSS agents but instead drawn from the department's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)…This is especially concerning given that HSI agents were unfamiliar with standard protocols typically used at these types of events, according to the allegations.”

To be brutally frank, I have no doubt that this Khazarian-mafia-of-a-US government intended there to be complete chaos and revenge from the public. They want this.

As millions of Americans review the video evidence, it will become clear that we are undeniably facing not “foreign enemies” but domestic enemies: our very own “government.”

I have been saying this for a long time; we no longer have a government, but a criminal cabal that completed their coup on the fateful day in 63.

Whatever you do, America, don’t give them what they want. Don’t fall for the violence.

OTHER U.S. & GLOBAL NEWS YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT

BIDEN IS FALLING STEPPING DOWN

As I had posted in October of 2023, Biden would be stepping down due to “failing faculties," with the strong likelihood that Newsom would slip into place either through the use of the 25th Amendment or the vote of the Super Delegates at the upcoming DNC.

The official announcement is very near:

“Covid” was just part of the exit strategy the entire time.

Either way, the balling is rolling in the direction many of us expected.

I mean, what are the chances….?

XI’S GREAT FALL: A STROKE OF BAD LUCK?

Whispers are swirling in Beijing that President Xi Jinping took a tumble down the stairs and suffered a stroke during a recent Communist Party affair. The notoriously tight-lipped Chinese Communist Party (CCP) isn't commenting, and Xi has been conspicuously MIA from state media for days.

Complete story here: https://tinyurl.com/4b7shpn9

Of course, limited public appearances by top officials during Party conclaves is par for the course. However, if the rumors prove true, it would be a shocker and have significant implications for China's trajectory. Xi has amassed more personal power than any leader since Mao, and there's no clear heir apparent.

This would be a boon for America and help counter the Chinese creep that has been taking place around the world, as China's land and mineral grabs have been extraordinary over the last few years.

A sudden power vacuum could throw the CCP into a "Game of Thrones"-style succession crisis as factions vie for control. Xi loyalists would aim to keep his state-driven agenda chugging along, while sidelined reformers might spy an opening to steer China in a more market-friendly direction again. The global ripple effects could be yuuuge.

PARIAH VON DER LEYEN’S VICTORY; BRUSSELS’ TEFLON LADY

Meanwhile, in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has clinched a second term despite a stinging rebuke from the E.U.'s second-highest court over her secretive vaccine dealmaking.

Despite her criminality, E.U. lawmakers still backed "VDL" in a hush-hush vote, preferring the devil they know to a leadership void ahead of a tense U.S. election. Von der Leyen is now vowing to craft a "European Defence Union" and stick to "green goals—aka 15-minute cities, more migrant invasion, and fighting "disinformation," otherwise known as truth-telling and citizen reporting.

However, her narrow win leaves her politically hobbled as she confronts Herculean challenges, from the Ukraine quagmire to the “green transition.” The vaccine ruling also sets a troubling precedent of E.U. institutions skirting accountability.

Leyen gets a tongue whipping by Polish MEP Ewa Zajaczkowska:

Like a Boeing plane, expect more turbulence ahead.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ TURNS TO MORE FLEEIN’

Across the pond in Sacramento, near my neck of the woods, a new California law is causing a hullabaloo and another mass exodus. Governor Gavin Newsom, the bane of many Californians' existence, signed AB 1955 into law. As I covered earlier in my Substack, this bill bars schools from informing parents about their kids' gender identity or pronoun changes.

They're a tad uncomfortable with school admins taking control of their children's bodies without so much as a nod to parental control.

AB 1955 destroys parental rights at historic proportions, while "supporters" — I prefer calling them predators and groomers — argue it protects vulnerable LGBTQ youth. They claim that letting your parents know what your child's school is doing to their child's puberty and genitals is invasive. Expect more desperatre families to flee California, spreading their politics to red states.

I have no doubt there will be legal challenges to this new law, but it will be so ensnared in lengthy court battles, giving these monsters plenty of time to F-up young bodies and minds for the next few years.

The last straw for some? Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire everyone loves to hate, announced he's hightailing it to Texas with SpaceX and X in tow. He called Newsom's sneaky law "the final straw" in his decision.

Expect droves of concerned California parents to pack up and flee, spreading their politics to redder pastures.

I apologize, Texas and Florida.

If I didn’t know better, I would say Newsom is trying to destroy this state from the inside out.

DON’T FALL FOR THE THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Those in power want to give you a Planet Death. Take a cue, don't fall for their theater, and create the world you want for yourself, your children, and their children.





