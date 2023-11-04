Governor Gavin Newsom & America's Leaders Disturbing Ties to the Secretive Jesuit Order

“I do further promise and declare, that I will have no opinion or will of my own, or any mental reservation, whatever, even as a corpse or cadaver, but will unhesitatingly obey each and every command that I may receive from my superiors in the Militia of the Pope… I furthermore promise and declare that I will, when opportunity presents, make and wage relentless war, secretly or openly, against all heretics, Protestants and Liberals, as I am directed to do, to extirpate and exterminate them from the face of the whole earth; and that I will spare neither age, sex or condition; and that I will hang, burn, waste, boil, flay, strangle and bury alive these infamous heretics, rip up the stomachs and the wombs of their women and crush their infants' heads against the walls, in order to annihilate forever their execrable race. That when the same cannot be done openly, I will secretly use the poisoned cup, the strangulating cord, the steel of the poinard or the leaden bullet, regardless of the hour, rank, dignity, or authority of the person or persons, whatever may be their condition in life, either public or private, as I at any time may be directed to do so by any agent of the Pope or Superior of the Brotherhood of the Holy Faith, of the Society of Jesus.” — An excerpt of the Jesuit oath, Edwin A. Sherman, The Engineer Corps of Hell; or Rome’s Sapper’s and Miner , Private Subscription, 1883

The "Jesuit oath" is highly controversial and for good reason. In addition, religious authorities insist there is no official Jesuit oath of any sort. I have a difficult time believing this, particularly considering the secrecy of this order.

THE COVER

Like many growing up, the image of the Jesuits loomed as models of virtue, their saintly aura extending through acts of benevolence: tending to the destitute, erecting sanctuaries of healing, knowledge, and enlightenment, even descending into the abyss of dungeons, all in the name of a higher calling—Jesus.

But under this righteous exterior, according to the pocket-size book (Bill Hughes)The Secret Terrorists, 2002, the most deadly conspiracies were being concealed under Jesuit holiness. Murder, assassination, perjury, lying, and betraying were not only acceptable but commendable within the Jesuit order.

You can find The Secret Terrorists here: https://www.coursehero.com/file/160540595/The-Secret-Terrorist-5THE-SINKING-OF-THE-TITANICpdf/

I became aware of The Secret Terrorists when I announced my independent run for California governor in 2022. My gubernatorial run spurred several unrelated individuals from around the country to send me this potent book with similar messages,

“If you are going to run for California governor, you need to know what you are dealing with.”

Okay. That got my attention.

Upon reading The Secret Terrorists, my superficial understanding of the Jesuit order was upended, and my world contorted when I realized the possible dark conspiracy around us: the Jesuits operate as clandestine agents, diligently advancing their influence even within their own hierarchical structure. This covert network has methodically infiltrated the upper echelons of various institutions, including the courts, charitable foundations, esteemed educational establishments, and political offices. Their alleged objective remains steadfast in serving the interests of the papacy. It is an enigmatic presence that often conceals itself within the fabric of our everyday lives, with these individuals being our kin, neighbors, and colleagues—ultimately rendering them indistinguishable from the ordinary populace.

It has come as a striking revelation to discover the extent of Jesuit influence on the leadership of our nation, and the implications are significant. Notably, we can identify several current prominent figures with ties to the Jesuit order, shedding light on their frightening role in shaping our nation and its policies. Among these notable individuals are former Anthony Fauci, former governors Andrew Cuomo and Gerry Brown, and the current California governor, Gavin Newsom, who continues to deflect his political aspiration of US President.

It should be noted that all four have been aggressive vaccine pushers, and we have seen how well that has turned out for Americans and their children.

Former Governor Gerry Brown and Andrew Cuomo, current CA Governor Newsom, and former criminal NIAID head, Anthony Fauci, all Jesuit educated and trained, all pushing vaccine mandates.

Remember that Newsom, I mean, gruesome part of the Jesuit oath? You know, this part, here.

I furthermore promise and declare that I will, when opportunity presents, make and wage relentless war, secretly or openly, against all heretics, Protestants and Liberals, as I am directed to do, to extirpate and exterminate them from the face of the whole earth; and that I will spare neither age, sex or condition; and that I will hang, burn, waste, boil, flay, strangle and bury alive these infamous heretics, rip up the stomachs and the wombs of their women and crush their infants' heads against the walls, in order to annihilate forever their execrable race. That when the same cannot be done openly, I will secretly use the poisoned cup, the strangulating cord, the steel of the poinard or the leaden bullet, regardless of the hour, rank, dignity, or authority of the person or persons, whatever may be their condition in life, either public or private….

Yeah, that part.

All of a sudden, the massive push of the death shot by our "leaders" is beginning to make a lot more sense.

Who else of our leaders has taken this Jesuit oath?

One must ask, when elected officials or medical professionals who have taken their respective oaths are affiliated with the Jesuit order, a perplexing conflict of oaths emerges, warranting a closer examination of their possibly dangerous and treasonous priorities and allegiances.

IN THE BEGINNING

The genesis of the Jesuit Order, formally known as the Society of Jesus, finds its origins in the 16th century when the Spanish Basque nobleman Ignatius of Loyola and his companions sought papal approval for their newly formed religious congregation. It was in 1540, under the papal bull "Regimini militantis ecclesiae" (Latin for "To the Government of the Church Militant"), that Pope Paul III officially recognized the Society of Jesus. These devout men, often called "God's soldiers," embarked on a mission to defend and spread the Catholic faith in a world experiencing religious upheaval. The Jesuits swiftly gained prominence as scholars, educators, and missionaries, playing an influential role in the Counter-Reformation.

The Jesuit Order's transformation into a vehicle to undermine America as a "popular government" supporting inalienable rights can be traced to the Napoleonic wars and the convening of the general council in Vienna, Austria in 1814."

The Congress of Vienna was a black conspiracy against Popular Governments at which the "high contracting parties' announced at its close that they had formed a 'Holy Alliance.' This was a cloak under which they masked to deceive the people. The particular business of the Congress of Verona, it developed, was the RATIFICATION of Article Six of the Congress of Vienna, which was in short, a promise to prevent or destroy Popular Governments wherever found and to reestablish monarch where it had been set aside. The 'high contracting parties' of this compact, which were Russia, Prussia, (Germany), Austria, and Pope Pius VII, king of the Papal States, entered into a secret treaty to do so." — Burke McCarty, The Suppressed Truth About the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln, 1924.

In a historical context, the Congress of Vienna's establishment of a Holy Alliance takes on a particular significance. This alliance was fundamentally driven by the overarching objective of undermining governments and individuals worldwide who championed popular rule. In a later period, this objective seemingly extended to include high-profile assassinations, such as those of William McKinley, James Garfield, Abraham Lincoln, and John F. Kennedy, which some have posited as having Jesuit connections. Additionally, the sinking of the Titanic, intriguingly, is suggested to have a Jesuit connection, with claims about the ship's captain being a member of the Jesuit order. This pattern implies that, whether in governance or within movements advocating for the protection of "certain inalienable rights" for their citizens, the Jesuits have had a recurring influence and involvement.

However, in the span of two centuries, the Jesuit order amassed such influence that it compelled Pope Clement to dissolve the order in 1773. Yet, their resurgence came with the formation of the Holy Alliance in 1814, reigniting the Jesuits' formidable sway.

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EARLY ALARM BELLS

And don’t think we have not had former US leaders that were privy to the Jesuit agenda. John Adams pens a letter of concern to then President Thomas Jefferson regarding the Jesuits;

I do not like the late Resurrection of the Jesuits. They have a General, now in Russia, in correspondence with the Jesuits in the U.S. who are more numerous than every body knows. Shall we not have regular swarms of them here, in as many diseases as only a king of the gypsies can assume, dresses a painters, publishers, writers and schoolmasters? If ever there was as body of men who merited eternal damnation on earth and in hell it is the Society of Loyola’s (the Jesuits). — George Reimer, The New Jesuits, 1971

THE DANGERS OF THE JESUIT OBJECTIVE

The Jesuit Order. Ask anyone what they know of the Jesuits, and you may get similar answers; they are involved in education, social justice, healthcare, and medical missions, research and development, and so on: Nothing that reflects the Jesuit oath.

The obfuscation seems to be by design.

Those bound by this oath tell no one that they are Jesuits. To all outside appearances, they appear as ordinary people. The subtle influence of the Jesuit order remains largely imperceptible, concealing its activities behind a shroud of secrecy. Uncovering their covert undertakings, if not privy to the intricate web they weave, poses a significant challenge for the uninformed observer.

The Jesuits are inherently dangerous because they are men of any profession, having no outward badge. They are businessmen, attorneys, editors, doctors, priests, elected officials, men of any profession who are…

…prepared and sworn to start at any moment, and in any direction, and for, any service, commanded by the general of their order, sound to no family, community, or country but the ordinary ties which bind men; and self for life to the cause of the Roman Pontiff. — J. Wayne Laurens, The Crisis in America: or the Enemies of America Unmasked, 1855

What unfolded in 1815 was a conspiracy by the European monarchies (aka, Khazarian/Zionist/Knights of Templar/Rothschild clan) to "seek to destroy the great American republic and its blood-brought freedoms."

I have past interviews on this topic here and here.

The ultimate objective of the Jesuit Order? To ensure papal supremacy and enshrine the Pope and Vatican as the supreme power of all nations.

America's Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are considered intolerable by the Jesuit order and was condemned by the Vatican as "wickedness and called the Constitution of the United States a Satanic Document." — Avro Manhattan, The Dollar and the Vatican, 1988

THE BLACK POPE

Two Pontiffs preside over the Catholic Church, a fact often unbeknownst to many and revealed to me upon closer examination of the Jesuit order. The second is referred to as the "Black Pope," Arturo Sosa, who currently occupies the distinct role within this secretive hierarchy.

The official title of this position is Superior General, but the nickname "Black Pope" has been used to highlight the Jesuit leader's influence and power within the Catholic Church. It does not have any connection to race; the term "black" in this context means "hidden" or "secretive," highlighting the behind-the-scenes influence of the Jesuit leader.

The Black Pope and Jesuits function like the papacy's secret worldwide police. They are very secretive and go to great lengths to keep their operations confidential, similar to the Masonic order, but many more times dangerous.

WHICH OATH PREVAILS?

As the shadow of doubt looms over the intentions of the Jesuit Order, their alleged mission to dismantle nations that uphold inalienable rights and their constitutional foundations takes on a troubling significance. The time has come for a searching inquiry into the allegiances of those in positions of power, and to ponder the question: what other oaths have they pledged, and to what extent do these commitments influence their decisions that have the potential to reshape the very essence of our nation?

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