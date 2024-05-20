The understanding of weather manipulation as a weapon is becoming more evident. The idea that a hostile nation could use such technology to carry out a covert assassination is not beyond the realm of possibility.

The tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has raised suspicions among many who question whether the incident was truly an accident or a carefully orchestrated assassination. While the State of Israel has denied any involvement, the circumstances surrounding the crash have led to speculation that weather manipulation may have played a role in the president's untimely demise.

The Iranian president was returning from a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter encountered what was described as rapidly developing "heavy fog" in the mountainous region of Varzaqan. However, the sudden onset of the weather event has raised eyebrows among citizens familiar with the weaponization of weather.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has accused Israel of involvement in the incident. They believe that Israel, with its advanced weather modification technology, may have manipulated the weather conditions to create a dense fog, effectively setting the stage for the helicopter crash.

To add to the suspicion, Iranian weather from May 19th, the day of the helicopter crash, has been removed.

Iran has long accused the West, particularly Israel, of using weather manipulation as a means of sabotage. In 2011, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed that European countries were using "special equipment" to drain clouds of rainwater before they reached Iran. While these claims were met with skepticism at the time, the current situation has reignited interest in the potential use of weather warfare.

ELIMINATED FOLLOWING BRICS CURRENCY & GROUNDBREAKING DEALS

Just days before the tragic incident, Raisi had announced a groundbreaking deal with India regarding the Chabahar Port. This strategic move would grant India access to landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing its rival Pakistan. This agreement, met with warnings of potential sanctions from the United States, signaled Iran's willingness to challenge the existing power dynamics in the region.

The timing of Raisi's death becomes even more peculiar when considering the recent announcement by Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, about the collaboration between Iran and Russia on creating a single currency for the BRICS bloc. This move, aimed at reducing the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade, could have far-reaching implications for the global financial system. The fact that Raisi's helicopter crashed just days and hours after these significant announcements raises questions about the possibility of foul play, as the late president's actions were clearly challenging the interests of major global powers.

Share

Poor visibility and rugged terrain would have made it nearly impossible for any survivors to be rescued in a timely manner. This has fueled suspicions among specific segments of the Iranian population, who question whether the crash was purely accidental or if there may have been other factors at play.

The Iranian government has yet to release an official statement, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not suggested foul play or blamed Israel. However, the suspicions surrounding the incident are unlikely to dissipate anytime soon. Particularly when posts such as this are put out adding fuel to the fire:

As the world grapples with the implications of President Raisi's untimely demise, it is imperative that we address the looming threat of weather manipulation as a weapon. The international community must unite to enforce the comprehensive global ban on weather warfare known as ENMOD. Until such measures are in place, I encourage all heads of state to take a bus with bulletproof glass and additional airbags when traveling. No Joke.

Share

Tip Jar!

If you find these interviews and articles informative, please become a paid subscriber for under 17¢ a day. I don’t believe in paywalls, but this is how I make a living, so any support is appreciated. Either way…. it’s available to you….