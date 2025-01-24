As we hurtle towards a supposedly cleaner, greener future, it's time we take a hard look at the ticking time bombs we're installing in our homes, cars, and pockets. Lithium-ion batteries, once hailed as the savior of our energy-hungry world, are increasingly revealing their dark side.

I covered this very issue in August of 2024 when Tesla big rig caught fire along our nearby Interstate 80 closing traffic down in both lanes for over 15 hours:

From fiery infernos to toxic chemical releases, these power sources are proving to be anything but safe or sustainable.

Since the L.A. fires, Americans are now becoming uber-aware that the not-so-smart meters are ticking time bombs, as well as their Teslas, e-bikes, e-appliances, smartphones, and other devices.

THE FIERY MENACE IN OUR MIDST

Let's start with the obvious: lithium batteries have a nasty habit of turning into miniature flamethrowers.

In 2024 alone, fire departments in New York City and San Francisco reported handling over 660 fires involving lithium-ion batteries.

These aren't just small, contained incidents. We're talking about fires that can engulf entire homes, electric vehicles that become rolling torches, and even massive energy storage facilities that threaten entire communities.

Why do these fires rage uncontrollably? Sometimes for weeks?

Because they produce their own oxygen. Once the battery goes into thermal runaway it creates its own oxygen from the chemical reaction.

There is nothing anyone can do.

Take the recent Moss Landing Power Plant fire in California. On January 16, 2025, a lithium-ion battery energy storage system decided to throw a little heat wave of its own, forcing evacuations and sending the county into a state of emergency.

It's not the first time this facility has played with fire, either. This marks the fourth such incident since 2020. At what point do we stop calling these "isolated incidents" and start calling them what they are – a pattern of danger?

THE TOXIC COCKTAIL YOU NEVER ORDERED

But it's not just the flames we need to worry about. When these batteries decide to have a meltdown, they release a toxic brew that would make a chemist blush. The hydrogen fluoride, and carbon monoxide, create a whole alphabet soup of volatile organic compounds. Inhale this stuff, and you're looking at a one-way ticket to Respiratory Problem City, with stops at Skin Irritation Junction and Poisoning Plaza.

Long-term exposure? That's when things get really fun. Chronic health issues, increased risk of lung disease, and who knows what else lurking down the road. And let's not forget, these toxins don't just disappear into thin air. They seep into our soil and water, potentially contaminating crops and groundwater for years to come….

The Moss Landing facility is near the fragile Monterey Bay Aquarium and many legacy dairy ranches and organic farms. The impact is far-reaching.

The surrounding area of Moss Landing is known as the Bread Basket and county and EPA officials have stated they are not going to test crops, waterways, or the soil because “they don’t know what they are testing for.”

Huh?

This sounds a lot like East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.

May I suggest that the officials test for any of the following:

Hydrogen fluoride (HF) Carbon monoxide (CO) Toxic metal particulates (e.g., cobalt, nickel, manganese) Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) Lithium compounds Hydrochloric acid (HCl) Hydrofluoric acid Phosphorus oxyfluoride Toxic gases from burning plastics and other materials Nitrogen oxides (NOx) Sulfur dioxide (SO2) Particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) Various solvents and industrial chemicals used in manufacturing processes

How can any official feign this kind of ignorance?

Residents lined up only days ago to complain about the lack of response, warning, ability to prevent such a disaster in such a eco-sensitive area. Here, Nina Beety (an anti-5G warrior, as well), is calling out the Monterey Board of Supervisors and Vistra Energy company heads:

TESLAS FROM HELL

So, we have Chernobyl-like factories from hell... and then we have the Tesla vehicles.

According to the most recent data available, there have been 232 confirmed cases of Tesla vehicle fires as of January 23, 2025.

For perspective, Tesla estimated that one of its vehicles caught fire every 130 million miles (209 million km) traveled. This rate is significantly lower than the average fire rate for all vehicles, which is estimated at one fire every 18 million miles (29 million km). However, the difference is these fires essentially have to burn themselves out or require up to 50,000 gallons of water rather than 500-1,000 gallons for a typical internal combustion engine vehicle.

Decades ago, it would have been impossible for this kind of disaster on wheels to not be recalled.

What gives?

The internet is chock-full of videos showing Teslas and lithium factories going into full Chernobyl-like meltdown. How does such a product stay on the market with this kind of record? It's unbelievable.

This is a list of all the other vehicles over the decades that have been recalled due to (less) fire risk:

1. Ford Pinto (1970s): Infamous for its fuel tank design that made it prone to catching fire in rear-end collisions.

2. Chevrolet Corvair (1960s): While primarily known for handling issues, it also had fire risks due to engine placement.

3. Pontiac Fiero (1980s): Discontinued partly due to engine fire issues.

4. Ferrari 458 Italia (2010): Recalled due to an adhesive that could catch fire in high temperatures.

5. Fisker Karma (2012): Recalled after several vehicles caught fire, contributing to the company's bankruptcy.

More recently, as evidenced by the search results, we've seen widespread recalls for fire risks in various models:

6. Hyundai and Kia vehicles (2010-2017 models): Over 3.4 million vehicles recalled due to potential fires from brake fluid leaks.

7. Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids (2020-2024 models): 194,000 vehicles recalled due to battery fire risks.

8. Kia Telluride (2020-2024 models): 462,869 vehicles recalled for fire risks related to power seat motors.

9. Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator (2015-2017 models): Recalled due to blower motor failures causing fires.

10. Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (2019-2024 models): Recalled due to fire risks.

… so where’s the recall on Teslas? It’s overdue.

The NHTSA investigation found that 27 deaths were found to have occurred with the Ford Pinto between 1970 and mid-1977 in rear-impact crashes that resulted in a fire

As of February 17, 2023, there were 83 fatalities involving Tesla car fires .

SMART METERS: NOT SO SMART AFTER ALL

Now, let's talk about those "smart" meters utilities are so keen on slapping on our homes. Turns out, they're not just spying on our energy usage – they're also potential fire starters. These devices, with their own little lithium batteries, have been implicated in house fires across the country. Human and animals lives have been lost because of these devices: In Detroit, two dogs lost their lives in a smart meter fire in 2014. In Nevada, a woman paid the ultimate price that same year. It’s been going on for a long time and yet, we keep installing these ticking time bombs on our homes, all in the name of "efficiency."

THE ENVIRONMENTAL CON JOB

We're told these batteries are essential for our green future. But let's look at the facts. Mining lithium is an environmental nightmare, sucking up vast amounts of water and leaving toxic wastelands in its wake. And when these batteries reach the end of their life? They're classified as hazardous waste due to their toxic metals content.

Ultimately, they leach back into groundwater.

According to U.S. federal regulations, defunct lithium batteries are hazardous due to their lead content. In California, these batteries exceed hazardous waste limits for cobalt, copper, and nickel. We're not just talking about a little over the limit – we're talking orders of magnitude beyond what's considered safe.

On the environmental front, lithium extraction takes a heavy toll on local ecosystems. The process is incredibly water-intensive, with a staggering 2.2 million liters required to produce just one ton of lithium. This massive water consumption is particularly problematic in the arid regions where many lithium deposits are found, potentially exacerbating water scarcity issues for local communities and wildlife. Open-pit mining, another common extraction method, leaves lasting scars on the landscape, destroying habitats and disrupting biodiversity. The use of chemicals in the extraction process poses risks of soil and water contamination, while air pollution from mining operations further compounds the environmental impact.

THE HUMAN COST

Let's not forget the human toll. Workers in lithium mines, often in developing countries, face dangerous conditions and exposure to toxic materials. And as demand for these batteries skyrockets, so does the pressure to cut corners on safety and labor standards.

Cobalt mined by Congo children could be used in smartphones

The cobalt mining industry, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been associated with child labor and hazardous working conditions in artisanal mines. Some large mining companies have been accused of using subcontractors to distance themselves from labor abuses, with minimal oversight of these operations. Artisanal mining, often carried out informally and on a small scale, frequently involves worse conditions, with reports of miners working barefoot using their bare hands. Even in industrial mines, there are concerns about low wages, with some workers reportedly earning as little as one or two dollars a day while exposed to hazardous conditions.

TIME FOR CHANGE

It's clear that our love affair with lithium batteries is waning. We need to invest in safer, truly sustainable energy storage solutions. We need stricter regulations on the production, use, and disposal of these hazardous materials. And most importantly, we need to stop pretending that the path to a greener future is paved with toxic waste and fire hazards.

Why do environmentalists remain silent around this?

The case against lithium batteries is clear. They're dangerous, they're toxic, and they're far from the environmental savior we've been sold. It's time to pull the plug on this experiment before it's too late. Our health, our safety, and our planet depend on it.

What's the answer? I don't know, but it certainly is not lithium batteries.

